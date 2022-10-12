Read full article on original website
BBC
Neymar: Brazil forward faces call for five-year prison term over transfer to Barcelona
A Brazilian investment firm has called for Neymar to face a five-year prison sentence when he stands trial next week on fraud and corruption charges relating to his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013. DIS, which owned 40% of the rights to the Brazil forward at the time, argues...
Suella Braverman says it is her ‘dream’ and ‘obsession’ to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda
Suella Braverman has said that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.But the new home secretary told an event at the Conservative Party conference that she does not expect any planes to take off until after Christmas, because of ongoing legal challenges.“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said. “[Starting by Christmas] would be amazing but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute...
Channel crossings to the UK exceed 35,000 for the year
More than 35,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year. Some 539 people were detected on Monday in 13 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 35,233. This is more than the whole of 2021, when 28,561...
U.K.・
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
Putin mobilisation chief found dead in ‘suspicious’ circumstances as tyrant calls off disastrous conscription plan
A MILITARY commissar in charge of enlistment for Vladimir Putin’s chaotic mobilisation campaign has been found dead in “suspicious” circumstances prompting a murder investigation. Last month, Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 extra soldiers to the frontline as his disastrous war continues to falter with Moscow...
Putin says 'no need' for more massive strikes; Elon Musk wants to send US the bill for critical internet access in Ukraine: Updates
Elon Musk has asked the Defense Department to take over funding for his satellite network that has kept Ukraine online during the war, officials said.
Rwanda deportation: Asylum seeker ‘treated like animal’ in UK launches legal challenge against electronic tag
An asylum seeker electronically tagged by the government after being selected for removal to Rwanda is launching a legal challenge.The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said that after being tortured and trafficked in Sudan and Libya he has been treated “like an animal” in the UK.A psychiatric report found that being forced to wear a tag had worsened his mental health, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, and increased the risk of self-harm and suicide.His legal representatives are applying for a judicial review of the Home Office’s “electronic monitoring expansion pilot”, which applies tags normally...
Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
ng-sportingnews.com
Matildas Women's World Cup draw scenarios 2023: Best and worst possible groups for Australia
The 2023 Women's World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand with the Matildas hoping to be genuine contenders for the title. Australia have often fallen short of expectations at Women's World Cups and have never made it past the quarter-finals. In 2019, the Matildas were knocked out...
Citrus County Chronicle
NATO chief warns Russia not to cross 'very important line'
BRUSSELS (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin would be crossing a “very important line” if he were to order the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday, as both the military alliance and Russia are due to hold nuclear exercises in the next few days.
Jeremy Hunt brought in from the cold to be UK's new finance minister
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Jeremy Hunt was named Britain's new finance minister on Friday, the latest senior ministerial role for the self-proclaimed entrepreneur regarded by many in his Conservative Party as a safe pair of hands but whose days in top jobs had seemed over.
Why a strong, united America requires effective criminal justice policies
The U.S. stands at risk of future instability, and perhaps even the grim prospect of states seceding from the Union, a recent Canadian intelligence report suggested. Even though a new poll finds that 21 percent of Americans think we would be better off splitting into separate red and blue nations, this prospect is unthinkable and unlikely, not to mention unlawful.
Citrus County Chronicle
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for reforms of the European Union to make it fit for the admission of new countries as well as more military autonomy of the 27-country bloc. Speaking at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin, Scholz...
Putin will be replaced – but by someone even more extreme, warns former UK spy chief
Sir Alex Younger, the former MI6 chief, told BBC Newsnight that a coup would replace Vladimir Putin with someone even more "right-wing."
Pakistan summons US envoy over Biden 'most dangerous nation' remark
Pakistan on Saturday summoned the US ambassador for an explanation after President Joe Biden described the South Asian country as "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" and questioned its nuclear weapons safety protocols. "And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan.
Citrus County Chronicle
China expected to grant Xi 5 more years, no major changes
BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to issue a lengthy...
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: What to expect from China's party congress
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party is holding its twice-a-decade national congress starting Sunday, at which Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term as the uncontested head of the party, government and military of the world’s second-largest economy. The proceedings surrounding the event...
Remote worker fired for refusing to keep his webcam on wins unfair dismissal case
A hot potato: A US company headquartered in Florida must pay a Netherlands-based remote worker thousands of dollars after it fired him for refusing to keep his webcam activated all day. The Dutch court that ruled in the employee's favor has suggested this sort of surveillance violates human rights. Chetu...
Citrus County Chronicle
'No waiting': Turkey, Russia to act on Putin's gas hub offer
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey and Russia have instructed their respective energy authorities to immediately begin technical work on a Russian proposal that would turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the idea of...
It's a good time to be an American in Britain, as the pound declines in value
A stumbling British pound and surging U.S. dollar have left Brits feeling glum and plenty of Americans feeling gleeful.
