NBA

Lakers Reportedly Make Significant Russell Westbrook Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a significant decision on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, first-year head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Westbrook off the bench in tonight's preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. "Darvin Ham and Westbrook...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook

“Tanking” has become a contentious issue in NBA circles. That’s understandable. There is something that feels undeniably wrong about teams intentionally losing. The lottery system is in place to help bad teams improve – not to incentivize teams to need improvement. Like any system, it has a loophole.
ORLANDO, FL
Every Team's Biggest Surprise from Our Top 100 NBA Player Predictions

This may reveal a hint of bias, but Bleacher Report's recently revealed top 100 NBA players for 2022-23 is about as accurate as these exercises get. Thanks to a wisdom-of-the-crowd approach that called for votes from dozens of the site's experts, there aren't a ton of surprises on the list.
NBA
Damian Lillard Told LeBron James 'I Really Don’t Know What' the Blazers Are Doing

Coming off the team's fourth first-round playoff exit in five years, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was uncertain of the franchise's direction. In an interview with The Ringer's Logan Murdock, Lillard detailed a meeting he had with Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021 offseason. At one point, James asked him what was going on.
PORTLAND, OR
Lakers' Dennis Schröder's Regular Season Status Unknown After Suffering Finger Injury

It is reportedly unclear if Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be ready for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season next week because of a finger injury. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Schröder will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings as the Lakers work to determine the severity of his injury through testing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Predicting Knicks' Breakout Players for 2022-23 NBA Season

If the New York Knicks hope to make the most of the 2022-23 NBA season, they'll need a good chunk of this roster to exceed expectations. Fortunately, this locker room is littered with players who appear to be at least several stories beneath their ultimate ceiling. While no internal growth...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Rumors: Heat Officials Believe Jae Crowder Prefers Trade to Miami

Jae Crowder played for the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 campaign, and team officials reportedly believe he will eventually return. The Phoenix Suns already mutually agreed they would attempt to trade Crowder, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported "Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder's preferred destination."
MIAMI, FL

