Jefferson County Jail Inmate Accused of Threatening to Kill Warden, ‘Rape and Kill’ His Family Members

State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO