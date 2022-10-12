Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Claressa Shields tears Eddie Hearn a new one for drug test snipe
Multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields gave Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn a dressing down for his recent comments on drug testing. It’s fair to say Shields wasn’t pleased with the DAZN promoter. What did Eddie Hearn say about Claressa Shields?. Hearn stated openly that he didn’t believe any...
worldboxingnews.net
Wilder vs Helenius: Underdog no 6/1, a live threat for ex-champ
Wilder vs Helenius – Finnish brute Robert Helenius heads into a clash with Deontay Wilder at Barclays Center, the 6/1 underdog. This could be a huge misrepresentation for what will be a test for Wilder, the former WBC heavyweight champion. How much does Deontay Wilder have left?. Before back-to-back...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Returns To Favorite Venue, But In Unfamiliar Territory After Crushing KO Loss To Fury
NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder will return to his favorite venue Saturday night for his first fight in over a year. The former WBC champion became the heavyweight division’s most prolific knockout artist of the 21st century in large part due to the numerous memorable moments he produced at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “The Bronze Bomber” dismantled Dominic Breazeale in less than one round the last time he fought at the home arena of the NBA’s Nets in May 2019.
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking...
Deontay Wilder, Robert Helenius maintain good will toward one another ... for now
Promoters and TV executives love trash talk between boxers because it sells fights. They must be disappointed with the lead-up to the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius pay-per-view fight Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The former sparring partners have had nothing but good things to say about each other.
Tyson Fury calls out journeyman heavyweight in bid to win only title to have eluded him
Tyson Fury has issued a challenge to Chris Healey, a journeyman who has a 9-12 professional record and holds the Central Area heavyweight title.Fury is in talks to fight Derek Chisora in December, after a bout with Anthony Joshua fell through, but the WBC champion’s focus is seemingly divided.In an Instagram story on Wednesday (12 October), the Briton said from his gym: “I’ve won every single belt in boxing, apart from one belt, and that belt is the Central Area heavyweight championship of Britain.“So, I’m calling out whoever’s the Central Area heavyweight champion,” Fury continued, to the sound of...
BoxingNews24.com
Kambosos chewing gum, looking nervous during final press conference for Haney fight
By Sean Jones: A nervous-looking George Kambosos Jr chewed gum nonstop at a rapid pace during today’s press conference with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. During the face-off, Kambosos’ gum-chewing went into warp drive, showing how scared he was. Kambosos didn’t look or sound convincing today, and his...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko says Gervonta Davis has “Never fought top fighters”
By Allan Fox: Vasyl Lomachenko criticized superstar Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for having “never” faced “top fighters” in his career. Lomachenko says he’s never seen the former three-division world champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) up against a top fighter, and he’d like to see him start at this stage of his career.
BoxingNews24.com
Pacquiao wants Spence vs. Crawford winner
By Allan Fox: Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao says he’s open to the idea of taking on the winner of the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight. Pacquiao would need to come out of retirement to fight the winner of that clash. If Pacquiao is serious about...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao’s second son wins boxing debut, Marcial also wins
Manny Pacquiao had to endure another son entering the boxing arena after stating his wish that none of his offspring follow in his footsteps. Pacquiao said he hopes none of his kids box before he retired from the sport in 2021. Michael Pacquiao. Michael Pacquiao made his amateur debut with...
worldboxingnews.net
‘Deontay Wilder’s power similar to Lamon Brewster, Samuel Peter’
Robert Helenius claims Deontay Wilder will punch similarly to two former heavyweight champions, Lamon Brewster and Samuel Peter. Helenius battles Wilder in the main event this Saturday night on the back of two wins over Adam Kownacki. Fans will pack the Barclays Center in New York for the clash as...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder accused of ducking Al Haymon’s WBC PPV plan
Deontay Wilder has been accused of running from a three-year plan by Al Haymon to land the WBC mandatory position. World Boxing News reported in 2020 that Haymon wanted Wilder to fight Andy Ruiz Jr. at the earliest opportunity. Will Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. be next?. It’s been...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant focused on Anthony Dirrell, not thinking about Benavidez or Charlo yet
By Adam Baskin: Former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant is 100% focused on his fight against Anthony Dirrell for this Saturday night and NOT on bigger payday clashes against David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo. (Photo credit: Henry DeLeon/TGB Promotions) Plant (21-1, 9 KOs) has got to win this fight...
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: date, time, how to watch, background
DEONTAY WILDER (42-2-1, 41 KOs) VS. ROBERT HELENIUS (31-3, 20 KOs) Division: Heavyweight (no limit) Odds: Wilder 6-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets) Also on the card: Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell, super middleweights; Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron, heavyweights; Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, bantamweights; Michel Rivera vs. Jerry Perez, lightweights; Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Limberth Ponce, junior middleweights.
Eddie Hearn tips Andy Ruiz Jr to beat Deontay Wilder if the pair were to meet in the ring as the Bronze Bomber sets his sights on his next opponent if he can defeat Robert Helenius this weekend
Eddie Hearn believes Andy Ruiz Jr would defeat Deontay Wilder, if the 'Bronze Bomber' comes out on top in his fight with Robert Helenius this weekend. Wilder and Helenius meet in New York on Saturday night, but 36-year-old Wilder has already mentioned wanting to fight Ruiz next if he is successful against Helenius, and doesn't get offered a title shot against current IBF, WBA and WBO World champion Oleksander Usyk.
Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner LIVE: Latest updates, undercard results and build-up tonight
Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner collide in a super-featherweight unification bout on the undercard of Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall.The bad blood between the two world champions adds extra spice to a historic night for women’s boxing at The O2 in London. The winner will catapult up the pound-for-pound rankings and position themselves for a mega payday and monster fight up a weight class against undisputed champion Katie Taylor. The pair shoved and kicked out at each other at the weigh-in, but any antics outside the ring and trash talk will matter little when that first bell rings. “I...
Boxing Scene
Plant: Uzcategui Would've Beaten Either Dirrell Brother; Y’all Seen What I Did To Him
NEW YORK – Anthony Dirrell reiterated Wednesday that he isn’t overly impressed by Caleb Plant’s resume. Dirrell declined to label Plant an elite-level boxer because the former WBC super middleweight champion doesn’t think his upcoming opponent has faced enough exceptional foes to warrant that type of praise.
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder ready for Helenius on Saturday night
By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder is ready for battle against the always-tough Robert Helenius this Saturday night in their headliner on FOX Sports PPV. Wilder is entering a new phase of his career after two disappointing setbacks against Tyson Fury, and he says he wants the next three years to be fun.
itrwrestling.com
Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt
MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
WWE・
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder on Oleksandr Usyk: “I hope I don’t scare him off”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he doesn’t want to scare off unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night because he’s going to be in attendance for his fight against Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo credit: Henry DeLeon/TGB Promotions) Wilder (42-2-1,...
