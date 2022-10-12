Read full article on original website
‘Rust’ Production Restart Stirs Complicated Feelings for Crew: ‘The Whole Thing Is Messy’
The settlement that will allow production to resume on “Rust” has stirred complicated feelings among the film’s crew, with some saying they would not return to the project while others support the decision. The producers announced on Oct. 5 that they plan to resume production in January, more than a year after Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while preparing for a scene at a location near Santa Fe, N.M. The producers — including Baldwin — settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, and said they intend to complete the film to honor Hutchins’ memory. The lawsuit alleged...
Marlon Wayans Reveals He Saw Tupac and Biggie Right Before They Were Killed
In an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Wayans talked about his friendships with Biggie and Tupac in the 90s.
Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Knows How to Treat Herself When Celebrating Dessert Day in This Adorable Video
It’s no secret that wellness Queen Kate Hudson knows how to treat herself, and it seems her daughter Rani Rose is following in he footsteps in that realm too!. On Oct 14, Hudson uploaded a series of photos to make an adorable compilation video of her daughter having the best time ever at a fancy restaurant. Hudson uploaded the darling video with the caption, “Now this is how to celebrate #DessertDay 🍰.”
"Hadestown" Issued An Apology After An Audience Member Was Called Out For Using A Captioning Device
"My hearing is such that I need a captioning device in order to see a show. And to be ostracized and publicly ridiculed really hurts. It was super embarrassing."
