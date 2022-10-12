Read full article on original website
Busy street in Grand Haven closing for several weeks for apartment construction
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A busy Grand Haven street will close for the next three weeks for ongoing work on an apartment development. Jackson Street/Harbor Drive between Third Street and Columbus Avenue is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 17, according to a notice from the city of Grand Haven. It’s expected to reopen after 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Major Freeway Closed in Grand Rapids Starting This Weekend
This is normally the time of year that road construction projects are wrapping up and they are putting the orange construction barrels into storage until next spring. That is not the case in the Grand Rapids area this weekend... Total Closure of Westbound I-96 Begins Early Saturday Morning. About a...
oceanacountypress.com
News alert: Report of a motorhome fire on US 31.
HART TOWNSHIP — Hart Area Fire Department responded to a motorhome fire on northbound US 31 near the Hart rest area Thursday, Oct. 13, around 12:45 p.m.
WZZM 13
13 Weather: Our First Snow Of The Year In The Forecast!
We are awaiting the first snow of the year here in Grand Rapids, and it could come by Monday! Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest details!
This 1-Hour Drive Hits 3 Covered Bridges, a Donut Stop with Hard Cider, Pumpkin Patches & More
1 Hour of Driving Gets You a Day Loaded with Fall Fun. Don’t sleep on fall colors this year – we’ve got about a week to soak up prime fall colors in mid-October this year. If you’ve got one day to pack in fall activities, do this...
recordpatriot.com
SHERIFF'S BLOTTER: Man allegedly pulls scissors, gun on woman
MECOSTA COUNTY — Deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Oct. 10-13. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This is part of a lengthy report compiled by associate editor Julie Norwood.
recordpatriot.com
CRIME LOG: Midland deputies respond to stolen medication
7:19 p.m. – Deputies checked a Greendale Township section of state land and a neighborhood for a possible location of a stolen vehicle from Ottawa county. The vehicle was not located. 6:18 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Buttles and Jerome streets....
West Michigan boating supply store closing its doors after nearly 60 years
GRANDVILLE, MI — After serving West Michigan’s boaters for almost six decades, a marine supply store is closing. Grand Valley Marine, at 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, will close as its owner enters semi-retirement. “It’s been a long time coming,” said owner Jeff Noel. Along...
Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash
Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days
If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Looking for lumber? GR giving away free logs
There is no limit to how much wood a person can take. The logs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
recordpatriot.com
Alluvion Cannabis dispensary set to close in Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS — As dispensaries continue to grow in number in Mecosta County, one dispensary is closing its doors after a little over a year in business. Alluvion Cannabis, which opened at 701 Maple St. in July 2021, will be ceasing operation in town before the end of the month.
WZZM 13
Rain, wind, falling temperatures all expected in the next few days
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In true October fashion, a rollercoaster ride weather-wise is expected the rest of the week around West Michigan. The majority of Tuesday was gorgeous, but it’ll end on a soggy note. Rain will become widespread Tuesday evening and will last through the early morning...
‘Death crash’ survivor walks out of Mary Free Bed after considered quadriplegic
A motorcycle crash in Lake County nearly killed the driver back in September, but in just 30 days, Andy Hoffman went from being listed as a quadriplegic to walking out of Mary Free Bed on Friday.
2 arraigned after string of break-ins in Kent County
Edward and Ashley Trout were arrested on Tuesday, a move that deputies called the crowning moment in months-long investigation into reports of break-ins at several storage units.
Fox17
Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
WATCH: Walker PD releases body cam of officer’s shooting of U-Haul chase suspect
The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has determined a police officer’s decision to shoot a robbery suspect in Walker last month was justified.
Isabella County Landlord Accused of Attempting to Rape Tenant
An Isabella County landlord is being charged with attempted rape and assaulting a police officer. Rickey Henkes was arrested after a tenant of his property said he walked into her house and groped her and mimicked sexual acts to her and her son. The victim says Henkes often came into her house unannounced.
