NFL Analysis Network
This 49ers-Browns Trade Sends Kareem Hunt To San Francisco
The San Francisco 49ers are 3-2 on the season after they thrashed the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, giving them two wins in a row. The team’s offense is being afforded a real chance to jell and develop as the 49ers have arguably the best defense in the NFL. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns be on the horizon to improve the offense?
WKYC
Nick Chubb looks like a FUTURE RUSHING CHAMPION. Can he outrush the New England Patriots by himself?
Nick Chubb currently leads the NFL in rushing. Is the Cleveland Browns star closing in on his first career rushing title?
Browns’ Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with injuries. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. He came back after missing two games with an ankle injury […]
Cleveland Browns Announce Concerning Injury News On Friday
The Cleveland Browns will be without at least two defensive stars when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have both been ruled out for the matchup, the team announced Friday. Clowney is dealing with injuries to his ankle, ...
newsnet5
'Staying prepared, staying dangerous': Browns LB Deion Jones eyeing return to field after trade to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the Browns designated newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones to return from Injured Reserve, marking the first steps for the new Browns defender to get back on the field after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. Jones, who the Falcons agreed to trade to the Browns...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/13/22)
It is Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon for a Week 6 game at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Week 6 injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation...
What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
Giants injury report: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Adoree’ Jackson, Kenny Golladay — plus Jamie Gillan (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Wednesday injury report ... Did not practice: CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), S Tony Jefferson (foot), S Jason Pinnock (ankle), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) Limited participation: RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder), CB Darnay Holmes (quad), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck), FB...
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The New England Patriots will travel to take on the Cleveland Browns in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Patriots-Browns prediction and pick, laid out below. New England has played...
How Deion Jones can help the Browns’ struggling run defense: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns defensive front seven has struggled to stop the run game the last two weeks. Though some of the issues are physical, many deal with alignment and communication concerns. This lack cohesiveness can be linked to the season-ending quad tendon injury of starting linebacker Anthony...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Pistons Set to Waive Kemba Walker Ahead of Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Kemba Walker’s very brief stint in Detroit seems to be approaching its end. The Pistons are likely to waive the four-time All-Star guard prior to the start of the 2022–23 season next week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III. The move would bring Detroit’s roster down to 15 guaranteed spots.
