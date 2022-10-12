Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
MJF Believes Former Tag Team Partner Would Be Huge Get For AEW
MJF believes that a former tag team partner would be a huge get for All Elite Wrestling. Prior to reaching superstardom in AEW, Maxwell Jacob Friedman honed his craft on the independent scene and then Major League Wrestling. In MLW, Friedman aligned himself with Alexander Hammerstone and Richard Holliday to...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a fatal four-way match for a future shot at the Intercontinental title that will be taking place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The match will feature Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa. Sheamus has been feuding with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as of late. You can...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,245 tickets and there are 1,023 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn. LA Knight vs. mån.sôör. Bray Wyatt...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces First Title Defense For New US Champ Seth Rollins
Seth "Freakin" Rollins first defense of his newly won WWE United States Championship will be on the October 17 episode of "Raw" against rival Matt Riddle. The match was announced during the October 14 episode of "SmackDown." Rollins won the championship from Bobby Lashley on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw" after Lashley was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar.
lastwordonsports.com
October 18 Dynamite Card Update: Toni Storm vs Hikaru Shida Added
AEW is loading the card for the October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. The special Tuesday night edition of dynamite will feature two title matches. First, as announced on the October 12 episode, Toni Storm will defend the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship. Storm teamed up with Hikaru Shida...
wrestlingheadlines.com
“Varsity Club” Trademark Filed By AEW
AEW recently filed to trademark the term “Varsity Club” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a name that belongs to the old NWA faction featuring Kevin Sullivan, Mike Rotunda, Rick Steiner, Steve Williams, Dan Spivey, and Leia Meow. This will most likely be something the Varsity Blonds will be using going forward, although that is not yet confirmed as Smart Mark Sterling announced that he owns the name on television.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Clark Connors Excited About The Addition Of The NJPW World TV Title: “Has My Name Written All Over It”
NJPW star Clark Connors recently joined the Ringsiders Wrestling program to discuss the addition of the NJPW World Television championship, a title that will have 15-minute time limit during every defense. Connors explains why he would be a perfect candidate for the new belt, which you can read in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
MJF Thinks MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone Would Be A Huge Get For AEW
AEW superstar MJF recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling program to discuss a wide range of topics, including how the Salt of the Earth feels about his former Dynasty teammate Alexander Hammerstone, who currently holds the MLW world heavyweight champion. MJF explains why The Hammer would be a big get for AEW in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Added To GCW Moment Of Clarity
GCW has announced that Allie Katch will face off against Billie Starkz as part of their GCW Moment of Clarity event. The show takes place on Sunday, October 23rd at the Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio. Here is the rest of the card:. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey. The...
ewrestlingnews.com
Four Title Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Following this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, we have several matches confirmed for next Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. We’ll see Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Adam Page facing off in an AEW World Championship Match, Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Title, and more.
pwponderings.com
PWG Announces Lineup For Next Event in November
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the full lineup for their next event “DINK” taking place on Sunday November 6th. The event includes a few PWG debuts including Jordynne Grace, and luchadors Komander and Latigo, as well as the PWG returns of The Dark Order and Lio Rush. The full match card is below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 10/17/2022 (Former WWE Stars Debut)
The October 17 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Paul Wight, Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. Dasha Gonzalez did ring announcing. *...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cameron Grimes Headed to WWE Main Roster TV to Scout Partners, WWE NXT Duos Splitting Up for the Main Roster?
WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes is set to be at Monday’s WWE RAW. A new report from PWInsider notes that Grimes is scheduled to be at RAW, likely to work the WWE Main Event tapings as several NXT Superstars have worked the secondary show as of late. However, Grimes...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Trios Championship Match Added To AEW Dynamite In Cincinnati
Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Toronto contained a video package featuring the Best Friends and the new All Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy, who called out the Death Triangle (PAC, Lucha Bros) and challenged them to a match on this Tuesday’s Dynamite from Cincinnati, with Death Triangle’s trios championship titles on the line.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Alberto Del Rio on Possible Triple H Talks, Contact with WWE This Year, What He Has Been Doing, More
Alberto Del Rio recently appeared on The Wrassingh Show and revealed if he has had talks about a WWE return, and also commented on if he was fired by WWE, or if he left on his own at the end of his last run. Del Rio was asked if WWE...
bodyslam.net
Top IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Deonna Purrazzo Hypes Company’s Next PPV, Hard to Kill
IMPACT Wrestling Hard to Kill tickets went on sale this morning. Since then, the company has taken to their social media Twitter account to a video of Deonna hyping the event. Yestersay, Deonna and her partners, Chelsea Green and Gisele Shaw, defeated the Death Dollz trio team. Deonna is a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Powerrr Results 10/14/22
Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm) First Match: The Hex vs. Natalia Markova & Taryn Terrell. Marti Belle and Natalia Markova will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Belle applies a side headlock. Markova transitions into a hammerlock. Belle with a straight right hand. Belle with a Reverse STO for a two count. Belle sends Markova to the corner. Belle tags in Kay. Belle with a running forearm smash. Belle with a Running Hip Attack. Kay follows that with a Running Boot for a two count. Kay slams Markova’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kay with a knife edge chop. Kay with heavy bodyshots. Kay kicks Markova in the chest. Kay tags in Belle. Kay applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Belle with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Kay with a Running Senton Splash. Terrell throws her skirt at Belle.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Josh Alexander Names Dream Opponents From NJPW, AEW, and WWE
IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander recently appeared on the Refin It Up podcast to discuss a number of industry-related topics, which included The Walking Weapon naming his dream opponents from AEW, NJPW, and WWE. Check out below to see who made the list. Who his dream matches are in AEW...
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Kingdom Debuts For AEW On Tonight’s Rampage
The Kingdom has arrived in AEW. The trio, which features Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis, showed up at the conclusion of this evening’s Rampage from Toronto to confront the current ROH, AAA, and IWGP tag team champions FTR following their victory in the main event over the Embassy.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Drew McIntyre Celebrates 15 Years Since His WWE Debut, Sheamus Responds
Wednesday marked 15 years since Drew McIntyre made his WWE debut. McIntyre debuted with WWE on the October 12, 2007 edition of SmackDown. He was accompanied to the ring by the legendary Dave Taylor, for a win over Brett Major (aka Matt Cardona, Zack Ryder). He defeated Brian Major (aka Curt Hawkins, Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers) the following week. Drew ended up going to RAW, then back to the FCW developmental territory, and back to the main roster before being released on June 12, 2014. He then had runs with ICW in the UK, EVOLVE, Impact Wrestling and other promotions, before returning to WWE in April 2017. He has been there ever since, and is currently a top star for the company.
