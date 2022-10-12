ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'

Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Nothing To Lose': Disgraced 'Today' Star Matt Lauer Vows Revenge On Katie Couric, Hoda Kotb & More In His Explosive Tell-All Memoir

Matt Lauer is returning to the spotlight, as he is currently working on a tell-all book this year — and it sounds like no one is safe from what the disgraced Today show star will write. "For the past five years, Matt's kept his head down, but now thinks the dust has settled and it's time to get even with everyone who threw him under the bus," an insider told Radar. "He's been plotting how he should do this book, and it will be balanced between trying to emphasize all of the good he's done while exacting revenge against others,"...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RadarOnline

'You Can't Make A Person Befriend You': Kelly Ripa Spills All About Backstage Feud With Regis Philbin

Former talk show host Kelly Ripa is sharing new details on her decade spent co-hosting alongside the late Regis Philbin, RadarOnline has learned. Ripa, 51, has opened up about what life was truly like working on ABC’s Live! with Regis and Kelly, including inequalities she faced as a newcomer and a woman, like having to earn an office space. “I don’t want to feel like I’m slamming anyone or that I’m being disrespectful,” said Ripa, “But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk.”Ripa spoke with People magazine earlier this week and shared details on what she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathie Lee Gifford
Person
Kathie Lee
Person
Regis Philbin
Person
Kelly Ripa
purewow.com

Hoda Kotb’s Net Worth Is Seriously High (Thanks to the ‘Today’ Show)

Nothing beats starting our morning with Hoda Kotb on NBC's Today show. The beloved co-anchor, TV personality and author has come a long way since her humble beginnings as a reporter, now boasting seven published books, a successful podcast and several TV appearances, from 30 Rock to Law & Order. Not to mention, she’s done many celebrity interviews and has received several accolades, including three for Outstanding Morning Program for Today. So, this leaves us with a very important question: What is Hoda Kotb’s net worth? Keep reading for details on how the triple threat made her fortune.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Live With Regis And Kelly
Clayton News Daily

Kris Jenner gets emotional as she undergoes hip replacement surgery

Kris Jenner had to undergo hip replacement surgery on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians." The 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon who told her the diagnosis after Jenner was unable to sleep or walk properly. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy