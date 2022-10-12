Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Shop Opens in IndianapolisVegOut MagazineCarmel, IN
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WISH-TV family will be welcoming a new addition coming this spring!. Our very own Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announced Friday on “All Indiana” that she and her husband are expecting their second child!. Ashley’s first child, Nina, poses in...
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
WISH-TV
Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
WTHR
Dave Calabro gets pied in the face by Lebanon High School
"Kids these days!" Dave Calabro, moments after getting a pie to the face courtesy of Lebanon High School.
WISH-TV
How this past summer may impact fall foliage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall foliage continues to increase across the state of Indiana. Northern parts of the state are estimated to be at partial peak. Meanwhile, central Indiana is starting to show patchy color. Something to watch as the leaves change is how vibrant they become. This past summer...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Red flag warning Thursday in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Refrain from outdoor burning Thursday and Friday due critical fire weather conditions. The combination of strong winds, low humidity and mainly dry ground could cause a fire to spread rapidly. A red flag warning goes into effect for central Indiana from noon until 7 p.m. Thursday. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
buildingindiana.com
GM Plans $491M Investment
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting electric vehicle (EV) production at GM. “Indiana is the number one ranked manufacturing production...
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
carmelmonthlymagazine.com
New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind
If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
Dottie Couture closes all locations leaving shoppers with unused gift cards
Several shoppers WRTV spoke to say they went to the stores after receiving the closing announcement email, which also included information on a liquidation sale, and the doors were already locked.
Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
cbs4indy.com
Franklin infant intubated for 5 days with RSV, mother shares warning
INDIANAPOLIS — Sarah England’s family is all back home again after a scary stay in the hospital for her infant daughter Ophelia. ”I really thought, ‘Okay, maybe she’ll just need some oxygen for a day or two and then we’ll be out of here,'” said England. “Well, that is not what happened.”
New, larger clinic planned for Indiana’s largest spay/neuter organization
The Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Noblesville has outgrown its current space, and now construction is underway on a new facility that will enable them to dramatically increase their efforts to reduce Indiana’s pet overpopulation. Executive Director Tammy Sollenberger said the new building will be much larger. “Oh...
shelbycountypost.com
Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.
The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
WRBI Radio
Silver Alert with local ties canceled after teen found safe
Decatur County, IN — A 17-year-old girl who was the subject of a Silver Alert out of Central Indiana that had a local link has been found safe. Kimber Bowles was reported missing from her home in Fishers last November, and police in Greensburg and Decatur County put out the word back in May that they believed she was in our area.
indyschild.com
Cinnaholic: The Cinnamon Rolls Experience You Never Knew You Needed
It’s not hard to obsess over cinnamon rolls: they’re soft, sweet, ooey-gooey deliciousness all rolled into one comforting dessert. Now, there’s a new reason to love the humble cinnamon roll. Cinnaholic, a cinnamon roll dessert shop chain that has recently expanded into Carmel, Indiana, offers 100% vegan, plant-based and dairy-free cinnamon rolls — so now even more people can enjoy the sticky-sweet pastry.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
Elwood's old Carnegie Library under renovation, soon to be event venue
Once declared "A Marvel of Beauty" by The Elwood Daily Record, the Elwood Carnegie Library — one of hundreds funded and built by 19th-century industrialist Andrew Carnegie — was built in 1903.
WTHR
Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases
INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
