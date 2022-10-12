ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Analysis Network

This 49ers-Browns Trade Sends Kareem Hunt To San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-2 on the season after they thrashed the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, giving them two wins in a row. The team’s offense is being afforded a real chance to jell and develop as the 49ers have arguably the best defense in the NFL. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns be on the horizon to improve the offense?
The Spun

Browns Announce Decision On Deion Jones After Big Trade

The Cleveland Browns made a low-risk trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones but are wasting no time trying to find out if their investment will pay off. According to ProFootballTalk, the Browns have designated their newly-minted linebacker for return off of injured reserve. In doing so, the Browns have opened a three-week window for Jones to practice with the team.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/13/22)

It is Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon for a Week 6 game at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Week 6 injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation...
Cleveland.com

What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
FanSided

David Njoku is the second best tight end in Cleveland Browns history? Not yet he’s not

Legendary head coach Bill Belichick gave Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku huge praise and it should alarm fans. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick really told the media that Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is the best tight end in team history; not named Ozzie Newsome. At first, I was incredulous. “What? Shut up, Bill. No, he’s not.” But then, I did some thinking, and thought, “Yeah, Belichick might be right.”
