FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan PfeiferIthaca, NY
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
rewind1077.com
COVID-19 community level moves to medium in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County’s COVID-19 community level moves to medium. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa spoke to WHCU about it. He said the best thing you can do is continue to protect yourself with what’s been proven to work. There have been 3 recent reported...
rewind1077.com
Ithaca official points to exams for police staffing shortage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Police Department is dealing with staff shortages, and a city official suggests exams are to blame. Alderperson Phoebe Brown says more positions would be filled if applicants passed the tests. Acting Police Chief John Joly says the department won’t waver on its standards....
rewind1077.com
Reparations should be included in budget, says two Ithaca Common Council members
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council want reparations for Black Ithacans included in the city’s budget. The Ithaca Voice reports Jorge DeFendini and Phoebe Brown are pushing for the addition, with Brown saying Tuesday during a news conference “Black and brown issues are the least prioritized” and are scrutinized more than issues for white Ithacans.
rewind1077.com
TCAT, underwriters praise efforts to reach transportation agreement
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Local stakeholders lauding a mutual public transportation agreement in Ithaca. The 10-year agreement between Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca, Cornell, and TCAT went into effect Monday. It renews the 2005 pledge of the city, county, and university as TCAT’s underwriters, responsible for a percentage of the company’s operating costs. The new agreement has two options for 5-year extensions and asserts each underwriter’s right to vet any substantial monetary proposal or investment from TCAT’s Board of Directors.
rewind1077.com
Cornell professor: Recession is near, but not here yet
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Are we in a recession?. Steven Kyle teaches economics at Cornell. Thursday on Ithaca’s Morning News, he said the US has continued seeing low growth and high inflation over the past few months. Kyle says he’s pessimistic. He fears a recession could happen...
rewind1077.com
Public forums with IPD Chief candidates upcoming
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Monday is the first of three public forums with Police Chief candidates. The three finalists for Chief of Police with the Ithaca Police Department will engage with the community over the next couple weeks. Each night will feature a different person vying for the position. Residents will have a chance to ask questions directly and are encouraged to join. All three sessions will happen at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC), located at 301 West Court Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The first forum happens this coming Monday, the 17th. The second happens Monday, the 24th, and the third on Tuesday, the 25th.
rewind1077.com
Ithaca authorities to remove racist graffiti from storefront
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca officials say they’re investigating racist graffiti. A Celtic cross symbol paired with the word “skin” was reportedly spray-painted at the former Trader K’s storefront. The Office of Human Rights strongly condemns the graffiti. Authorities are working to get it removed.
rewind1077.com
Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
rewind1077.com
Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
rewind1077.com
Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
rewind1077.com
Second swastika found at Ithaca College
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — For the second time in a week at Ithaca College, reports of a swastika found on campus. President La Jerne Terry Cornish says a student reported to campus police Tuesday night that a swastika and other images were etched into the metal of the inside wall on the Baker Walkway elevator in the James J. Whalen Center for Music.
rewind1077.com
Truck fire in Dryden under investigation
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County are investigating the cause of a truck fire. Dryden firefighters were called to Ringwood Road around 3:30 PM yesterday. The blaze was put out with help from Etna and Freeville crews. No one was injured.
rewind1077.com
State Police looking to ID scam suspects in Tioga County
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County looking to identify a pair of scammers. State Police at Owego say a man and a woman swindled a clerk at the Owego Speedway gas station out of $3,693 in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Officials say the duo may have conducted a similar scam earlier that night in Johnson City and it’s possible they are driving a white Ford sedan.
rewind1077.com
Tompkins County Sheriff debuts first all battery electric patrol car at Sheriff’s Showdown
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new patrol car debuts at the Sheriff’s Showdown at the Glen. Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne raced the squad’s first all-battery electric vehicle at the event in Watkins Glen today. The Sheriff’s Showdown pits 27 Sheriffs from across the state against each other in time trials for a good cause. All proceeds from the event and donations help fund the New York State Sheriff’s Institute and Youth Summer Camp. Spectators got to see the car, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, in action, up close. Getting the all-battery electric vehicle builds on the initiative to build a greener fleet, which started several years ago with the addition of 6 hybrid vehicles. The Mach-E will be assigned to the Airport Division at Tompkins Regional Airport.
rewind1077.com
Ithaca home invasion suspect gets more charges
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three more felony charges for the suspect of an Ithaca home invasion. Tompkins County District Attorney Matt Van Houten said Christian Little Paz, 36, of Ithaca, was indicted last week for the October 1st South Plain Street home invasion and subsequent car chase. In addition to the original felonies of first degree burglary and robbery, Little Paz is facing a second robbery charge, grand larceny, and criminal possession of a weapon.
rewind1077.com
Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
rewind1077.com
Cortland County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to ID suspected counterfeiters
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Cortland County seeking help identifying a pair of suspects. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several counterfeit money cases that occurred on October 11th in Cortlandville. Anyone who recognizes the men below or has any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (607) 758-5583.
