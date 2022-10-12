Read full article on original website
Maple Grove man charged with first-degree murder for shooting ex-girlfriend 12 times
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maple Grove man is charged with first-degree premeditated murder after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend 12 times in her Minneapolis home.Tylynne Lahawn Wilson, 40, who was charged by warrant, has been involved in multiple shootings over the past two weeks, police say. His whereabouts are unknown.Charging documents say that officers were called to Oliver Avenue North on Monday morning, and found a woman lying on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 1-year-old baby was on the floor next to her.She said her ex-boyfriend, Wilson, had shot her and he "kept shooting until he was out of...
Drive By Shooting Suspect Pleads Guilty
(KNSI) – The man accused in a drive-by shooting in August of last year has pled guilty. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a complaint of gunshots in the area of 9th Avenue South and 6th Street about 3:15 August 22nd, 2021. They say they spoke with a teen who said he was on his way to his aunt’s house when he saw a man he knew as “Ce-Mo” sitting in a vehicle. They said he motioned for him to come over to talk to him, but he said he kept on driving, knowing Ce-Mo had been in an altercation with one of his family members earlier in the day and had damaged some of their property.
Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot...
Search for Minnesota mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination
A search is underway for a New Hope mother who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, has an active warrant issued for her arrest as of Wednesday on two parental rights charges. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown at this time.
Adult, juvenile arrested on gun-related charges in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 27-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested after a traffic stop and a search warrant earlier this week. Bloomington Police say that on Tuesday, probable cause lead to the search of a vehicle where a gun with no serial number was found. A juvenile male...
Judge finds St. Paul mom who threw son off balcony not guilty by reason of mental illness
An accusation against a mother from St. Paul who hurled her autistic 11-year-old kid from a fourth-floor apartment building balcony was dismissed due to mental illness. Itayvia Demetiric Lloyd was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault last year in the first stage of a two-stage trial based on stipulated facts and evidence. On March 9, 2020, she dragged her non-verbal son from his bunk bed and threw him off the balcony of their apartment in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood.
20-year-old who killed one while driving drunk on I-394 sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old who caused a deadly crash while driving drunk in February 2022 was sentenced in Hennepin County Court to 41 months in prison Thursday morning. Joseph Maness pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in February for driving the wrong way on I-394 and colliding head-on...
Charges: Mother abducted daughter to prevent vaccinations
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mother is wanted and a 9-year-old girl remains missing after Brooklyn Center police say the mother abducted her child to prevent the girl from being vaccinated. A warrant filed Monday charges 47-year-old Deanna Konz with violating a court order and depriving parental rights...
Guilty plea in massive $86 million elder-fraud scheme affecting Minnesotans
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in May 2021. When then-U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald announced charges in a massive telemarketing scheme in October 2020, she called it "the largest elder fraud scheme in the nation." On Friday, in...
Minnesota Teen Charged After Luring Victim Into Home, Filming Fatal Assault
The video was posted on the victim's Facebook account.
Family of 12-year-old killed in hunting incident speak out
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend. Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.
Effort to find fatal shooting suspects seen throwing victim out of SUV
Police in Minneapolis put out a public appeal to identify three people believed to be involved in a fatal shooting. Minneapolis PD issued video footage showing the three people are suspected to be involved with a fatal shooting that happened in the afternoon hours on Oct. 3, near the intersection of Fremont Ave. N. and 26th Ave. N.
North Minneapolis shooting now a homicide investigation after man dies
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man who was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this week has died. His is the 69th death investigated as a homicide this year.The shooting happened Monday near Fremont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North. Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Homicide investigators responded to the scene due to the serious nature of the man's injuries.Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. On Wednesday, police announced the man died at the hospital.On Friday, Oct. 14, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Deljuan Dennis Pendleton, of Atlanta.His manner of death was described as homicide; the cause was a gunshot wound to the head.No arrests have been made.
Shakopee man charged after agents seize 30+ pounds of meth
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A man has been charged with selling and possessing drugs, after agents uncovered a meth lab and seized more than 30 pounds of the substance from his Shakopee home on Wednesday.Saul Rodriguez Pineda, 38, faces four counts in Scott County of selling a controlled substance and one count of possessing more than 10 grams of a narcotic drug.Charging documents say that officers began an investigation in early September after learning that a man, identified later as Pineda, was selling large amounts of meth from his home.Officers set up three controlled buys between Sept. 13 and Oct. 5 during which Pineda allegedly sold a confidential informant roughly 456 grams of meth each time.Agents executed a search warrant on Oct. 12 and found Pineda at the property. Inside the house, they found cocaine and several pots and pans that had residue that tested positive for meth, documents say.They also found a buried cooler on the property, which contained 33 bags of meth, totaling about 31.5 pounds of the drug.The charge of selling a controlled substance has a maximum sentence of 5.5 years.
Minneapolis drug deal gone bad leads to murder charges
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly shot another man during a drug deal gone wrong in Minneapolis on Oct 6. Jacob Jon Lewis, 20, of St. Francis, was charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent in the death of 34-year-old Haywood Jones near the 2000 block of 30th Avenue North in Minneapolis.
Investigators, crime victims plea for help despite $1M+ in available cash rewards
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Is there a price tag for justice?WCCO-TV has learned at least $1.29 million is available in cash rewards for at least 41 unsolved crimes across the state, including homicides, assaults and vandalism."I think it's one of those motivators that outside of doing the right thing or volunteering the information, is just another level to motivate someone to share that information," St. Paul Police Sgt. Matt Toronto explained to WCCO. "You're always struggling with does someone know something and they're not sharing, and how to we access that, or is it that no one knows something and...
Family of U of M grad left in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment
After a hit-and-run left him in a coma, the family of a recent University of Minnesota graduate is asking the public to help raise money for his treatment. On Aug. 20, Kyle Wong, 22, was driving home when a pickup truck went through a red light and hit his driver’s side door in Savage. The driver and occupants of the pickup then left on foot, leaving the vehicle rolled over.
MPD searching for 3 suspects caught on video leaving shooting victim's body in alley
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are in the middle of an active search for three people who are seen on video pulling a shooting victim out of a car and leaving him for dead. MPD identified the victim as 23-year-old Deljuan Pendleton. A Minneapolis investigator told KARE 11 that if...
Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie
An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
2-year-old child run over my mom in Ramsey, airlifted to hospital
RAMSEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 2-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a tragic accident at a Ramsey, Minnesota school in which she was run over by her mother's vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Ramsey police responded to the incident around 9:15 a.m. at...
