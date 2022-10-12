Read full article on original website
Yankees announcer John Sterling goes viral for Harrison Bader home run call in ALDS Game 1
John Sterling did it again. The voice of New York Yankees baseball on WFAN dropped another signature home run call, with this one coming Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run to left field in...
Dodgers vs Padres NLDS: Game Times, Matchups, How to Stream for Remaining Games
Here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch the Dodgers and Padres in the rest of the National League Division Series.
MLB Playoffs: Mariners resume series vs Astros
The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn’t work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in...
TinCaps field 56 former players in MLB this year, 16 in postseason
The record for most former Fort Wayne players in an MLB season was 58 in 2021.
Padres enlisting fitting former star to throw out first pitch during NLDS series
Hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2006, the San Diego Padres are enlisting a notable member of that 2006 team for first-pitch duties. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports this week that retired former Padres pitcher Jake Peavy will be throwing out the first pitch during Game 4 of the NLDS in San Diego on Saturday. Current Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who wears No. 44 in honor of Peavy, will be starting in Game 4. Fittingly, Peavy will be wearing a No. 44 Musgrove jersey when he throws out the first pitch, Acee adds.
MLB playoffs: How to watch the Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Friday afternoon (10-14-22)
Game 2 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed from Thursday night to Friday afternoon (Oct. 14, 2022) because of rain. The game will be played today at 1:07 p.m. and will be broadcast by TBS. For cord cutters, you...
MLB playoffs: Follow Astros-Mariners ALDS Game 2 as Seattle looks to bounce back from brutal walk-off defeat
MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league have joined the fray in the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves are taking on challengers. Game...
MLB Fans Remember Bruce Sutter
Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter, who is been known for having been the closer on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series Championship team, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 69. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on January 8, 1953, Sutter made his MLB debut for...
2022 MLB Division Series: Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3
The Dodgers/Padres series gets all of MLB’s attention tonight. Can the Padres take the series lead in their home park? Presumably there won’t be any interruptions from geese. Here’s all the info you’ll need for tonight’s game. 7:37 p.m. CT: Dodgers at Padres. Series tied...
New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Announce ALDS Game 2 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will line up for game two of the American League Division Series Friday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in New York. Shane Bieber and Nestor Cortes will each take the mound. The Yankees lead the ALDS 1-0.
Post-Season Baseball Is Back: Here’s How to Watch the MLB Playoffs Online
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is getting one step closer to the World Series with the postseason in full swing. Eight teams remain in contention for the 2022 Commissioner’s Trophy (the official name given to the World Series trophy) with the League Division Series happening now. In the American League (AL), Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are facing off against the Cleveland Guardians, while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Over in the National League (NL), the Los Angeles Dodgers are battling the Philadelphia Phillies, while the defending World Series champs Atlanta Braves take to the field...
American League Playoffs: 2022 Schedule, Pairings, Results in Real Time
The Tampa Bay Rays are in the postseason for the fourth straight year, and they will travel to Cleveland to take on the Guardians in the best-of-three wild-card series. It's Toronto and Seattle in the other one in the American League. Here's the schedule, with gametimes and TV information, plus pitching matchups as they are announced.
