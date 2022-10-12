Read full article on original website
ALDS Odds: Mariners vs. Astros Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
Game 2 of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros starts early on Thursday evening! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Astros prediction and pick. Game 1 of this series was as intense as a playoff game can get. The Astros stormed back...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
Yardbarker
Guardians' Myles Straw: Yankees fans got 'personal' in ALDS loss
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw expected to encounter a hostile environment during Tuesday's Game 1 of the American League Division Series at the New York Yankees. Straw suggested after what became a 4-1 defeat that some fans at Yankee Stadium went too far. "There were a few. I’m not going...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction
With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos indicates more contract extensions on the horizon for Braves
The Braves are pissing a lot of other fan bases off with their recent contract extensions. It all started with the deals that Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies signed a few years ago. More recently, it was Michael Harris II and Austin Riley who both signed lucrative extensions during the season. And now, it’s Spencer Strider, who inked a six-year extension to stay in Atlanta that comes with an option for the 2029 season . The club might not be done either; Alex Anthopoulos indicated in an interview with 92.9’s Grant McAuley that more contract extensions could be on the horizon.
Yardbarker
New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation
NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
ALDS Game 2 Live Reactions and Highlights
Check out MyNorthwest’s live updates and analysis of Game 2 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where Astros lefty starter Framber Valdez takes on right-handed Mariners pitching phenom Luis Castillo. The Astros lead the series, 1-0, after Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run walk-off homer to stun Seattle on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule after Astros beat Mariners in ALDS Game 2
The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Both NLDS matchups are tied, 1-1, after the Braves and Padres picked up victories Wednesday night against the Phillies and Dodges, respectively. Yankees-Guardians Game 2 was postponed due to rain and the Astros had the TV to themselves Thursday to beat the Mariners 4-2, taking a 2-0 lead in the ALDS.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can during 'look-a-like' game
Los Angeles still has a strong dislike for Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, and we saw that play out on Thursday night during a scoreboard look-a-like game that took place at the Kings-Seattle Kraken game. During a stoppage, the scoreboard showed several Los Angeles Dodgers players on the scoreboard...
Yardbarker
Hunter Renfroe, Andrew McCutchen headline players who leave Brewers
The Brewers have 18 players entering arbitration this year, and nearly all of them are likely to get raises. Before the season fully ends, the Brewers have a chance to discuss the future. The team will need to address and evaluate its goals for the 2023 season. The first test for the Brewers begins with a core of players set to potentially leave the team.
Yardbarker
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yardbarker
New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Announce ALDS Game 2 Starting Lineups
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians announced their starting lineups Friday morning for game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, set to start at 1:07 p.m. ET on TBS. Game two was originally scheduled to be played Thursday night, but weather postponed...
Yardbarker
Braves Manager Shares The Latest On Spencer Strider
The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves have been without one of their two aces in Spencer Strider for the past week. Strider was out with an oblique issue that caused him to land on the 15-Day Injured List ahead of a key series against the New York Mets. Strider...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Fans React to Bad Missed Strike Calls in Game 3 of the NLDS
Through the first few innings in Game 3 of the NLDS, home plate umpire Mark Carlson has had some trouble. Padres starter Blake Snell has seemed to get all the calls, especially the borderline pitches on the corners. It hasn't been as easy for Dodgers' pitchers. On the opposite end,...
Yardbarker
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been adding a lot of prospects to their roster before immediately waiving them so they can join the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Over the weekend, the Sixers started the trend with former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung. After signing...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox DFA Eduard Bazardo, claim pitcher off waivers
The Boston Red Sox stayed busy on Thursday with more waiver-wire moves. Right-hander Jake Reed was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, per MassLive.com. In addition, righty Eduard Bazardo was designated for assignment. Reed, 30, pitched for the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Orioles during the 2022...
MLB Playoff Tracker: ALDS, NLDS Game Two Results
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees prediction, pick, odds: Nestor Cortes vies to give Yanks a 2-0 lead in ALDS
NEW YORK -- Nestor Cortes is a former 36th-round pick who, even after finding moderate success in 2021, phoned New York Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake this offseason to confirm his place as a starting pitcher with the club. The Yankees assured Cortes they believed in his ability and the...
Yardbarker
Naming the Yankees’ most disappointing trade deadline acquisition
When the New York Yankees acquired Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline, they anticipated he would offer them a stellar starting pitcher for the postseason. Montas had been phenomenal for Oakland over the first half of the year, but his numbers plummeted the very moment he joined the Yankees and injected himself into high-leverage moments.
Yardbarker
Report: Padres were 'waiting' on Jose Ramirez trade call before extension
Word broke back on April 6 that the Cleveland Guardians had agreed to a long-term contract extension with star infielder Jose Ramirez. For a piece published Thursday, ESPN's Jesse Rogers explained how that deal likely changed the trajectories of multiple clubs for the 2022 MLB season. "On the final day...
