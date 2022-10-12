Read full article on original website
New salad dressing recall: Multiple salad dressings you need to watch out for
A few weeks ago, we warned you of a salad dressing recall for a product sold at Whole Foods that contained two undeclared allergens: soy and wheat. That was the Van Law Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing recall, which has now been expanded to include additional products.
Vegetable recall: 25 ready-to-eat veggies recalled over Listeria, here’s the full list
Listeria monocytogenes contamination might have impacted as many as 25 different GHGA ready-to-eat vegetable products, leading to a product recall affecting consumers in various states. Listeria is often the cause of recalls like this one. GHGA sold these products via Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia. The vegetable...
Here’s The Reason Why Salad Dressings Are Being Pulled From Whole Foods Immediately—Yikes!
If you have caesar salad dressings from Whole Foods in your pantry, experts say now would be a good time to check their expiration dates. According to a September 23rd announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, VanLaw Food Products Inc. is expanding its initial recall of Whole Foods Market ‘365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing.’
New snack recall: World-famous snacks recalled over serious manufacturing mistake
If you purchased Tastykake or Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies recently, you should know that Flowers Foods issued a recall for various products from the two brands. The products contain undeclared soy, which can cause adverse, life-threatening reactions in people with soy allergies. DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY...
Minnesota, Here’s How We’re Supposed to Eat Bananas
I don't want you to feel bad about this, Minnestoa...but you've been eating bananas the wrong way. #TRUTH. The single most important thing to know about eating bananas is...you've been eating them wrong. Once you've come to terms with that, you can move on to correction. Are you ready? OK, let's go!
Pasta salad recall: If you bought this pasta salad, you might need to throw it out
Cashew is a type of tree nut that can cause severe allergic reactions in some people. A few days ago, we warned you of a huge Lipari Foods snack recall following the discovery of undeclared cashews in the product. It’s now time to look at a pasta salad recall from Craftology involving the same allergen.
10 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Sam’s Club for Busy Fall Days
During these hard times when inflation is running prices up to unfathomable heights, consumers are smart to shop at warehouse clubs like Sam's Club to help maximize savings. Dollar Tree: 5...
Phys.org
Will cell-based milk change the dairy industry? This California lab could lead the way
Biotechnology startup TurtleTree wants to change the way people consume milk. Cows are out—at least as far as milking goes. The replacement: cell-based milk. The company says it is able to create raw milk using cells from mammals. The cells are then grown in TurtleTree's labs and milk is ultimately produced. In giant bioreactors, the cells stick to tiny straws, the fluid is then drawn through the straws, and milk comes out the other end.
CNET
Brie Cheese Recall: More Brands Pulled Over Potential Contamination
Check your fridge. Old Europe Cheese, a company in Michigan, issued a voluntary recall on Sept. 30 that includes all of its brie and camembert cheeses sold in August through Sept. 28, with best by dates through Dec. 14. The recall was expanded last week to more baked brie cheeses by different brands, and Swiss American recalled its St. Louis Brie products in response.
food-safety.com
FAO, WHO Report on STEC Controls for Meat and Dairy, Listeria in RTE Foods
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) recently published two reports: “Control Measures for Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia Coli (STEC) Associated with Meat and Dairy Products” and “Listeria monocytogenes in Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Foods: Attribution, Characterization, and Monitoring.” The reports summarize the key takeaways from two Joint FAO and World Health Organization (WHO) Expert Meetings on Microbiological Risk Assessment (JERMA) sessions.
Purple Tomatoes Might Be Coming to Grocery Stores Soon
When it comes to cooking staples, we all love a good tomato. Whether it’s a healthy addition to a summer salad or the base to a delicious pasta sauce, tomatoes often make their way into some of our favorite recipes. Not only are tomatoes tasty, they also happen to be packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium and plenty of other good stuff.
MySanAntonio
You don't have to be vegan to help save the planet
Dietician Dawn Blatner struggled for years with being a vegetarian, suffering the occasional craving for a hot dog at a baseball game or some turkey at Thanksgiving. "I always thought I was just a lazy vegetarian," she says. "Then I saw the word 'flexitarian.'" That was in 2003; Blatner has...
Phys.org
Toward a fully edible sensor showing if frozen food has previously thawed
When you're standing in the frozen food aisle, it's nearly impossible to know whether that Salisbury steak has thawed and refrozen—a process with potentially harmful consequences. So, researchers reporting in ACS Sensors have designed a food-grade device from edible materials, including table salt, red cabbage and beeswax, that lets you know. The proof-of-concept sensor provides a color readout when it's warmed above a specific temperature, which is tunable from -58 F to 32 F.
TODAY.com
Inside the push to do away with ‘best by’ dates on food labels
The FDA is pushing to change food date labels to standardized language in an attempt to limit food waste and save consumers money. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Oct. 14, 2022.
Food recall news: Craftology, LLC DBA Dutch Treat Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Cashews in “Craftology This is My Happy Place Pasta Salad”
Craftology, LLC dba Dutch Treat Foods of Zeeland, MI, is recalling its 14 ounce containers of “Craftology This Is My Happy Place Pasta Salad” because they may contain undeclared cashews. People who have allergies to cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
archyworldys.com
Wurstel and salmon alarm: beware of the Listeria bacterium, it does not forgive
To avoid Listeria, a bacterium that has recently led to the death of four people, you can follow simple tips: here are which ones. In recent weeks, the number of illnesses and deaths related to listeria due to the bacterium contained in specific foods. Let’s see the details. Alarm...
