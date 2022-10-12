Read full article on original website
palmspringslife.com
They Call it Home
When it opened in 1962, Villa de las Palmas in Palm Springs featured a putting green and promoted its proximity to the O'Donnell Golf Club. The rendering by Earl Cordrey shows the property is flanked by Via Lola on the north and Hermosa Drive on the south off of Palm Canyon Drive.
palmspringslife.com
Side Trips: Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree
Joshua Tree National Park. The national park known for fantastical rock formations and twisty Seussian trees can be accessed from either side of the valley. For a scenic drive through the High Desert, take Interstate 10 west to Highway 62 and Yucca Trail. While in the area, don’t miss these curious stops.
palmspringslife.com
Where to Stay: Desert Hot Springs
Bubbling Wells Oasis in Desert Hot Springs. This 107-acre historic ranch boasts natural hot spring grottos and a thermal lake for the ultimate healing high. (Note to soakers: Rent a unit here, and you’ll have an expansive area to yourself; clothing is optional.) The remote preserve overlooking the valley is pet-friendly and offers guests three luxury rental units to choose from, all featuring pueblo-style design and private soaking areas. There’s even a Western-themed section. Elevate your experience with add-on spa treatments that come to you.BYOC(annabis).
palmspringslife.com
The Cutting Edge of Medicine
Eisenhower Health’s advanced hybrid suite handles a range of procedures, from endovascular to hybrid to minimally invasive and open surgery. Often described as picture-perfect, Greater Palm Springs might also be called a picture of good health, thanks to the resort region’s well-rounded and innovative medical community. In recent years, the area’s three once-centralized main medical campuses has given way to an ever-expanding network of urgent care and specialty care outpatient care centers that have dramatically expanded access and care options.
