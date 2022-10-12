ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

oceanacountypress.com

News alert: Report of a motorhome fire on US 31.

HART TOWNSHIP — Hart Area Fire Department responded to a motorhome fire on northbound US 31 near the Hart rest area Thursday, Oct. 13, around 12:45 p.m.
recordpatriot.com

SHERIFF'S BLOTTER: Man allegedly pulls scissors, gun on woman

MECOSTA COUNTY — Deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Oct. 10-13. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This is part of a lengthy report compiled by associate editor Julie Norwood.
recordpatriot.com

CRIME LOG: Midland deputies respond to stolen medication

7:19 p.m. – Deputies checked a Greendale Township section of state land and a neighborhood for a possible location of a stolen vehicle from Ottawa county. The vehicle was not located. 6:18 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Buttles and Jerome streets....
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash

     Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
Kalamazoo Gazette

Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days

If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
WZZM 13

Woman who left kittens at Muskegon Co. car wash charged

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich — The woman accused of dumping four kittens onto a sewer grate at a Muskegon Township car wash back in August has been charged. The Muskegon County Prosecutor says Donna Jean Puisis, 75, is charged with one felony count of abandoning/cruelty to four to 10 animals after leaving the cats at the Grand Bay Car Wash.
recordpatriot.com

Alluvion Cannabis dispensary set to close in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS — As dispensaries continue to grow in number in Mecosta County, one dispensary is closing its doors after a little over a year in business. Alluvion Cannabis, which opened at 701 Maple St. in July 2021, will be ceasing operation in town before the end of the month.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Health system launches new option for open-heart surgery

A team of surgeons is celebrating the opening of a second cardiovascular surgery clinic in Grand Rapids. The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s and University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West), now will have a new option for advanced cardiovascular care in Grand Rapids thanks to a state-of-the-art operating room at UMH-West.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

