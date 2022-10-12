ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby Charter Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Moving forward with Main Street eateries

When Rudy’s Market closed more than a year ago at 9 S. Main Street, co-owner Robert Esshaki said that the plan was to reopen in 18-24 months as two restaurants, including utilizing the space one building down at 5 S. Main Street, the former Clarkston News building. Rudy’s closed...
CLARKSTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Shelby Charter Township, MI
Government
1051thebounce.com

Part of I-96 in Michigan to Close for 10 Days

Fall is here, and usually that means a slowdown in road construction. But, certain sections of I-96 in Michigan aren’t getting a rest from the construction. On one hand, that’s good, because the repairs are needed, but that can mean a big inconvenience for drivers. In fact, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning
Chalkbeat

Michigan school boards primed for more heated debates

Two years ago, while COVID was raging through Michigan, so were the battles at local school board meetings. Across the state, volunteer board members who typically pored over budgets and contracts struggled to contend with a vocal public sharply divided over mask mandates and online learning.Those particular battles have subsided, but the political passions they ignited haven’t. On the contrary, the groups that rallied community support around defending or fighting COVID...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Beaumont, Spectrum announce new name for health care system months after merge

The largest health care system in Michigan has officially been named. Beaumont Health, based in Metro Detroit, and Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, have merged to form a major nonprofit health care organization. The system, operating under the name temporary name of BHSH System since its launch in January, has officially decided on a permanent name: Corewell Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer, Dixon debate in Grand Rapids

Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon participated in the first gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election season on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Recent WDIV/Detroit News polling showed Whitmer with a commanding 17-point lead over Dixon, and an even bigger lead in the key battleground of Macomb County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

POLL: “Yes” votes dominating Michigan ballot initiatives

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All three proposals on the Michigan midterm ballots are seeing strong support, according to an EPIC MRA poll. Prop 1 aims to replace the current system for state representatives and senators with a 12-year combined total limit. The current term limits are six years for House members and eight years for […]
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy