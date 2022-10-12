Read full article on original website
Man wanted for early morning Brighton apartment break-in
Boston Police report they are looking for a guy who broke into an apartment on Lanark Road, between Kinross and Sutherland roads around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 8. If he looks familiar, contact detectives at 617-343-4256 or the anonymous tip line by calling 800-494-TIPS or by texting TIP to CRIME (27463).
Van sought in possible kidnapping; except there was no kidnapping
Oops: BPD reports van, child and woman found and it was all a misunderstanding - no kidnapping. BPD has put out an APB for this gray van with a white top in connection with a possible kidnapping at 700 Commonwealth Ave. - Boston University's Warren Towers. It's a Mercedes van with several stickers, one an oval, on the back, and possibly non-Massachusetts license plates.
Middlesex DA Ryan to review all cases involving Woburn Nazi cop
Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced that her office will review all cases involving suspended Woburn patrolman John Donnelly. Middlesex County District Attorney Marina [sic] Ryan announced Friday that her office is now “thoroughly reviewing any pending or closed cases” in which Donnelly, a patrolman in Woburn, Massachusetts, was involved.
Woburn cop suspended in investigaton into his role in organizing 2017 white-supremacist tiki rally in Charlottesville that left one woman dead
John Donnelly, a Woburn cop, was put on paid administrative leave today as the city investigated his role in planning the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, VA that featured a march by white supremacists holding tiki lamps and the death of a counter-protester at the hands of one of the Nazis.
Maybe it's just as well those new Red Line trains are late: Upgrade of the yard where they'd be maintained is delayed and mired in lawsuits
A $214-million revamp of the Red Line's Cabot Yard in South Boston that was originally scheduled for completion this past February is now as delayed as the snazzy new subway cars it was supposed to maintain, with no lead contractor in place but a growing number of lawsuits swirling around it.
And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...
Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
Replacement for closed Cleary Square bridge will take until at least spring, 2025 to open, state says
MassDOT told Hyde Park residents last night they're going to have to keep detouring around the bridge over the train tracks through Cleary Square until at least spring, 2025, which is the earliest officials say they can have a new River Street bridge built. The state shut the bridge to...
Sewage flowed into Boston Harbor this morning
The Boston Public Health Commission reports all the rain has overloaded local sewer mains, to the point that one MWRA Outflow pipe, upstream of the North Washington Street Bridge, started pouring sewage-laden water into the inner harbor at 1:01 a.m, "creating a potential public health risk." The sewage flow from...
Brookline proposal aimed at making residents clear snow from sidewalks tout suite
Brookline Town Meeting next month will consider a proposal to cut the amount of time residents have to clear their sidewalks after a snowstorm from the current 30 hours to just 6 daylight hours - and to increase fines on snow slackers. The proposal calls for doubling the fines for...
