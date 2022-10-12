CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.

