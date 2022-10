The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a very unfamiliar situation through the first month of the 2022 NFL football season. After impressing some fans in their Week 1 win versus the Cincinnati Bengals the team has fallen apart, losing the last four contests. Unfortunately for all of Steeler Nation, all four of these past losses have been against AFC opponents, which doesn’t bode well for the Steelers’ hopes long term. I think all of us were prepared for a “rebuilding” type of year, but starting the season at 1-4, with our toughest opponents still left on the schedule, this Kenny Pickett led Steelers team looks to be in for a long season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO