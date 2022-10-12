Read full article on original website
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
Attention NBA teams with no desire to win: Call the Lakers because Russell Westbrook already looks checked out
Calling all tankers. Calling all tankers. If you are desperate to improve your chances at drafting Victor Wembanyama, there is a disgruntled guard on the Los Angeles Lakers who is on an expiring contract, and not as athletic as he used to be. The Lakers treated Wednesday night’s preseason game...
Lakers Reportedly Make Significant Russell Westbrook Decision
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a significant decision on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, first-year head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Westbrook off the bench in tonight's preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. "Darvin Ham and Westbrook...
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison
Stephen Curry surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the greatest Warrior of all time.
10 NBA Players Who Created The Most Points In NBA History
LeBron James has created the most points in NBA history.
This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook
“Tanking” has become a contentious issue in NBA circles. That’s understandable. There is something that feels undeniably wrong about teams intentionally losing. The lottery system is in place to help bad teams improve – not to incentivize teams to need improvement. Like any system, it has a loophole.
Every Team's Biggest Surprise from Our Top 100 NBA Player Predictions
This may reveal a hint of bias, but Bleacher Report's recently revealed top 100 NBA players for 2022-23 is about as accurate as these exercises get. Thanks to a wisdom-of-the-crowd approach that called for votes from dozens of the site's experts, there aren't a ton of surprises on the list.
LeBron James Reacts to Bronny’s Monster Performance Friday
The young guard went 6-for-7 from three in the huge outing.
Gameday live: Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Kings; Russell Westbrook’s odd fit with Lakers
The Kings could welcome back Keegan Murray and Richaun Holmes while people question Russell Westbrook’s fit with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kevin Durant: Warriors 'a Strong Group' Despite Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Incident
Kevin Durant plays for the Brooklyn Nets, but he is familiar with the inner workings of the Golden State Warriors considering he suited up for three seasons alongside many members of the current core. That makes it all the more notable he weighed in on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole...
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: 'Everything’s Great' With Westbrook After Huddle Video
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley said his relationship with teammate Russell Westbrook is strong heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. "Everything's great. I sit on the plane, he's right next to me," Beverley told reporters Thursday. "We get on the road, we hang out together." His comments come after...
Damian Lillard Told LeBron James 'I Really Don’t Know What' the Blazers Are Doing
Coming off the team's fourth first-round playoff exit in five years, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was uncertain of the franchise's direction. In an interview with The Ringer's Logan Murdock, Lillard detailed a meeting he had with Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021 offseason. At one point, James asked him what was going on.
Lakers' Dennis Schröder's Regular Season Status Unknown After Suffering Finger Injury
It is reportedly unclear if Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be ready for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season next week because of a finger injury. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Schröder will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings as the Lakers work to determine the severity of his injury through testing.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Suffers Hamstring Injury vs. Kings After Coming off Bench
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that guard Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for the rest of the team's preseason game at the Sacramento Kings on Friday with a left hamstring injury. Westbrook. limping off the court and into the locker room near the end of the first quarter. He...
Kobe Bryant's 1998 NBA All-Star Game Shoes Up for Auction
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's Adidas shoes from 1998 NBA All-Star Game are up for auction.
Predicting Knicks' Breakout Players for 2022-23 NBA Season
If the New York Knicks hope to make the most of the 2022-23 NBA season, they'll need a good chunk of this roster to exceed expectations. Fortunately, this locker room is littered with players who appear to be at least several stories beneath their ultimate ceiling. While no internal growth...
NBA Rumors: Heat Officials Believe Jae Crowder Prefers Trade to Miami
Jae Crowder played for the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 campaign, and team officials reportedly believe he will eventually return. The Phoenix Suns already mutually agreed they would attempt to trade Crowder, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported "Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder's preferred destination."
Zion Williamson Won't Return to Pelicans vs. Heat Preseason Game Due to Ankle Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that star Zion Williamson left the team's preseason game at the Miami Heat on Wednesday with left ankle soreness. Williamson posted 11 points, four assists and two rebounds in 11 minutes during the first half. He was not on the floor to start the second half.
