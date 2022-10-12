Read full article on original website
WATCH LIVE: Kerle Tire Game of the Week – Central Clarion vs. DuBois
The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues as Central Clarion visits DuBois. If you experience issues with this video, try accessing it directly on exploreClarion’s YouTube channel here. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Propane Grill in Mahaffey
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Theft of Propane Grill in Mahaffey. The PSP Punxsutawney station is investigating a theft of a propane grill and a green two-wheeled hand truck dolly from a residence along Bethlehem Hill Road, in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County.
Police Warn Public of ‘Experienced Thieves’ in Catalytic Converter Theft
WHITE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public to be on the alert for “experienced thieves” in catalytic converter thefts in the area. According to Indiana-based State Police, a catalytic converter valued at $1,200.00 was stolen from a 2011 Ford F-450 at the ICCAP building located on South 6th Street, in White Township, Indiana County, around 10:27 a.m. on October 13.
Details Released on Woman Accused of Stealing Jeep from Eldred Township Garage
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Details were released regarding a transient woman accused of stealing a vehicle from an Eldred Township garage. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Kelsey Lillane Gaffney, listed as transient, on September 25 in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office:
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Double Chocolate Bars
1 – 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk. 2 cups miniature semisweet chocolate chips, divided. -Combine cookie crumbs and butter; pat onto the bottom of an ungreased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan. -In a microwave, heat milk and 1 cup chocolate chips; stir until smooth. Pour over the...
Jefferson County Girl Honored at Pa. School Bus Safety Poster Contest Awards Ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Director of the Bureau of Driver Licensing Kara Templeton on Thursday joined the Pennsylvania State Police and school bus safety advocates to honor nine students for communicating important school bus safety messages through their submissions to this year’s School Bus Safety Poster Contest. A Brockway Area Jr/Sr High School student won first place in Grades 6 to 8 category.
Kerle Tire Game of the Week Continues as Undefeated Central Clarion Visits DuBois
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight with a Friday night matchup between Central Clarion and DuBois, and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from E.J. Mansell Stadium in DuBois. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m....
Brookville and Karns City Clash in a Key Battle of Teams Trending Upward After Slow Starts
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — There is a lot on the line when Brookville travels to Karns City on Friday night. Both teams are in a postseason fight. (Above, Brookville senior Brayden Kunselman makes a tackle/photo by Molly Zimmerman) The 4-3 Gremlins pulled out a 15-13 win over Punxsutawney...
New Identity: Brookville’s Revamped Offense Churns Out Big 34-7 Victory Over Karns City
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Three weeks ago, the Brookville football team was 2-3, on its third quarterback and was facing the prospect of rebuilding its offense from the ground up. A daunting situation, for sure. One that usually sinks teams and seasons. Not so for the Raiders. Senior...
