Phillies fans, media blaming Rhys Hoskins for Game 2 loss
Compounding the defensive play for Hoskins is his offensive struggles. Hoskins was 0-4 in Game 2 and is just 1-18 in four playoff games thus far with six strikeouts.
Start of Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain
The start of Wednesday's Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves is being delayed by rain
MLB playoffs: Phillies push defending champ Braves to the brink in cathartic blowout, Dodgers-Padres set for Game 3
MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league have joined the fray in the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves are taking on challengers. Friday...
Dansby Swanson makes ridiculous catch in Game 2 against Phillies
Dansby Swanson made a ridiculous defensive play during Game 2 of the NLDS Wednesday between his Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. JT Realmuto was batting with the bases empty and two outs in the top of the sixth inning of a scoreless game. He had a 0-2 count and popped up a ball into shallow left center.
Phillies-Braves NLDS: Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch ahead of Game 3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shane Victorino, who won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008, will throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park on Friday ahead of Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves. It will be Philadelphia's first home playoff game in 11 years. The Flyin' Hawaiian played for the Phillies from 2005 through 2012 and played a major role in their postseason success during that time. Gates will open at Citizens bank Park at 2:07 p.m. on Friday. Postseason rally towels will be available for all fans. There will also be other events ahead of the game for fans around the ballpark. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way. There's no ticket needed to attend the party. The two-and-half hour pregame event for fans of all ages will feature surprise guests, performances and music on the big postseason stage by Snacktime Philly and DJ HBK. Fans will also have the chance to sign the Phillies Rally for Red October Bus. Plus, there will be a giant Ferris wheel, face painters, local food trucks, postseason merchandise and much more. Game 3 is scheduled to start at 4:37 p.m.
October Nola, Hoskins' homer help Phillies push Braves to brink of elimination
Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in triumph, and then spiked his bat in celebration — a raw, emotional moment destined for Philadelphia's rich sports history.Hoskins then trotted around the bases in front of a rabid crowd of 45,538 fans already in a tizzy over the Phillies' first home playoff game in 11 years. The whole thing felt like an out-of-body experience for the veteran slugger."It's just the moment, man," he said. "I didn't know what I did until a couple innings later, really."Hoskins burst out of his postseason malaise with a three-run homer and slammed his bat in celebration, and...
‘God, it was loud’: Rhys Hoskins sounds off after getting monkey off his back in Phillies’ Game 3 win
Rhys Hoskins has had a nightmarish postseason thus far. He finally broke the curse on Friday to help lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-1 demolition of the Atlanta Braves in Game 3. With the Phillies up 1-0 with one man on second base in the third inning, the Braves...
Phillies turn to "playoff-type pitcher" Aaron Nola in Game 3 vs. Braves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If Citizens Bank Park had a roof, it would blow right off. On Friday afternoon, postseason baseball returns to Philadelphia.Game 3 between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves hits CBP on Friday. It will be the first playoff game in South Philly in 11 years.On Wednesday night, after a nearly three-hour rain delay, all it took was one bad inning. Things cratered for Zack Wheeler in the sixth inning and the offense couldn't muster anything in the Phillies' 3-0 loss to Atlanta.The Phils will lean on Aaron Nola to right the ship Friday. Manager Rob Thomson says he can't wait...
