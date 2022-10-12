Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm) First Match: The Hex vs. Natalia Markova & Taryn Terrell. Marti Belle and Natalia Markova will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Belle applies a side headlock. Markova transitions into a hammerlock. Belle with a straight right hand. Belle with a Reverse STO for a two count. Belle sends Markova to the corner. Belle tags in Kay. Belle with a running forearm smash. Belle with a Running Hip Attack. Kay follows that with a Running Boot for a two count. Kay slams Markova’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kay with a knife edge chop. Kay with heavy bodyshots. Kay kicks Markova in the chest. Kay tags in Belle. Kay applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Belle with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Kay with a Running Senton Splash. Terrell throws her skirt at Belle.

