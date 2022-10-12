Read full article on original website
Judge blocks federal law banning possession of firearms with serial number removed
A federal judge in West Virginia has invalidated part of a federal law that prohibits the possession of a firearm with an "altered obliterated, or removed" serial number, citing the Supreme Court's recent decision that demands a historical review of gun laws to determine their constitutionality.
Gun control advocacy group hits Kari Lake with major ad buy
The advocacy group Everytown For Gun Safety is launching a new ad this week in Arizona portraying Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake as a threat to public safety, citing her resistance to tougher gun laws. The group plans to spend $500,000 on this ad, which is first reported by...
An Oath Keeper admitted the group stockpiled a stash of guns in a Virginia hotel room before the Capitol riot
"I had not seen that many weapons in one location since I was in the military," Oath Keeper Terry Cummings said during his testimony, per CBS.
'I have allied myself with you guys' | Trove of messages shows Thomas Caldwell's involvement with Oath Keepers before Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — Five days before Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 election, Virginia resident Thomas Caldwell said he would start a civil war if former President Donald Trump didn’t remain in power, jurors heard Friday. Caldwell, a 68-year-old resident of Berryville, Virginia, is one of...
Oath Keepers jury hears about massive weapon cache on Jan. 6
A member of the Oath Keepers who traveled to Washington before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol testified Wednesday about a massive cache of weapons the far-right extremist group stashed in a Virginia hotel room. Taking the stand in the seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates, Terry Cummings showed jurors an AR-15 firearm and an orange box for ammunition that he contributed to the so-called quick reaction force the Oath Keepers had staged at the hotel outside of Washington in case they needed weapons. “I had not seen that many weapons...
Oath Keeper describes massive gun pile gathered for Jan. 6
“I had not seen that many weapons in one location since I was in the military,” said Terry Cummings, a member of the Oath Keepers organization, during a trial Wednesday. He was referring to a pile of firearms gathered in a room of the Comfort Inn hotel of Arlington, Va., the night before rioters descended upon the U.S. Capitol last Jan. 6 for a deadly insurrection, according to NBC News. Cummings brought an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to the hotel.
Karen Dolan: Commonsense gun control is a winning message this election
Gun violence is a clear and present danger to the lives of Americans. Voters want candidates to address it. From horrific mass shootings to the slower but grislier toll of daily gun homicides, gun violence is an epidemic that killed more than 45,000 people in this country last year — an increase of 43% from the previous decade.
