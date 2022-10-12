Read full article on original website
3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres
The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
Inside an electric Petco Park as Padres beat Dodgers in game 3 of NLDS
For the first time in 16 years, fans flowed into Petco Park on Friday night to see the San Diego Padres play postseason baseball.
Dodgers vs Padres NLDS: Game Times, Matchups, How to Stream for Remaining Games
Here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch the Dodgers and Padres in the rest of the National League Division Series.
San Diego Padres fight off Los Angeles Dodgers to tie NLDS up 1-1
The NLDS between the league-best Dodgers and NL West rival Padres is now a best-of-three as the series shifts to San Diego.
‘That was pretty gnarly’: Manny Machado reacts to ‘good luck’ goose after Padres beat Dodgers
The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup with the help of a goose. Well, at least Padres star Manny Machado thinks so. A goose made its way onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning as the Padres led. They would hold onto he lead against their divisional foe. San Diego held onto the lead and evened up the series at one game apiece. According to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star, Machado thinks it was a good luck charm.
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Explains Baserunning Blunder vs Padres
Max Muncy only made it to first base on what should have been a double, and it cost the Dodgers. After the game, Muncy explained what happened on the play.
Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS
According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
Dodgers, Padres Have Dugout TV Cameras Removed After Complaints
Players and coaches from both clubs were not pleased when they arrived to Petco Park on Friday.
Dodgers To Face Padres in Game 2 of Division Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
Padres vs. Dodgers score, takeaways: San Diego grabs NLDS lead as bullpen, Trent Grisham help take down L.A.
In the San Diego Padres' first home playoff game with fans since 2006, the hosts gave the crowd a thrill as the Padres edged the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 2-1. With the win in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, the Padres took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. That means the Padres are one win from eliminating the Dodgers, who won a franchise-record 111 games during the regular season.
Turner, Dodgers start fast, hold off Padres 5-3 in NLDS opener
LOS ANGELES — The well-rested Los Angeles Dodgers raced out to a big lead early and hung on against the upstart San Diego Padres. Trea Turner homered and doubled as the Dodgers won 5-3 on in the NLDS opener. Behind 17-game winner Julio Urías, the Dodgers led 5-0 after...
2022 NLDS Game 3 Preview: Dodgers, Padres Battle For Chance To Take Lead At Petco Park
After the San Diego Padres earned a split at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers now find themselves without home-field advantage for the remainder of the 2022 National League Division Series as it shifts to Petco Park for Games 3 and 4. For a Los Angeles team that went 14-5...
NLDS Game 3 Recap: Dodgers Shut Down By Blake Snell & Padres Bullpen
Tony Gonsolin labored through a short start and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to struggle against Blake Snell in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The winner of a Game 3 in a best-of-five that was tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 72% of the time.
Bruce Sutter, a split-finger ace and Hall of Famer, dies at 69
A six-time All-Star, Sutter won the Cy Young Award in 1979 and posted 300 saves in a 12-year career with the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves. He died Thursday in Cartersville, Ga.
