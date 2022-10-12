Nets vs. Bucks preseason preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets look to face Eastern Conference powerhouse the Milwaukee Bucks in their upcoming NBA preseason matchup on Wednesday night, and if you’re interested in watching the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Both organizations understand that the beginning of the regular season is just around the corner, and the team really needs to figure out their game plan.

Head coach Steve Nash has already announced that sharpshooter Joe Harris wouldn’t be participating in the game as he’s still nursing a sore foot. Seth Curry also won’t be playing yet, as Nash is hopeful that he’ll return by the season opener. Nash also later announced that young talent Edmond Sumner didn’t practice due to a hip strain.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Wednesday, Oct. 12 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN, Bally Sports WI

ESPN, Bally Sports WI Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Probable starting lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Guard – Jevon Carter

Guard – MarJon Beauchamp

Forward – Sandro Mamukelashvili

Forward – Jordan Nwora

Center – Marques Bolden

Brooklyn Nets