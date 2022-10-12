Read full article on original website
Insects Are Feasting on Plants Like Never Before, And The Consequences Are Unknown
For eons, plants and insects have lived in a delicate dance, of pollinators giving life to flowering plants and plants feeding the insect masses. But a new study suggests that insects are feasting on plants more so now than in the past 66.8 million years. "The difference in insect damage...
marthastewart.com
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
earth.com
What will happen if modern large mammals become extinct?
Currently, many large-bodied mammals are endangered. By examining past evidence about large mammal extinctions, a team of researchers led by the University of New Mexico (UNM) has analyzed the potentially profound impacts of losing animals such as elephants, rhinoceros, or lions – known in the scientific community as “megafauna” – on the ecosystems in which they are embedded.
earth.com
Popular herbicide impairs bumblebee color vision
A new study led by the University of Turku in Finland has found that Roundup, a widely used herbicide containing glyphosate, affects the learning and memory of bumblebees. According to the experts, even after exposure to relatively small doses, bumblebees’ ability to learn and memorize connections between colors and tastes seemed to be impaired – a problem that could significantly diminish their foraging and nesting success.
How Often to Water Succulents
Do you love the look of a brightly colored kalanchoe or zebra plant? These plants come under the variety of succulents, which offer eye-catching varieties that grow with leaves of soft greens and shiny surfaces, spiky shoots or compact rosettes. Succulents are great as houseplants; however, it can be hard...
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
This is known as the largest organism in the world
The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
5 out-of-towner birds you might suddenly see in your Michigan backyard this month
Changing leaves and falling temperatures aren’t the only signs that autumn is officially here. Pay attention, and in the month of October you may see new birds in your backyard — at your feeders, or foraging for insects in nearby trees and shrubs — as the continuation of fall migration has more birds on the move.
earth.com
Marine biodiversity could shift rapidly due to climate change
Coral reefs are home to much of the biodiversity in the ocean, which is now suffering from the rise of marine heat waves. This has led to migration, where Atlantic species are now appearing more frequently in the Arctic. Understanding how biodiversity will adapt to a warming ocean is difficult...
earth.com
U.S. State of the Birds report reveals widespread losses
According to a newly released U.S. State of the Birds report, although long-term trends of waterfowl show strong increases in places where wetland conservation have improved conditions for birds and humans, birds in every other habitat (forests, grasslands, deserts, and oceans) are steadily declining. The report is published by 33 leading science and conservation organizations and agencies.
3 gardening experts on how to plant daffodil bulbs for best success in spring
Know how and when to plant daffodil bulbs to ensure yours survive winter, and squirrels, to give you stunning spring color.
pethelpful.com
Quails Curl Up on the Couch Like 3 Tiny Humans and the Video Is Just Precious
After a long day, there's nothing better than relaxing on the couch. Maybe you have a couple friends over and crack open a nice cold drink to enjoy with your pals. The quails in this viral video understand the appeal of a comfortable hang out and they're proving it. TikTok...
Gizmodo
'Double Whammy' Could Wipe Out Carnivorous Plants
On a recent reporting trip out West, I found myself surrounded by hundreds of vicious carnivores, all soaking their prey in a corrosive mix of flesh-eating enzymes. In a California bog, I stood in a field of carnivorous plants. The sticky sundews held their sparkling, modified leaves just an inch or so off the ground, digesting insects ensnared in their numerous traps.
Summer heat made UK plants more vulnerable to fungi and pests, RHS warns
Summer’s prolonged droughts and extreme heat have made plants more susceptible to problems such as fungi and insects this coming autumn, the Royal Horticultural Society has warned. Plants stressed or damaged by the heat are most at risk of disease, but the charity’s experts say gardeners should also look...
earth.com
Eyespots on moth wings use optic illusion to deter predators
Many species of animals sport markings that subjectively appear to represent vertebrate eyes. These eyespots are conspicuous on the wings of butterflies and moths, on caterpillars, beetles, fish, reptiles and even some birds, and their potential functions have been discussed and debated by scientists for decades. In some instances, large...
CHARLES REYNOLDS: Fast-growing plants not always the best choice
The most common question I’m asked is ‘’What low-maintenance, fast-growing plants can you recommend?” But there are so many variables involved, I’m often uncertain how to respond. Usually — though not always — species with impressive growth rates are tropicals, while plants hailing from warm-temperate zones are slower.
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?
Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
newyorkalmanack.com
Establishing Milkweed for Monarchs
During a late summer walk, I noticed that the common milkweed in our back field is becoming not-so-common. Once vigorous patches of the milky green plants have dwindled, engulfed in a sea of Canada goldenrod. Goldenrod is a habitat rock star, and during this walk, I counted at least 13...
Phys.org
Bumblebees have poor, but useful memories
Bumblebees don't seem to keep memories for how sweet a flower was, but instead only remember if it was sweeter than another flower, according to researchers at Queen Mary University of London, along with an international team of scientists. In new research in the journal eLife, bumblebees were first trained...
Phys.org
Protecting honey bees from deadly American foulbrood threat with new faster, cheaper test
American foulbrood (AFB) is an infectious disease of honey bee larvae that can have severe detrimental impacts on bee populations, including the destruction of hives, if unmanaged. Professor Travis Beddoe, head of the Agricultural BioSolutions Laboratory at La Trobe University, said the test could have implications both in Australia and...
