Read full article on original website
Related
See Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby Son Parker
Drew Scott and Linda Phan open up about their design process and inspiration for son Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew +Jonathan Reveal Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James. The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday. Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create...
My husband and I had 2 weddings. We each got to celebrate the way we wanted to.
The author is American and her husband is Italian. They had a wedding in each country to celebrate their cultures and styles.
Couple who get trolled for husband being 'too ugly' for wife share how they met
A husband who has been called ‘too unattractive’ to be with his wife has revealed the story about how their relationship began. Scott, who lives in Houston, Texas, and his wife Divine have been a couple for five years and regularly share updates about their lives and relationship on TikTok.
Complex
Dwayne Johnson Explains Video of Him Holding Baby Who Crowd Surfed
A viral video showing a baby crowd surfing to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson during the Black Adam press tour has sparked confusion online. “People do cry and they hand me things,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the clip, while reflecting on the “electric, fun and emotional” tour in support of Black Adam. “I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby. … Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her. I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted tme to have as a gift.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Rust’ Production Restart Stirs Complicated Feelings for Crew: ‘The Whole Thing Is Messy’
The settlement that will allow production to resume on “Rust” has stirred complicated feelings among the film’s crew, with some saying they would not return to the project while others support the decision. The producers announced on Oct. 5 that they plan to resume production in January, more than a year after Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while preparing for a scene at a location near Santa Fe, N.M. The producers — including Baldwin — settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, and said they intend to complete the film to honor Hutchins’ memory. The lawsuit alleged...
16 of the best songs by the legendary band Queen
Queen's best tunes (Photo by JEAN-CLAUDE COUTAUSSE/AFP via Getty Images) A new -- actually old -- Queen song has been released after more than 30 years of having gone missing. And that got us thinking...what are the band's best songs? Here's our list."Fat Bottomed Girls" (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)"Killer Queen" (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)"Don't Stop Me Now" (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)"Somebody to Love" (Photo by Chris Farina/Getty Images)"Bohemian Rhapsody" (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)"We Are The Champions" (Photo by CHUNG SUNG-JUN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)"I Want to Break Free" (AP Photo/Gill Allen)"The Show Must Go On" /Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK"Under Pressure" Globe Photos/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" Globe Photos/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK"Tie Your Mother Down" Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK"Hammer To Fall" USAT"Need Your Loving Tonight" USAT"Brighton Rock" USAT"Radio Ga Ga" USAT"You're My Best Friend" USAT111111
getnews.info
Tony Moraffah’s New Book “Never Ever Get Married” Explores Rare And Hidden Truths About Marriage From A Brand New Perspective.
It Is A Book For All – Married, Single, Or Divorced. California, United States – Author and thought-leader Tony Moraffah extensively explore rare and hidden truths about marriage and relationships in his new book, Never Ever Get Married. It is a heart-wrenching, ground-breaking book that looks at marriage and what everyone must understand from a brand-new assumption.
33 Of The Most Emotional, Heart-Wrenching TV Couple Scenes Ever
"I'm ready for this. I know you couldn't count on me before, but you can now! You can. Look, you know we're supposed to be together. I knew it the first time I saw you two years ago. And you know it too. I know you do."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tamera Mowry-Housley On 'Sister, Sister,' Wine, Her New Memoir and Being a 'Hallmark Queen'
Television viewers first fell in love with Tamera Mowry-Housley on her groundbreaking and spunky sitcom, Sister, Sister and we have continued our journey with her on The Real and several Hallmark films. Now she adds author to her resume with her heartwarming and candid memoir, You Should Sit Down For This, which she hopes will feel like an afternoon with a close friend sharing tea and fresh-baked cookies.
Comments / 0