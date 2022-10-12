Read full article on original website
New Omicron Booster Side Effects: What to Expect From the Bivalent Vaccines
Experts say the side effects from the new booster doses are expected to be very similar to other COVID-19 shots.
Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?
(NEXSTAR) – If you go to your local pharmacy or vaccination site, you’ll be getting a new type of COVID-19 shot these days. It’s a bivalent booster shoot, meaning it contains parts of the original COVID-19 variant and the omicron variant that’s grown dominant in 2022.
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
MedicalXpress
Study indicates COVID-19 boosters among vaccinated individuals significantly reduce hospitalization rates
A Providence study released online today in the Journal of the American Medical Association sheds new light on the added benefit of a booster dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine among previously vaccinated individuals. Researchers found that boosters add about 70% extra protection, which lasts for 4–5 months, and concluded...
How Long Will Immunity Last With the New COVID Bivalent Booster?
The updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots will likely provide immunity lasting up to four to six months—similar to what earlier shots offered. Since the updated boosters were only approved back in August, we’ll need to see more data to know for sure how long they’ll offer protection.
Top Florida Doctor Warns Young Men COVID Vaccines Pose 'High Risk' of Death
As of Friday, over 110 million people in the United States have received the first COVID vaccine booster dose, according to the CDC's data tracker.
Revealed: PR firm that represents Pfizer and Moderna also sits on CDC vaccine division - sparking major conflict of interest concerns
A PR company that represents Pfizer and Moderna has staff 'embedded' in the CDC's vaccine division, it has emerged. New York-based firm Weber Shandwick has been responsible for elevating Pfizer's profile since at least 2006. It partnered with Moderna in June this year, after the small biotech firm became a household name following its vaccine success.
Pfizer says Omicron booster is effective against BA.5 COVID-19 subvariant
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced on Thursday that their Omicron booster shots substantially increased antibody protection against the BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19 in preliminary tests. "The early data suggest that our bivalent vaccine is anticipated to provide better protection against currently circulating variants than...
Pfizer-BioNTech cites an increase in antibodies in first human results on updated booster
In the six weeks since the Food and Drug Administration authorized updated omicron boosters, it’s been unclear how much more protection the new version of the shot provides against infection. On Thursday, Pfizer and BioNTech provided an early glimpse at the findings from their ongoing study in humans, saying...
Yahoo!
CDC approves Pfizer, Moderna's COVID-19 boosters for ages 5 and up
The CDC approved Pfizer/BioNTech's (PFE/BNTX) bivalent COVID-19 booster for children ages 5-11 and Moderna's (MRNA) bivalent booster for ages 6-17 Wednesday, expanding access to protection against circulating variants for all but the youngest population. The BA.4/BA.5 variant-targeting shots were authorized earlier in the day by the FDA. "As the various...
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Relyvrio, Which Aims to Slow Disease Progression
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new experimental treatment for ALS, a very rare neurological disease for which there is no cure and limited treatment options. Relyvrio—known previously as AMX0035—was given the OK by the FDA on Thursday, following a recommendation from the FDA's advisory committee.
raps.org
FDA expands bivalent COVID boosters to kids as young as 5
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 boosters to expand their use to include children. On 12 October, FDA announced that children as young as five are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s bivalent booster, while children...
Around 3.3 million Americans received updated COVID boosters last week - CDC
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nearly 3.3 million people in the United States received updated COVID-19 booster shots over the past week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday.
Can You Mix And Match For The COVID Bivalent Booster Shot?
Both Moderna and Pfizer have new COVID shots available. Does it matter if you get a different shot than your last one? Experts weigh in.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals' Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Safety, Immunogenicity In Early Study
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc's ORMP subsidiary, Oravax Medical Inc, reported preliminary data from its Phase 1 trial of an oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Preliminary Phase 1 trial results from the first cohort include:. Significant antibody response (2-6 fold over baseline) as measured by multiple markers of immune response to VLP vaccine...
First human results show new COVID-19 booster is safe and triggers an appropriate immune response
The first data in people on the new COVID-19 boosters shows them to be just as safe as previous shots and to provide a strong immune response. The new boosters target both the original version of the virus that causes COVID-19 as well the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that have dominated since early summer. The boosters were authorized based on animal data so they could be available this fall, ahead of an expected surge in cases later in the year.
US clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today's most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn't a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings.
FDA authorizes omicron boosters for children as young as 5 years old
Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be eligible to receive an updated COVID-19 booster targeting the omicron variant after the Food and Drug Administration authorized expanding eligibility to younger school-age children on Wednesday.
FDA greenlights updated COVID-19 booster for kids 5 to 11
WASHINGTON — The federal government on Wednesday recommended an updated COVID-19 booster for kids between 5 and 11, expanding use of the new bivalent shots beyond people 12 and older. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first authorized the updated vaccines use in the morning before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them […] The post FDA greenlights updated COVID-19 booster for kids 5 to 11 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Health and Wellness: Three tips to protect your knees from arthritis
Knee arthritis is one of the most common forms of osteoarthritis. It accounts for more than 80% of all osteoarthritis and impacts at least 19% of Americans over the age of 45. For many, a diagnosis of knee osteoarthritis leads to chronic, debilitating knee pain that stops them from doing all of their...
