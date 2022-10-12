ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

The Independent

Suella Braverman says it is her ‘dream’ and ‘obsession’ to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda

Suella Braverman has said that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.But the new home secretary told an event at the Conservative Party conference that she does not expect any planes to take off until after Christmas, because of ongoing legal challenges.“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said. “[Starting by Christmas]  would be amazing but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Channel crossings to the UK exceed 35,000 for the year

More than 35,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year. Some 539 people were detected on Monday in 13 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 35,233. This is more than the whole of 2021, when 28,561...
U.K.
The US Sun

Putin mobilisation chief found dead in ‘suspicious’ circumstances as tyrant calls off disastrous conscription plan

A MILITARY commissar in charge of enlistment for Vladimir Putin’s chaotic mobilisation campaign has been found dead in “suspicious” circumstances prompting a murder investigation. Last month, Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 extra soldiers to the frontline as his disastrous war continues to falter with Moscow...
MILITARY
The Independent

Rwanda deportation: Asylum seeker ‘treated like animal’ in UK launches legal challenge against electronic tag

An asylum seeker electronically tagged by the government after being selected for removal to Rwanda is launching a legal challenge.The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said that after being tortured and trafficked in Sudan and Libya he has been treated “like an animal” in the UK.A psychiatric report found that being forced to wear a tag had worsened his mental health, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, and increased the risk of self-harm and suicide.His legal representatives are applying for a judicial review of the Home Office’s “electronic monitoring expansion pilot”, which applies tags normally...
IMMIGRATION
The US Sun

Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
FIFA
Citrus County Chronicle

NATO chief warns Russia not to cross 'very important line'

BRUSSELS (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin would be crossing a “very important line” if he were to order the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday, as both the military alliance and Russia are due to hold nuclear exercises in the next few days.
POLITICS
The Hill

Why a strong, united America requires effective criminal justice policies

The U.S. stands at risk of future instability, and perhaps even the grim prospect of states seceding from the Union, a recent Canadian intelligence report suggested. Even though a new poll finds that 21 percent of Americans think we would be better off splitting into separate red and blue nations, this prospect is unthinkable and unlikely, not to mention unlawful.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Citrus County Chronicle

German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for reforms of the European Union to make it fit for the admission of new countries as well as more military autonomy of the 27-country bloc. Speaking at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin, Scholz...
POLITICS
AFP

Pakistan summons US envoy over Biden 'most dangerous nation' remark

Pakistan on Saturday summoned the US ambassador for an explanation after President Joe Biden described the South Asian country as "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" and questioned its nuclear weapons safety protocols. "And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan.
POTUS
Citrus County Chronicle

China expected to grant Xi 5 more years, no major changes

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to issue a lengthy...
CHINA
Citrus County Chronicle

EXPLAINER: What to expect from China's party congress

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party is holding its twice-a-decade national congress starting Sunday, at which Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term as the uncontested head of the party, government and military of the world’s second-largest economy. The proceedings surrounding the event...
CHINA
Citrus County Chronicle

'No waiting': Turkey, Russia to act on Putin's gas hub offer

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey and Russia have instructed their respective energy authorities to immediately begin technical work on a Russian proposal that would turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the idea of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

