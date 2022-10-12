Read full article on original website
Busy street in Grand Haven closing for several weeks for apartment construction
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A busy Grand Haven street will close for the next three weeks for ongoing work on an apartment development. Jackson Street/Harbor Drive between Third Street and Columbus Avenue is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 17, according to a notice from the city of Grand Haven. It’s expected to reopen after 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Major Freeway Closed in Grand Rapids Starting This Weekend
This is normally the time of year that road construction projects are wrapping up and they are putting the orange construction barrels into storage until next spring. That is not the case in the Grand Rapids area this weekend... Total Closure of Westbound I-96 Begins Early Saturday Morning. About a...
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
oceanacountypress.com
News alert: Report of a motorhome fire on US 31.
HART TOWNSHIP — Hart Area Fire Department responded to a motorhome fire on northbound US 31 near the Hart rest area Thursday, Oct. 13, around 12:45 p.m.
This 1-Hour Drive Hits 3 Covered Bridges, a Donut Stop with Hard Cider, Pumpkin Patches & More
1 Hour of Driving Gets You a Day Loaded with Fall Fun. Don’t sleep on fall colors this year – we’ve got about a week to soak up prime fall colors in mid-October this year. If you’ve got one day to pack in fall activities, do this...
recordpatriot.com
SHERIFF'S BLOTTER: Man allegedly pulls scissors, gun on woman
MECOSTA COUNTY — Deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Oct. 10-13. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This is part of a lengthy report compiled by associate editor Julie Norwood.
recordpatriot.com
CRIME LOG: Midland deputies respond to stolen medication
7:19 p.m. – Deputies checked a Greendale Township section of state land and a neighborhood for a possible location of a stolen vehicle from Ottawa county. The vehicle was not located. 6:18 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Buttles and Jerome streets....
Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash
Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nonprofit helping restore 4 lakes in mid-Michigan that disappeared after dam failure
SANFORD, MI – Four dams are being restored after catastrophic failures led to four man-made lakes disappearing in May 2020. The dam failures took away Sandford Lake, Wixom Lake, Secord Lake and Smallwood Lake. Four Lakes Task Force, a nonprofit of career scientists, engineers, and volunteers, has taken over...
West Michigan boating supply store closing its doors after nearly 60 years
GRANDVILLE, MI — After serving West Michigan’s boaters for almost six decades, a marine supply store is closing. Grand Valley Marine, at 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, will close as its owner enters semi-retirement. “It’s been a long time coming,” said owner Jeff Noel. Along...
Dramatic video shows GR crash, homeowner wants more stop signs at intersection
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family is speaking up, and voicing their concerns after surveillance cameras captured a scary crash that happened right in front of their home, totaling one of their parked cars on the street. Jennifer Hoye said it was around 3 p.m. Wednesday when she heard...
Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days
If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Grand Valley Marine closing 28th Street location, holding auction
Grand Valley Sport & Marine has announced that after nearly 60 years in business, it is closing its original store on 28th Street.
Plans move forward for downtown Rockford hotel
Plans to build a hotel in downtown Rockford are continuing after it was initially paused due to the pandemic, MiBiz reports.
WZZM 13
Woman who left kittens at Muskegon Co. car wash charged
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich — The woman accused of dumping four kittens onto a sewer grate at a Muskegon Township car wash back in August has been charged. The Muskegon County Prosecutor says Donna Jean Puisis, 75, is charged with one felony count of abandoning/cruelty to four to 10 animals after leaving the cats at the Grand Bay Car Wash.
Michigan driver facing 8 new charges in deadly Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour crash
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia woman has received eight additional charges against her in connection to a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish event in July. Benn previously had seven...
recordpatriot.com
Alluvion Cannabis dispensary set to close in Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS — As dispensaries continue to grow in number in Mecosta County, one dispensary is closing its doors after a little over a year in business. Alluvion Cannabis, which opened at 701 Maple St. in July 2021, will be ceasing operation in town before the end of the month.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Health system launches new option for open-heart surgery
A team of surgeons is celebrating the opening of a second cardiovascular surgery clinic in Grand Rapids. The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s and University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West), now will have a new option for advanced cardiovascular care in Grand Rapids thanks to a state-of-the-art operating room at UMH-West.
‘Death crash’ survivor walks out of Mary Free Bed after considered quadriplegic
A motorcycle crash in Lake County nearly killed the driver back in September, but in just 30 days, Andy Hoffman went from being listed as a quadriplegic to walking out of Mary Free Bed on Friday.
WATCH: Walker PD releases body cam of officer’s shooting of U-Haul chase suspect
The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has determined a police officer’s decision to shoot a robbery suspect in Walker last month was justified.
