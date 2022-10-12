Read full article on original website
Related
earth.com
Goldfish use visual cues to judge how far they have traveled
The manner in which mammals obtain information about their position in space by creating an internal map of the environment is relatively well understood. Research has shown that the same system is used by birds and reptiles, but the neural circuits that enable spatial navigation in fish have not yet been investigated. There are around 30,000 species of bony fish, found inhabiting various ecological niches worldwide, and understanding the cues and neural mechanisms they use to move around in space would allow scientists to understand the evolutionary origins of spatial navigation in vertebrates.
earth.com
Eyespots on moth wings use optic illusion to deter predators
Many species of animals sport markings that subjectively appear to represent vertebrate eyes. These eyespots are conspicuous on the wings of butterflies and moths, on caterpillars, beetles, fish, reptiles and even some birds, and their potential functions have been discussed and debated by scientists for decades. In some instances, large...
Great white shark soars out of the water right in front of camera
great white sharkPhoto by Alex Steyn (Creative Commons) Imagine seeing a great white shark leap out of the water and soar right in front of you. That's exactly what happened to Bewildering Nature in the following video. Keep in mind that the average weight of a great white shark is 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg) according to What Things Weigh. Great whites are capable of producing a bite force of up to 4,000 psi. For comparison, polar bears have the strongest bite force of all bears, with a bite force of 1200 PSI.
earth.com
Marine biodiversity could shift rapidly due to climate change
Coral reefs are home to much of the biodiversity in the ocean, which is now suffering from the rise of marine heat waves. This has led to migration, where Atlantic species are now appearing more frequently in the Arctic. Understanding how biodiversity will adapt to a warming ocean is difficult...
IN THIS ARTICLE
earth.com
U.S. State of the Birds report reveals widespread losses
According to a newly released U.S. State of the Birds report, although long-term trends of waterfowl show strong increases in places where wetland conservation have improved conditions for birds and humans, birds in every other habitat (forests, grasslands, deserts, and oceans) are steadily declining. The report is published by 33 leading science and conservation organizations and agencies.
earth.com
Global hotspots for soil conservation are poorly protected
Soils are home to billions of organisms, such as earthworms, insects, fungi, bacteria, or nematodes, which have a profound impact on ecosystems. Without soils and their inhabitants, there would be little life on land, and definitely no humans, since most of the food we eat depends on soil fertility. However, since soils are vulnerable to climate and land-use change, to better conserve soil ecological values we need to know where their protection is needed most.
earth.com
Animal evolution was accelerated by fluctuating oxygen levels
New research from the University of Leeds has revealed that oxygen levels in the Earth’s atmosphere “fluctuated wildly” one billion years ago, which could have accelerated the development of early animal life. Atmospheric oxygen is believed to be developed in three stages, starting with the Great Oxidation...
Tree Hugger
It's a Small, Small World in Photography
From the inner workings of a gecko to human tissues and dinosaur bones, the world looks a whole lot different through a microscope. The Nikon Small World Photomicrography competition highlights photos taken through a different lens. Now in its 48th year, this year’s photo competition received nearly 1,300 entries from 72 countries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
earth.com
Enigmatic penguin lays two eggs but hatches only one
Erect-crested penguins (Eudyptes sclateri) have an unusual and seemingly maladaptive breeding strategy – they lay two eggs each year but hatch only one chick. They show a cavalier disregard for the first-laid egg, often failing to incubate it at all, or allowing it to roll out of the nest and be smashed or eaten by scavenging seabirds. Biologists have long been puzzled by this “wasteful” reproductive strategy and have sought to understand the reason behind it.
earth.com
Greenland ice sheet is less stable than previously thought
In a new study from the University of Edinburgh, experts have determined that the Greenland ice sheet is more sensitive to climate change than expected. The researchers found that rising temperatures are amplifying the effects of melting caused by ocean warming. While it was previously established that the Greenland ice...
Mind-blowing illusion uses ‘brain hack’ to totally fool your eyes
THIS optical illusion is sure to put your head in a spin. It presents two rotating rings made up of six, egg-shaped dots. The rings appear to be moving at different speeds. They are, however, both spinning at the same rate. The illusion was posted to Twitter on October 8...
scitechdaily.com
Tiny Sea Creature Reveals Secrets of Immune Evolution
The tiny marine invertebrate’s genes shed new light on the immune system. According to a recent study done by experts at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, the way a tiny marine invertebrate differentiates its own cells from competitors has striking similarities to the human immune system. The...
myscience.org
AI that can learn patterns of human language
The model automatically learns higher-level language patterns that can apply to different languages, enabling it to achieve better results Human languages are notoriously complex, and linguists have long thought it would be impossible to teach a machine how to analyze speech sounds and word structures in the way humans do. But researchers from McGill University, MIT, and Cornell University have taken a step in this direction. They have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can learn the rules and patterns of human languages on its own.
Melanated Campout Is Immersing People of Color in Nature With Vibrant Camping Events (Exclusive)
Five years ago, if you told electrical engineer Shunte' McClellan that she would wind up not only falling in love with camping, but also founding a camping collective for people of color — now called Melanated Campout — she wouldn't have believed you. But a few years back,...
YOGA・
Meet the most beautiful twin cats with 'multicolored eyes'
Meet Iriss and Abyss, beautiful twin cats with heterochromatic eyes, which means that their irises are of different colors. In other words, one of their eyes has a color different from the other eye. For instance, one eye is blue and the other can be green, yellow, or brown.
earth.com
Cyclones and fires interact, worsening the effects of each other
Over the past 40 years, the proportion of major tropical cyclones (categories 3–5) has increased and this trend is predicted to continue under the influence of climate change. The incidence of wildfires has also increased and it is possible that these two forms of ecological disturbance may be interacting with each other, causing alterations to ecosystems and having long-lasting impacts on biodiversity and the provision of ecosystem services.
earth.com
U.S. Endangered Species Act may be too little, too late
The Endangered Species Act (ESA) provides a program for the conservation of threatened and endangered plants and animals and the habitats in which they are found. It was first passed into law in 1973 and has provided the legal framework for identifying threatened and endangered species, and preventing their extinction in the U.S. However, a recent investigation into the success of this Act has revealed that it has failed rather dismally at achieving its aims. Of the thousands of species that have been listed by the ESA in the past 48 years as threatened or endangered, only 54 have recovered to the point where they no longer need protection.
a-z-animals.com
Are Tigers Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained
Are Tigers Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained. Although many people view tigers as diurnal creatures based on their size and ferocious reputation, tigers are nocturnal. With this knowledge about tiger behavior, we can better understand these incredible animals and perhaps help protect them from danger in the future. Keep reading to learn more about the tiger’s sleep behavior.
animalfair.com
Why Dogs Eat Poop? The Truth Behind This Embarrassing Habit!
Have you ever felt this embarrassment when your dog is caught eating feces? There are various explanation for this behavior, and even if coprophagia, or stool eating, might not be the most appealing subject, it is a necessary one. The first thing to know is that this habit is present...
Comments / 0