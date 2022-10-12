ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

MLB Playoffs: Mariners resume series vs Astros

The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn’t work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in...
Larry Brown Sports

Padres enlisting fitting former star to throw out first pitch during NLDS series

Hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2006, the San Diego Padres are enlisting a notable member of that 2006 team for first-pitch duties. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports this week that retired former Padres pitcher Jake Peavy will be throwing out the first pitch during Game 4 of the NLDS in San Diego on Saturday. Current Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who wears No. 44 in honor of Peavy, will be starting in Game 4. Fittingly, Peavy will be wearing a No. 44 Musgrove jersey when he throws out the first pitch, Acee adds.
Yardbarker

MLB Fans Remember Bruce Sutter

Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter, who is been known for having been the closer on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series Championship team, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 69. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on January 8, 1953, Sutter made his MLB debut for...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

2022 MLB Division Series: Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3

The Dodgers/Padres series gets all of MLB’s attention tonight. Can the Padres take the series lead in their home park? Presumably there won’t be any interruptions from geese. Here’s all the info you’ll need for tonight’s game. 7:37 p.m. CT: Dodgers at Padres. Series tied...
Rolling Stone

Post-Season Baseball Is Back: Here’s How to Watch the MLB Playoffs Online

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is getting one step closer to the World Series with the postseason in full swing. Eight teams remain in contention for the 2022 Commissioner’s Trophy (the official name given to the World Series trophy) with the League Division Series happening now. In the American League (AL), Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are facing off against the Cleveland Guardians, while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Over in the National League (NL), the Los Angeles Dodgers are battling the Philadelphia Phillies, while the defending World Series champs Atlanta Braves take to the field...
