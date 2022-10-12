Read full article on original website
JJ Peterka scores first NHL goal in Sabres' season opener vs. Senators
BUFFALO, N.Y. — JJ Peterka scored his first goal of his NHL career in his third NHL game off a centering pass from Dylan Cozens early in the second period to tie up the season opener against the Ottawa Senators. Peterka had a couple of good chances in the...
9 Things To Know If You’re Going To The Sabres Game Tonight
The Sabres start a brand new season at Key Bank Center tonight. If you're going to the game, here are 8 things you should know. Sabres fans are hopeful that this is the year they will snap the playoff drought and get back in the post season. That starts tonight with a game against the Ottawa Senators. If you're headed to the game, be aware there will be a lot happening before the game too!
Five bold predictions for 2022-23 Sabres season
As the Buffalo Sabres open the 2022-23 regular season on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center, Brayton Wilson provides his five bold predictions for the year:
KeyBank Center cooking staff look forward to successful season as Sabres begin
Delaware North has decked out its menu for the 2022-23 NHL season. They want to be the standard for other NHL kitchens to follow.
Three Observations: Sabres handle Senators in home opener
The Buffalo Sabres began their 2022-23 NHL campaign on Thursday night at home against the Ottawa Senators. The Atlantic Division rivals had very different off-seasons where the Sabres didn’t make many new additions, the Senators did.
Sabres fans hopeful for start of new season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The scene outside KeyBank Center on Thursday night was one that hasn’t been seen in a while, as a constant flow of optimistic fans headed in with hopes of leaving the last decade’s struggles behind. “It sucked,” Sabres fan Paul LaCapruccia said. “It's...
