This 49ers-Browns Trade Sends Kareem Hunt To San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-2 on the season after they thrashed the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, giving them two wins in a row. The team’s offense is being afforded a real chance to jell and develop as the 49ers have arguably the best defense in the NFL. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns be on the horizon to improve the offense?
Browns’ Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with injuries. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. He came back after missing two games with an ankle injury […]
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/13/22)

It is Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon for a Week 6 game at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Week 6 injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation...
What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
Report: Pistons Set to Waive Kemba Walker Ahead of Season

View the original article to see embedded media. Kemba Walker’s very brief stint in Detroit seems to be approaching its end. The Pistons are likely to waive the four-time All-Star guard prior to the start of the 2022–23 season next week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III. The move would bring Detroit’s roster down to 15 guaranteed spots.
