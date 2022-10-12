Read full article on original website
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
This Map Shows The Cheapest States To Buy A House And We're Moving To Iowa
Over the past several years, the housing market has become increasingly unaffordable to families. Mortgage rates have skyrocketed while wages have remained flat, and then sprinkle in supply shortages, the pandemic, and inflation. It's a perfect brew for making owning a home seem legitimately impossible. But there's a new map that might help.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Where Is the Minimum Wage Going Up in 2023?
The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009. That was 13 years ago. That's the longest the minimum wage has remained stagnant since the Fair Labor Standards Act first set it at 25 cents...
You need about $2 million to retire comfortably in Hawaii—here are the 6 other most expensive states
If you're dreaming of spending retirement lounging on one of Hawaii's pristine beaches, make sure you've saved up plenty of money. That's because Hawaii ranks as the most expensive state to retire in 2022, according to recent data from Bankrate. To calculate each state's level of affordability, Bankrate analyzed the...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Find: Can I Draw Social...
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
You’ll Never Be Able To Afford Retirement in These Cities — So Look Here Instead
Frequently, the top locations on people's lists of potential cities to live out their golden years don't have a lot of crossover with America's most affordable cities, leaving plenty of people...
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
Don't Drive Your Car Much? Pay-Per-Mile Car Insurance Could Save You Big Money
If you're looking to lower the cost of your auto insurance, and you don't drive your car much, you might consider switching to pay-per-mile or "pay as you go" car insurance. Instead of paying an exact amount each month for your auto insurance coverage, pay-per-mile insurance lets you pay a lower flat rate plus money for every mile that you drive.
Feds: NJ developers ran major Ponzi scheme that defrauded thousands
Federal prosecutors have accused two North Jersey developers of running a $650 million Ponzi scheme that cheated roughly 2,000 investors — as well as scheming to dodge $26 million in taxes. Thomas Nicholas Salzano, 64, of Secaucus, and Rey Grabato, 43, of Hoboken, were both charged in an 18-count...
NJ braces for new COVID variant that evades most vaccines
New Jersey health officials are bracing for the arrival of a new COVID-19 variant that appears to be more easily transmitted and evades many of the existing vaccine protections. Scientists are still learning about this latest strain, identified as XBB, but it appears to combine elements of multiple strains, including...
Documents show top DeSantis officials were personally involved in Martha's Vineyard flights
On Sept. 5, more than a week before the first flight, Larry Keefe texted James Uthmeier that he was “back out here” and the chief of staff responded that he endorsed the effort.
Obama to Join Campaigns in Key States Ahead of Midterms
Former president Barack Obama is set to join the campaign trail at the end of October, hosting rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia ahead of the midterms. His office said Saturday that he will appear at an event in Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams and others. On Oct. 29 he will join Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist at a rally in Detroit. Then later that day he will campaign for Wisconsin lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul and others in Milwaukee. The office said it would release news about other campaign stops at a later date. Democrats will be hoping Obama’s appearances will energize the base and encourage turnout.Read more at The Daily Beast.
When I retire, how much of my income will N.J. tax?
Q. When I retire in less than two years, can I exclude some of my 401(k) and IRA income from taxes if my total income is less than $150,000? I should also have Social Security income of about $40,000. Are there any loopholes I need to know?. — Trying to...
NJ congressman unveils plan to stop NY’s new $23 toll
As the MTA in New York moves forward with its congestion pricing plan, which will cost New Jersey drivers an extra $23 a day to go into midtown Manhattan, a New Jersey congressman is calling for federal hearings to investigate the MTA and stop the plan from being enacted. U.S....
