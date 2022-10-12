Read full article on original website
Related
33 Of The Most Emotional, Heart-Wrenching TV Couple Scenes Ever
"I'm ready for this. I know you couldn't count on me before, but you can now! You can. Look, you know we're supposed to be together. I knew it the first time I saw you two years ago. And you know it too. I know you do."
Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Knows How to Treat Herself When Celebrating Dessert Day in This Adorable Video
It’s no secret that wellness Queen Kate Hudson knows how to treat herself, and it seems her daughter Rani Rose is following in he footsteps in that realm too!. On Oct 14, Hudson uploaded a series of photos to make an adorable compilation video of her daughter having the best time ever at a fancy restaurant. Hudson uploaded the darling video with the caption, “Now this is how to celebrate #DessertDay 🍰.”
Comments / 0