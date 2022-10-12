Jefferson County Jail Inmate Accused of Threatening to Kill Warden, ‘Rape and Kill’ His Family Members

Read full article on original website
Related
New Florence man granted bail on police assault charges, detained on prior case
A former New Florence man accused of assaulting a police officer at his home last year was granted bond Friday, but he remains in jail on a parole detainer pending a hearing later this month. Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio granted Ray A. Shetler Jr.’s motion for nominal bond, set...
Blair County inmate’s death under investigation
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The death of a Blair County inmate is under investigation by the Hollidaysburg Borough Police. Marcus McCreary, 43, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, Oct. 4. According to reports, he had an extensive medical history as well as a history of drug use. McCreary had been placed in […]
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested
In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
Business owner accused of ‘grooming’ teen employee in Clearfield, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of a business in Clearfield is facing charges after being accused of ‘grooming’ a teenage employee, according to Lawrence Township police. Police received a report in early October suspecting 39-year-old Kevin Legenski, owner of Uncle Buck’s Creations, was in a relationship with a 17-year-old female. Police say they saw […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Franklin Man Behind Bars After Allegedly Assaulting Woman, Threatening to Kill Her During Domestic Dispute
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is in jail after he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her during a domestic dispute on Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 26-year-old Sean Michael Bickel, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on October 9:
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Providing, Using Meth With 16-Year-Old Co-Worker at Burger King
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly supplying and using meth with a 16-year-old co-worker at Burger King. According to a release issued on October 12 by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, known witnesses contacted police on September 29 and advised that their 16-year-old juvenile had received methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from a co-worker at the Burger King located on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Propane Grill in Mahaffey
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Theft of Propane Grill in Mahaffey. The PSP Punxsutawney station is investigating a theft of a propane grill and a green two-wheeled hand truck dolly from a residence along Bethlehem Hill Road, in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County.
Boyfriend pleads guilty for intentional crash that left 4 trapped in overturned vehicle
Just before Jamar Freshley was escorted out of a Westmoreland County courtroom he turned to tell his girlfriend, “I love you.”. Freshley, 33, of New Kensington, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault and other offenses. Police said he slammed his car into the vehicle driven by his girlfriend last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Local Woman Charged After 4-Year-Old Child Allegedly Ingests Controlled Substances While in Their Care Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a local woman charged after her four-year-old child allegedly ingested a controlled substance was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charge against 36-year-old Theresa L. Blauser was held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, October 12:
Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor
State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
Two teens charged after Benadryl overdose at Brookville school, police say
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police say they are charging two teens that allegedly overdosed on Benadryl at the Brookville Area High School, saying this behavior will “not be tolerated.” Brookville police report that they received information from teachers at the Brookville school that one of the students was acting very unusual Oct. 3. Through the […]
New Kensington man pleads guilty to intentional crash
A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault and other charges for crashing his car into a vehicle being driven by his girlfriend while his mother and two children were passengers. Jamar Freshley, 33, told his girlfriend “I love you” as he was escorted out of a Westmoreland...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details Released on Woman Accused of Stealing Jeep from Eldred Township Garage
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Details were released regarding a transient woman accused of stealing a vehicle from an Eldred Township garage. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Kelsey Lillane Gaffney, listed as transient, on September 25 in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office:
Kittanning woman arrested after allegedly dropping baby on head
KITTANNING, Pa. — A Kittanning woman was arrested after allegedly dropping a newborn baby on her head. Sarah Lugo, 41, is facing a slew of charges, including endangering the welfare of children and public drunkenness, after Kittanning police responded to a call in the area of Oak Avenue around noon Tuesday.
Allegheny Township woman tasered in police stop pleads guilty to assault
An Allegheny Township woman was ordered to serve up to 23 months in jail in connection with an incident last year in New Kensington in which she punched and kicked a police officer. Cally Jade Mills, 30, pleaded guilty in four criminal cases, including an incident last Nov. 30 that...
yourdailylocal.com
Oct. 14, 2022 Police Blotter
A 15-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana following an incident on 09/02/2022 where officers were looking for a missing juvenile. Nathan Duffy, 42, Warren was charged with DUI: General Impairment, DUI .08-.10% and Operating Vehicle with Unsafe Equipment on 09/25/2022 following a Traffic...
Car crashed into Jefferson County church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One church is damaged after a car crashed into it. The church, which is located in Winslow Township, was hit sometime on Thursday, Oct. 13. Sykesville Fire Department crews were at the scene to help stabilize the building and provide care to the driver. The driver was reported to have […]
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Man Arrested
State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were dispatched to the residence, located along...
WJAC TV
Police: Cambria Co. woman accused of stealing nearly $4K from local water authority
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say a Mineral Point woman is facing multiple theft-related charges after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the Jackson Township Water Authority. Police say 63-year-old Margaret Ochenrider was allegedly hired by the water authority in May of this year...
explore venango
Police: Franklin Man Set Off by Loud Noise Subsequently Chokes, Assaults Victim During Domestic Dispute
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of choking and assaulting a victim during a domestic dispute over a loud noise. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Quintin Jay Williams in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on October 7.
Comments / 3