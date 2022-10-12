ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Rust’ Production Restart Stirs Complicated Feelings for Crew: ‘The Whole Thing Is Messy’

The settlement that will allow production to resume on “Rust” has stirred complicated feelings among the film’s crew, with some saying they would not return to the project while others support the decision. The producers announced on Oct. 5 that they plan to resume production in January, more than a year after Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while preparing for a scene at a location near Santa Fe, N.M. The producers — including Baldwin — settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, and said they intend to complete the film to honor Hutchins’ memory. The lawsuit alleged...
SheKnows

Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Knows How to Treat Herself When Celebrating Dessert Day in This Adorable Video

It’s no secret that wellness Queen Kate Hudson knows how to treat herself, and it seems her daughter Rani Rose is following in he footsteps in that realm too!. On Oct 14, Hudson uploaded a series of photos to make an adorable compilation video of her daughter having the best time ever at a fancy restaurant. Hudson uploaded the darling video with the caption, “Now this is how to celebrate #DessertDay 🍰.”
