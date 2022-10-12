Read full article on original website
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Westin at The Woodlands is proud to be a supporter of the 2022 Woodlands Pride Festival
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Westin at The Woodlands is proud to be a supporter of the 2022 Woodlands Pride Festival. Join us in the celebration on Saturday, October 22 after the main daytime event in Town Green Park. The night comes alive at Sorriso, the hotel’s dazzling, modern Italian restaurant, where Pride attendees and their friends and families will enjoy a complimentary Arancini di Riso appetizer with the purchase of a pizza or entrée between 5 and 10 pm. Adding some sparkle to dessert, the evening’s menu will also spotlight a signature Pride Gelato, Sorbet and Rainbow Biscotti. And just upstairs, Como Social Club, the official Woodlands Pride After Party site, will open at 5 pm. There, guests can sip on an array of creative cocktails, including the Absolut Pride – a portion of proceeds will benefit The Woodlands Pride non-profit - and an array of amazing performers such as American Idol 2021 contestant Anilee List.
The Woodlands Arts Council reveals six new public art benches
"State of Texas" is one of the new art benches that has been installed on The Woodlands Waterway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) The Woodlands Arts Council revealed six new public art benches during an Oct. 13 event, bringing the total up to 30 across The Woodlands. Jenny Carattini-Wright, executive director of...
Local plant shop Cultivar brings rare foliage finds to Katy
Marita Gabriel, owner of Cultivar, has found comfort in caring for her plants. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact) Plants mean comfort for Marita and Michael Gabriel, who own and run Cultivar, a rare plant shop in Katy’s LaCenterra development. During the pandemic, the Gabriels’ source of income—coffee shops—had to...
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 14TH:. Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Convention & Visitors Bureau to hold Board of Directors Meeting
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Convention & Visitors Bureau will hold a Board Meeting Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. In accordance with state law, notice of this meeting is posted...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Township presents Sunset Cinema: Deep in the Heart
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township Environmental Services Department, in partnership with the Texas Recreation and Park Society, will present a free movie night event, Sunset Cinema: Deep in the Heart, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Join us under the stars at the outdoor amphitheater located at the Rob...
hellowoodlands.com
Pet of the Month: Lula
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
cw39.com
Houston allergist offers advice for ragweed allergy sufferers
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record ragweed counts recently have made life miserable for allergy sufferers, but there is light at the end of the heavily pollinated tunnel. An allergist at the McGovern Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Bellaire says that ragweed season typically ends in November and that the numbers are already coming down.
Woodlands Online& LLC
SpookTacular at Woodlands Children's Museum
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On Saturday, October 29, 2022, The Woodlands Children’s Museum will host its annual SpookTacular event, featuring children’s carnival type games and activities, Halloween-themed art projects, musical performances, and magic shows. This fa-BOO-lous event is a perfect opportunity for children 7 and under to dress up in their favorite costume while sharing in holiday fun in a non-spooky, daytime environment.
houstoniamag.com
Houston Has Become a Leader in Alternative Cancer Treatments
Cancer is one of humanity’s greatest health challenges, killing millions of people every year. For decades, treatment for the disease has focused primarily on surgery (removing it) and chemotherapy and radiation therapy (attacking it). While these procedures continue to be essential in a patient’s overall treatment, new developments with a more personalized approach have gained momentum recently, with some treatments even going so far as to attempt to “re-educate” the body’s immune system.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Wins 2022 TAEA District of Distinction Award
Katy ISD is one of only 59 school districts across the state to be recognized with the 2022 District of Distinction Award by the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA). The District earned the award for providing a well-rounded education that integrates a visual arts curriculum that inspires creativity and builds social-emotional learning to connect learners to their community and beyond.
Tea Bear Teahouse Plans Conroe Location
Boba teas, lattes, smoothies, and more will be available for guests to enjoy.
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Pride Festival 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Pride Festival is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2022. This will be the fourth festival at Town Green Park, with a combined attendance of over 15,000 people since 2018. At The Woodlands Pride Festival, you’ll hear from our amazing speakers and...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Health care clinic and home health owners sentenced for fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- Two individuals have been ordered to federal prison following their convictions of conspiracy to commit and committing health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. A federal jury convicted Francis Ekene, 71, Sugar Land, on all counts following a three-day trial. Today, U.S. District Judge Sim...
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Art Students Earn Over $17,000 in Fort Bend County Fair Auction
Eleven of the 15 pieces of artwork recently auctioned at the Fort Bend County Fair were created by Katy ISD students and earned a grand total of $17,700. Jerry Sun, a senior at Seven Lakes High School, won the “Grand Champion” award for his artwork titled “Warrior on the Horizon.” Jordan High School junior, Valeria Dumitrascu, was awarded the recognition of Reserve Champion for her piece “Saddle of Flames.” Additionally, Ashwin Subramanian, a senior from Tompkins High School, and Natalie Reese, a junior from Seven Lakes High School, received “Best in Class” awards for their pieces.
SweeTTies to bring ice cream, candy bar to Conroe
SweeTTies is opening soon in Conroe and will offer ice cream. (Courtesy Pexels) SweeTTies, a frozen yogurt and candy bar, is expecting to open in early November at 3301 W. Davis St., Conroe. The sweets shop will offer banana splits and ice cream floats. According to the owner, the business will also offer a variety of candy. 936-463-1000. www.sweettiesfroyo.com.
Eater
Houston’s Largest Japanese Festival Returns in November With More Than 30 Food Vendors
Houston’s Tokyo Night Festival, one of the country’s largest celebrations of Japanese culture and community, will return to the city this November, with a two-day showcase of more than 30 food and drink vendors that will serve up their interpretations of Japanese cuisine. Featured restaurants and food and...
Parents in Pearland ISD's PTA being tapped for substitute work
It's a first in the district's history, and it's coming at a time when numbers suggest substitute staffing is stable. But a letter reveals it to be otherwise.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
Japanese dollar shop Daiso announces grand opening date, event in Shenandoah
Daiso is opening a location in Shenandoah on Oct. 29. (Courtesy Daiso) Japanese dollar shop Daiso has announced a grand opening date of Oct. 29 at 8821 Metropark Drive, Ste. 1000, Shenandoah. The store will be the latest addition to the mixed-use development Metropark Square when it opens. Information from...
