Phillies-Braves NLDS: Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch ahead of Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shane Victorino, who won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008, will throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park on Friday ahead of Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves. It will be Philadelphia's first home playoff game in 11 years. The Flyin' Hawaiian played for the Phillies from 2005 through 2012 and played a major role in their postseason success during that time. Gates will open at Citizens bank Park at 2:07 p.m. on Friday. Postseason rally towels will be available for all fans. There will also be other events ahead of the game for fans around the ballpark. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way. There's no ticket needed to attend the party. The two-and-half hour pregame event for fans of all ages will feature surprise guests, performances and music on the big postseason stage by Snacktime Philly and DJ HBK. Fans will also have the chance to sign the Phillies Rally for Red October Bus. Plus, there will be a giant Ferris wheel, face painters, local food trucks, postseason merchandise and much more. Game 3 is scheduled to start at 4:37 p.m.
October Nola, Hoskins' homer help Phillies push Braves to brink of elimination

Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in triumph, and then spiked his bat in celebration — a raw, emotional moment destined for Philadelphia's rich sports history.Hoskins then trotted around the bases in front of a rabid crowd of 45,538 fans already in a tizzy over the Phillies' first home playoff game in 11 years. The whole thing felt like an out-of-body experience for the veteran slugger."It's just the moment, man," he said. "I didn't know what I did until a couple innings later, really."Hoskins burst out of his postseason malaise with a three-run homer and slammed his bat in celebration, and...
Phillies turn to "playoff-type pitcher" Aaron Nola in Game 3 vs. Braves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If Citizens Bank Park had a roof, it would blow right off. On Friday afternoon, postseason baseball returns to Philadelphia.Game 3 between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves hits CBP on Friday. It will be the first playoff game in South Philly in 11 years.On Wednesday night, after a nearly three-hour rain delay, all it took was one bad inning. Things cratered for Zack Wheeler in the sixth inning and the offense couldn't muster anything in the Phillies' 3-0 loss to Atlanta.The Phils will lean on Aaron Nola to right the ship Friday. Manager Rob Thomson says he can't wait...
