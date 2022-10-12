Eisenhower Health’s advanced hybrid suite handles a range of procedures, from endovascular to hybrid to minimally invasive and open surgery. Often described as picture-perfect, Greater Palm Springs might also be called a picture of good health, thanks to the resort region’s well-rounded and innovative medical community. In recent years, the area’s three once-centralized main medical campuses has given way to an ever-expanding network of urgent care and specialty care outpatient care centers that have dramatically expanded access and care options.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO