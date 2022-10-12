Read full article on original website
cstoredecisions.com
Love’s Opens Three New Speedco Locations
Love’s Travel Shops opened three new Speedco locations that are open 24/7. The locations, along with Love’s Truck Care locations, offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections, for professional drivers and fleets at affordable prices. Commercial drivers can stop at more than 430 truck care locations across the country for their needs.
Titusville Herald
KC’s Rustic Inn in Hydetown opens today
The former Rustic Inn in Hydetown will reopen today as KC’s Rustic Inn. Located at 12685 Main St., the business closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The business was purchased by Chris Wyant and Katie Allen. Wyant and Allen both grew up going to the Rustic Inn.
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
Johnstown Galleria Mall under new ownership
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– The Galleria Mall in Johnstown is ready to be revitalized thanks to the help of new owner Lee Karruli. Karruli purchased the mall for over three million dollars within the past week. He said it’s his goal to bring more stores and traffic to the mall. Karruli said he’s currently working on […]
Bell Mansion reopens in downtown Bellwood
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bell Mansion in Bellwood held its grand reopening Tuesday, Oct. 11 after major remodeling. The location is now ready for weddings, parties and more. New owners Chuck and Kathy Greenland reopened the 200-year-old mansion with a ribbon cutting on the mansion’s front steps. They invited members and employees of the […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County History Center Brings Back Brookville’s ‘Eerie Tales’
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Jefferson County History Center guides will take you on a thrilling historical walking tour along Main Street during this year’s “Eerie Tales.”. The event will take place on Saturday, October 29, at 6:00 p.m. Meet at the Jefferson County History Center. Cost is...
Roller rink opening in the Johnstown Galleria Mall
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A brand new roller skating rink is on its way inside the Galleria mall in Johnstown. The Glow Roller will be a 7,000-square-foot skating area. Besides the skating arena, there will be a concession stand, arcade games, and a DJ Booth. Owner Jacob Moore said that when he was offered the place, […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Brookville Equipment
Brookville Equipment Corporation is currently hiring for multiple positions. Brookville Equipment offers competitive wages and a great benefits package. For information on these positions and others available at Brookville Equipment use the link below. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Announces New Events QR Codes
PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is excited to be able to provide their members, businesses, and organizations in the region with new QR Codes that will link to a specific events calendar page on VisitPAGO.com. Two QR codes have been designed and distributed for events happening in Cameron, Clarion, Elk,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
WATCH LIVE: Kerle Tire Game of the Week – Central Clarion vs. DuBois
The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues as Central Clarion visits DuBois. If you experience issues with this video, try accessing it directly on exploreClarion’s YouTube channel here. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this...
Johnstown company using coal waste to make computer chips in state-funded program
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is getting state money to make computer chips from coal waste across the commonwealth, the company announced Thursday, Oct. 13 The company believes that the project could greatly boost the economy and national security. Chief Operating Officer George Appley said the company will extract rare earth elements […]
WJAC TV
Confiscated, abandoned firearms auctioned off in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Over 230 firearms will be going once, going twice, and sold to new owners Thursday evening after being confiscated or abandoned at one point in time. The Courts of Cambria County organized their first-ever gun auction at the Cambria County Fairgrounds. President Judge Krumenacker...
Two charged with stealing SUV in Windber, switching license plates in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges in Cambria County after allegedly stealing a car in Windber and switching license plates with another car in Johnstown. Richland Township police were sent to Gap Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a suspicious white SUV in the area. Officers found a white Kia Sorento […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Cook Forest Conservancy to Host Fireside Chat Walk and Talk This Saturday
COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Join the Foundation for Sustainable Forests for a talk and walk on Saturday, October 15. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. Learn about forest age and species diversity, resilience, and the worst-first approach to timber harvesting. Forest management specialists will give a brief presentation, and...
2 windmill superloads going through Clearfield County, drivers expect delays
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT again announced there will be more windmill superloads making their way through Clearfield County Thursday, causing lengthy delays for drivers. On Oct. 13, a tower section will depart from Falls Creek at 9 a.m., according to a news release. PennDOT expects it to pass through Clearfield around 10 a.m. […]
Car crashed into Jefferson County church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One church is damaged after a car crashed into it. The church, which is located in Winslow Township, was hit sometime on Thursday, Oct. 13. Sykesville Fire Department crews were at the scene to help stabilize the building and provide care to the driver. The driver was reported to have […]
Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor
State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
explore venango
Police Release Details on Pone Lane Collision
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Pone lane on September 28. According to PSP Franklin, this crash happened on Pone Lane, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, around 2:10 p.m. on September 28, as a 2016 Jeep Lattitude driven by 31-year-old Brittany N. Saeli, of Pittsburgh, was slowing/stopped in the westbound lane to turn into a residential driveway. A 2004 Mini-Cooper S operated by a 17-year-old male, of Polk, was traveling in the same direction and in the same lane.
Woman leads foot chase at work site after Altoona Walmart theft, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett woman is behind bars after police say they were called to Walmart for retail theft and had to chase her through a construction area in the same shopping plaza. According to Allegheny Township police, they were called to Walmart on Plank Road for a report of retail theft involving […]
Mercer County man caught cheating at fishing tournament charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Authorities say two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament have been indicted on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts. Forty-two-year-old Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and...
