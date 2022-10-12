Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Really Does Rock!DONNA STERLINGCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Related
NFL Analysis Network
This 49ers-Browns Trade Sends Kareem Hunt To San Francisco
The San Francisco 49ers are 3-2 on the season after they thrashed the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, giving them two wins in a row. The team’s offense is being afforded a real chance to jell and develop as the 49ers have arguably the best defense in the NFL. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns be on the horizon to improve the offense?
Browns Announce Decision On Deion Jones After Big Trade
The Cleveland Browns made a low-risk trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones but are wasting no time trying to find out if their investment will pay off. According to ProFootballTalk, the Browns have designated their newly-minted linebacker for return off of injured reserve. In doing so, the Browns have opened a three-week window for Jones to practice with the team.
WKYC
Nick Chubb looks like a FUTURE RUSHING CHAMPION. Can he outrush the New England Patriots by himself?
Nick Chubb currently leads the NFL in rushing. Is the Cleveland Browns star closing in on his first career rushing title?
newsnet5
'Staying prepared, staying dangerous': Browns LB Deion Jones eyeing return to field after trade to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the Browns designated newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones to return from Injured Reserve, marking the first steps for the new Browns defender to get back on the field after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. Jones, who the Falcons agreed to trade to the Browns...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/13/22)
It is Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon for a Week 6 game at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Week 6 injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation...
What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
David Njoku is the second best tight end in Cleveland Browns history? Not yet he’s not
Legendary head coach Bill Belichick gave Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku huge praise and it should alarm fans. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick really told the media that Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is the best tight end in team history; not named Ozzie Newsome. At first, I was incredulous. “What? Shut up, Bill. No, he’s not.” But then, I did some thinking, and thought, “Yeah, Belichick might be right.”
Robert Kraft gets married in surprise wedding, Tom Brady and Patriots players among those in attendance
The Patriots owner married Dr. Dana Bumberg in New York City on Friday. Patriots owner Robert Kraft added another ring on Friday. The six-time Super Bowl-winning owner married Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York City on Friday night, the New York Post reported. The wedding was actually a surprise event,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Browns' Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots
Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with injuries
Jaguars Still Set To Lean on Christian Kirk, Who Doug Pederson Says ‘Was Our No. 1 Target’ in FA
The free-agent addition at wide receiver was the Jaguars' best offensive player over the first three weeks, meaning there is no question his focus in the offense will return.
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The New England Patriots will travel to take on the Cleveland Browns in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Patriots-Browns prediction and pick, laid out below. New England has played...
How Deion Jones can help the Browns’ struggling run defense: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns defensive front seven has struggled to stop the run game the last two weeks. Though some of the issues are physical, many deal with alignment and communication concerns. This lack cohesiveness can be linked to the season-ending quad tendon injury of starting linebacker Anthony...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Browns rule out Pro Bowl defenders Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward for Patriots game
FOXBOROUGH — Life just got a little easier for the Patriots offense. The Browns have already ruled Pro Bowl defenders Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward out for Sunday’s game in Cleveland. Clowney had been nursing ankle, knee and elbow injuries, while Ward remains in the concussion protocol. In...
Comments / 0