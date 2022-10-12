Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay News Wire
Hiring Event for Multiple Industries on October 18th, 2022
TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) will be hosting an in-person hiring event for Hillsborough County on Tuesday, October 18th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSTB’s Tampa Center, located at 9215 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33612, in Room #3. Jobseekers must register on www.EmployFlorida.com...
floridapolitics.com
Conor Norris, Ethan Kelley: You shouldn’t need a license to be a good Samaritan
Silly occupational licensing laws strike again. After the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, Florida will have to spend years rebuilding. But one Texas roofer was arrested for just trying to help, showing that licensing laws often just get in the way. When disasters strike, Americans come together, ignoring political and...
srqmagazine.com
Homesense to Open first Florida Store at UTC in Sarasota
Florida’s first Homesense is coming to University Town Center (UTC) in Sarasota. The home furnishings retailer will open Nov. 10 in a 30,000-square-foot store in the West District at UTC, located next to Old Navy on the west side of Cattlemen Dr. Homesense, part of the TJX Companies portfolio that also includes TJMaxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls, offers an expansive selection of brand-name furniture, rugs, lighting, wall art, décor and more at discounted prices. The company was founded by TJX in Canada in 2001 and later launched in the United States in 2017. There are about 40 Homesense stores in the U.S., mostly in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. Benderson Development’s UTC is a premier mixed-use destination off I-75 and University Parkway on the border of Sarasota and Manatee counties. Spanning over 4 million square feet, the property features more than 250 specialty stores, 80-plus restaurants, three hotels and over 250,000 square feet of premier office space. Homesense is among an exciting lineup of new businesses coming to UTC in the next several months. Other new shops and restaurants opening soon include Christmas Tree Shops, an off-price home goods retailer that is scheduled to open October 29; Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar, a popular Florida spot for authentic Mexican fare in a vibrant setting; Yard House, a modern American restaurant and bar with more than 100 beers on tap; Orlando’s famed Foxtail Coffee Co; 3Natives Acai and Juicery; locally owned Anna Maria Oyster Bar; Kelly’s Roast Beef, a Boston-area staple for more than 70 years; Post Kitchen & Bar, a new modern American bistro from the owner of Apollonia Grill; The Breakfast Company; and more.
Mysuncoast.com
Homeless vets can get help at Stand Down on Saturday event
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, a local nonprofit that works with the homeless in Manatee County, will hold it’s annual Stand Down on Saturday event, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. West in Palmetto. While this event focuses on...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Water’s Edge of Bradenton’s 5th Annual Wellness Expo at Water’s Edge of Bradenton, Thursday, October 20, 2022
October 13, 2022 – (Bradenton, FL) Water’s Edge of Bradenton is hosting its 5th Annual Wellness Expo on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The expo will be in the Town Hall at their recently renovated senior living community at 2015 32nd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205. This interactive event...
Tampa Bay News Wire
CPR Team’s Booming Ventures Year to Date
Commercial Partners Realty has had a robust year thus far in 2022, completing 56 commercial real estate transactions in the Tampa Bay Market. Below are some of our influential transactions we in the 3rd quarter:. CPR Broker Scott Clendening represented the Tenant Gemini Engineering & Sciences Inc., in the lease...
995qyk.com
Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders
Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
businessobserverfl.com
Courtney De Pol, 36
Have you ever felt like you’re playing checkers, while the person you’re talking to is playing chess? If not, ask Courtney De Pol about her career journey, and she’ll stitch together seemingly disparate experiences from Annapolis, Maryland; Kanagawa, Japan; Corpus Christi, Texas; and currently Manatee County into an incredible narrative that will, in the end, feel like it couldn’t have happened any other way.
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Golf Tournament Date Announced for Tampa Startup Charity that Focuses on Providing Hearing Aids to Children in Need
St. Petersburg, FL (October 2022) – Sounding Joy, a new Tampa Bay area charity whose mission is to ignite joy by providing hearing aids to local children whose families can’t afford them, announces its first fundraiser. The Sounding Joy Inaugural Golf Tournament will take place on November 12...
businessobserverfl.com
Alyssa Thomas, 34
After a trip to Captiva in Sanibel Island six years ago, Alyssa Thomas became part of a community that changed the course of her career. While then living in Kansas City, Thomas visited Captiva on vacation — where she learned to sail. When asked about her plans to sail...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Tickets now on sale for All Faiths Food Bank’s Bowls of Hope fundraiser
SARASOTA, FL – After two years off due to the pandemic, All Faiths Food Bank is thrilled to announce the return of one of its most popular – and one of the area’s best-attended – events: Bowls of Hope. This family-friendly event supports All Faiths Food Bank’s work, benefiting our neighbors experiencing hunger.
Longboat Observer
Observer recommends: State constitutional amendments
Every conversation you have with a Floridian for the first time since that horrible, fateful day always begins with: “How did you do? Is your family OK? Was your home damaged?”. And for the next five minutes or so, together you lament the destruction that Hurricane Ian inflicted on...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Largest Pumpkin In Florida on Display at Bearss Groves in Tampa
TAMPA, FL (Oct. 12, 2022) — Bearss Groves, a family run farmers market in North Tampa, is home to Florida’s largest pumpkin, weighing 969 pounds. The gigantic pumpkin arrived on October 12, 2022, from Michigan, where Bearss Groves purchased it in an auction. The pumpkin is on display...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Destroys Democrat Voting Narrative, Expands Voting Opportunities After Hurricane
In a time period where Democrats are accusing Republicans of voter suppression, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is changing that narrative. Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Governor is issuing an emergency executive order in support the voting rights of those affected by the storm. The order allows voters...
WMNF
Florida nurse reflects on impact of Hurricane Ian, hospital recovery
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida nearly two weeks ago, forced over a dozen hospitals in central and southwest Florida to evacuate patients. Some managed to do so before the deadly storm hit, and some after, due to structural damage, loss of power, or flooding. Registered nurse Cynthia Butler...
Mysuncoast.com
What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday. According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT. That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview...
Florida foreclosures increased 71% from 2021
In the past month, Florida's foreclosure levels declined almost 4%, while foreclosures across the U.S. collectively rose almost 3% instead.
Longboat Observer
Controversial development rules set for Monday vote in Sarasota
When it comes to real estate development, time is money, and uncertainty can be a deterrent. And when asking a residential developer to include affordable and/or attainable housing in their projects, they want a minimum of both. That’s the impetus behind what has become the most controversial of the city...
Tampa Bay News Wire
SRQ Passenger Numbers for September 2022
For the month of September, 190,405 passengers traveled through the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. This is a 1% increase as compared to September 2021. Passengers traveling through the airport year-to-date totaled 2,802,331, a 26% increase compared to 2021 year-to-date passengers. The 12-month activity thru September 2022 totals 3,746,571 passengers which is a 47% increase compared to 2,555,495 passengers for the 12 months thru September 2021.
