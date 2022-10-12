Read full article on original website
Okeyma Nadine
2d ago
please don't turn those into round abouts people in rockford can't drive through the ones we got now on the west side. I literally make it a priority to find a different route to avoid the round abouts we have. and all these intersections you listed are main streets I cant avoid. till people learn what "yield " means and not "stop" they will never work. just more aggressive drivers amd accidents 🤦♀️
Reply
5
Related
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Vehicle Accident In Machesney Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Possible Injuries, Near Roscoe…
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Goes Off Roadway Into Trees In Cherry Valley
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
(Updated with suspect info) Sources Saying Approx. 50 gunshots were fired at a busy Rockford Intersection…
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources Are Reporting A Bad Accident, Avoid The Area…
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a fire scene near Roscoe/Rockton.
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
rockfordscanner.com
ATTENTION AVIATION/MILITARY FANS : Catch UH-60 Blackhawks in action!
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
Police: Avoid intersection of Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard in Rockford after a two-car crash with injuries. Limited details about the incident were released just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday via the Rockford Police Department Twitter account:. This story is developing and will be updated...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Accidents Very Close To Each Other On Busy Roadway
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Popular Neighborhoods in Rockford, Illinois for Trick-or-Treating
If your kids are excited about trick-or-treating in Rockford, but you're new to town or don't have many houses in your neighborhood, there are some areas that are inviting for families to bring out their children to fill their candy bags. In a recent social media post, a resident of...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Flees From police, Crashes and Catches on Fire, Shuts Down Major Roadway…
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Semi Jack-knifed, Viaduct Is Closed
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
Rockford Police investigate Friday evening shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a Friday evening shooting. Officers were called to a home on N. Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police tell us a juvenile male was shot. He was taken to the hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
rockrivercurrent.com
Developers break ground on $30M project in Winnebago County
ROCKFORD — Developers broke ground Thursday on a roughly $30 million, 350,000 square-foot facility on a 21-acre site at the northwest corner of Baxter and Mulford roads. The name of the business that will occupy the site has not yet been disclosed, but construction is expected to be complete in spring 2024. The county said it’s working with Clayco Construction and DB Schenker to build “a zero-waste, carbon negative and energy-efficient warehouse.”
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Kick In The Door, 3 People Arrested…
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
WIFR
Dog dies, $25K in damage to Rockford home after living room catches fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One dog was found dead Friday even though first responders acted quickly to extinguish what is being called an accidental fire. Just before 10 a.m., a passerby noticed smoke coming from a home in the 4200 block of Cushman Road in Rockford and called 9-1-1. Within...
Rockford’s Unofficial Ranking Of Shopping Carts
A good cart can really make or break a shopping experience. We all know that some places in town have FAR superior shopping carts than others. This isn't an endorsement of the establishment, just me ranking my shopping cart experience around town. There will be plenty of places left off...
Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 14
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from week 8, Friday, October 14 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. For highlights go to www.mystateline.com and watch ‘Overtime’ live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Harlem 21 Belvidere North 17Boylan 27 Guilford 7Auburn 46 Jefferson 44Hononegah 34 […]
‘I am a monster’: Shane Bouma apologizes for killing 74-year-old Machesney Park woman
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing an elderly Machesney Park woman apologized to her family in court Friday, saying he deserves whatever sentence he receives. “I am a monster and a poison on society,” 42-year-old Shane Bouma said during his sentencing hearing in front of Judge Brendan Maher. “I am a […]
Q985
Rockford, IL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2