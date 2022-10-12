(KNSI) – The man accused in a drive-by shooting in August of last year has pled guilty. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a complaint of gunshots in the area of 9th Avenue South and 6th Street about 3:15 August 22nd, 2021. They say they spoke with a teen who said he was on his way to his aunt’s house when he saw a man he knew as “Ce-Mo” sitting in a vehicle. They said he motioned for him to come over to talk to him, but he said he kept on driving, knowing Ce-Mo had been in an altercation with one of his family members earlier in the day and had damaged some of their property.

