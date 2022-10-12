ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, PA

cstoredecisions.com

Love’s Opens Three New Speedco Locations

Love’s Travel Shops opened three new Speedco locations that are open 24/7. The locations, along with Love’s Truck Care locations, offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections, for professional drivers and fleets at affordable prices. Commercial drivers can stop at more than 430 truck care locations across the country for their needs.
BROOKVILLE, PA
Titusville Herald

KC’s Rustic Inn in Hydetown opens today

The former Rustic Inn in Hydetown will reopen today as KC’s Rustic Inn. Located at 12685 Main St., the business closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The business was purchased by Chris Wyant and Katie Allen. Wyant and Allen both grew up going to the Rustic Inn.
HYDETOWN, PA
WTAJ

Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Galleria Mall under new ownership

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– The Galleria Mall in Johnstown is ready to be revitalized thanks to the help of new owner Lee Karruli. Karruli purchased the mall for over three million dollars within the past week. He said it’s his goal to bring more stores and traffic to the mall. Karruli said he’s currently working on […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Bell Mansion reopens in downtown Bellwood

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bell Mansion in Bellwood held its grand reopening Tuesday, Oct. 11 after major remodeling. The location is now ready for weddings, parties and more. New owners Chuck and Kathy Greenland reopened the 200-year-old mansion with a ribbon cutting on the mansion’s front steps. They invited members and employees of the […]
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Roller rink opening in the Johnstown Galleria Mall

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A brand new roller skating rink is on its way inside the Galleria mall in Johnstown. The Glow Roller will be a 7,000-square-foot skating area. Besides the skating arena, there will be a concession stand, arcade games, and a DJ Booth. Owner Jacob Moore said that when he was offered the place, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Brookville Equipment

Brookville Equipment Corporation is currently hiring for multiple positions. Brookville Equipment offers competitive wages and a great benefits package. For information on these positions and others available at Brookville Equipment use the link below. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
BROOKVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Announces New Events QR Codes

PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is excited to be able to provide their members, businesses, and organizations in the region with new QR Codes that will link to a specific events calendar page on VisitPAGO.com. Two QR codes have been designed and distributed for events happening in Cameron, Clarion, Elk,...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

WATCH LIVE: Kerle Tire Game of the Week – Central Clarion vs. DuBois

The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues as Central Clarion visits DuBois. If you experience issues with this video, try accessing it directly on exploreClarion’s YouTube channel here. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this...
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown company using coal waste to make computer chips in state-funded program

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is getting state money to make computer chips from coal waste across the commonwealth, the company announced Thursday, Oct. 13 The company believes that the project could greatly boost the economy and national security. Chief Operating Officer George Appley said the company will extract rare earth elements […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Confiscated, abandoned firearms auctioned off in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Over 230 firearms will be going once, going twice, and sold to new owners Thursday evening after being confiscated or abandoned at one point in time. The Courts of Cambria County organized their first-ever gun auction at the Cambria County Fairgrounds. President Judge Krumenacker...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Cook Forest Conservancy to Host Fireside Chat Walk and Talk This Saturday

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Join the Foundation for Sustainable Forests for a talk and walk on Saturday, October 15. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. Learn about forest age and species diversity, resilience, and the worst-first approach to timber harvesting. Forest management specialists will give a brief presentation, and...
COOKSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Car crashed into Jefferson County church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One church is damaged after a car crashed into it. The church, which is located in Winslow Township, was hit sometime on Thursday, Oct. 13. Sykesville Fire Department crews were at the scene to help stabilize the building and provide care to the driver. The driver was reported to have […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor

State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details on Pone Lane Collision

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Pone lane on September 28. According to PSP Franklin, this crash happened on Pone Lane, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, around 2:10 p.m. on September 28, as a 2016 Jeep Lattitude driven by 31-year-old Brittany N. Saeli, of Pittsburgh, was slowing/stopped in the westbound lane to turn into a residential driveway. A 2004 Mini-Cooper S operated by a 17-year-old male, of Polk, was traveling in the same direction and in the same lane.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

