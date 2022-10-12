ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will cell-based milk change the dairy industry? This California lab could lead the way

Biotechnology startup TurtleTree wants to change the way people consume milk. Cows are out—at least as far as milking goes. The replacement: cell-based milk. The company says it is able to create raw milk using cells from mammals. The cells are then grown in TurtleTree's labs and milk is ultimately produced. In giant bioreactors, the cells stick to tiny straws, the fluid is then drawn through the straws, and milk comes out the other end.
Brie Cheese Recall: More Brands Pulled Over Potential Contamination

Check your fridge. Old Europe Cheese, a company in Michigan, issued a voluntary recall on Sept. 30 that includes all of its brie and camembert cheeses sold in August through Sept. 28, with best by dates through Dec. 14. The recall was expanded last week to more baked brie cheeses by different brands, and Swiss American recalled its St. Louis Brie products in response.
FAO, WHO Report on STEC Controls for Meat and Dairy, Listeria in RTE Foods

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) recently published two reports: “Control Measures for Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia Coli (STEC) Associated with Meat and Dairy Products” and “Listeria monocytogenes in Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Foods: Attribution, Characterization, and Monitoring.” The reports summarize the key takeaways from two Joint FAO and World Health Organization (WHO) Expert Meetings on Microbiological Risk Assessment (JERMA) sessions.
Purple Tomatoes Might Be Coming to Grocery Stores Soon

When it comes to cooking staples, we all love a good tomato. Whether it’s a healthy addition to a summer salad or the base to a delicious pasta sauce, tomatoes often make their way into some of our favorite recipes. Not only are tomatoes tasty, they also happen to be packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium and plenty of other good stuff.
You don't have to be vegan to help save the planet

Dietician Dawn Blatner struggled for years with being a vegetarian, suffering the occasional craving for a hot dog at a baseball game or some turkey at Thanksgiving. "I always thought I was just a lazy vegetarian," she says. "Then I saw the word 'flexitarian.'" That was in 2003; Blatner has...
Toward a fully edible sensor showing if frozen food has previously thawed

When you're standing in the frozen food aisle, it's nearly impossible to know whether that Salisbury steak has thawed and refrozen—a process with potentially harmful consequences. So, researchers reporting in ACS Sensors have designed a food-grade device from edible materials, including table salt, red cabbage and beeswax, that lets you know. The proof-of-concept sensor provides a color readout when it's warmed above a specific temperature, which is tunable from -58 F to 32 F.
Food recall news: Craftology, LLC DBA Dutch Treat Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Cashews in “Craftology This is My Happy Place Pasta Salad”

Craftology, LLC dba Dutch Treat Foods of Zeeland, MI, is recalling its 14 ounce containers of “Craftology This Is My Happy Place Pasta Salad” because they may contain undeclared cashews. People who have allergies to cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
