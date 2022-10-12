Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
The Oakland Press
West Bloomfield Planning Commission recommends denial of townhouse project
The West Bloomfield Township Planning Commission voted 6-0 Tuesday, Oct. 11, to recommend rejection of a proposed rezoning to allow construction of 101 townhomes on Walnut Lake Road near Inkster Road. The recommendation will go to the township’s Board of Trustees. A vote is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov....
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
Union fee-for-service lawsuit could test limits of Michigan’s right-to-work law
Daniel Renner decided he no longer wanted to pay dues to the Technical, Professional and Officeworkers Association of Michigan five years ago. The following year, he was reprimanded for making a false complaint against a coworker in the Saginaw County Maintenance Department and told he could only file a grievance about the reprimand through the union.
clarkstonnews.com
Moving forward with Main Street eateries
When Rudy’s Market closed more than a year ago at 9 S. Main Street, co-owner Robert Esshaki said that the plan was to reopen in 18-24 months as two restaurants, including utilizing the space one building down at 5 S. Main Street, the former Clarkston News building. Rudy’s closed...
1051thebounce.com
Part of I-96 in Michigan to Close for 10 Days
Fall is here, and usually that means a slowdown in road construction. But, certain sections of I-96 in Michigan aren’t getting a rest from the construction. On one hand, that’s good, because the repairs are needed, but that can mean a big inconvenience for drivers. In fact, a...
Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties
Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
10-day total closure planned for another portion of I-96 starting Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A portion of I-96 is scheduled to close for 10 days between I-196 and US-131 in conjunction with a $6 million resurfacing project. Westbound I-96 will be closed starting at 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced. I-96 will be closed,...
President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit
The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy.
Michigan school boards primed for more heated debates
Two years ago, while COVID was raging through Michigan, so were the battles at local school board meetings. Across the state, volunteer board members who typically pored over budgets and contracts struggled to contend with a vocal public sharply divided over mask mandates and online learning.Those particular battles have subsided, but the political passions they ignited haven’t. On the contrary, the groups that rallied community support around defending or fighting COVID...
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County, freeway closed as police investigate
Another freeway closure in Metro Detroit is causing major traffic headaches after a dead body was discovered along I-94 on Friday morning, Charlie Langton reports
Michigan septic inspection bill to protect water from leaks may spill into next legislative session
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan is the sole state in the nation without a statewide septic code and a bill in the state House is meant to remedy that, perhaps in the coming lame duck session. A Macomb County lawmaker said a point-of-sale septic inspection program works in his community...
fox2detroit.com
How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Beaumont, Spectrum announce new name for health care system months after merge
The largest health care system in Michigan has officially been named. Beaumont Health, based in Metro Detroit, and Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, have merged to form a major nonprofit health care organization. The system, operating under the name temporary name of BHSH System since its launch in January, has officially decided on a permanent name: Corewell Health.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County, Mich.
The declaration will make state resources available to help fight the fire at Resolute Forest Products.
Race for Michigan Attorney General looks tight
EPIC-MRA's poll took place between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12.
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
Michigan Proposal 1: What a 'yes' or 'no' vote means for you
Proposal 1 focuses on term limits that could amend the Michigan State Constitution and require financial disclosures of top elected officials.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ray Township (Macomb County, MI)
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a car, a box truck, and an electrical pole. The crash happened at 26 Mile and Romeo Plank Roads in Ray Township around 2:30 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer, Dixon debate in Grand Rapids
Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon participated in the first gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election season on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Recent WDIV/Detroit News polling showed Whitmer with a commanding 17-point lead over Dixon, and an even bigger lead in the key battleground of Macomb County.
POLL: “Yes” votes dominating Michigan ballot initiatives
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All three proposals on the Michigan midterm ballots are seeing strong support, according to an EPIC MRA poll. Prop 1 aims to replace the current system for state representatives and senators with a 12-year combined total limit. The current term limits are six years for House members and eight years for […]
