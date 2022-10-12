ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sammamish, WA

KUOW

A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years

This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it's a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?

October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
WASHINGTON STATE
secretseattle.co

This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild

Winter in Seattle typically isn't too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
WASHINGTON STATE
secretseattle.co

The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person

Of course you are. After all, there's nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it's Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We're not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Startups Booming In Seattle

Experts say that the Seattle startup scene is sizzling right now. There is record funding, a hiring surge, and 12 unicorns. Just five years ago, when GeekWire analyzed CB Insights' list of unicorns, no Seattle-based startups made the cut. A large chunk of the recent venture capital funding is from so-called mega-rounds that have minted several new unicorns, or privately held tech startups valued at more than $1 billion. Onlookers that know says Seattle's startup scene has never been stronger.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound

Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. "We don't have...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds

SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

The Eye-Popping New Playground Called Hawks Landing

Shhh … we have a secret. A unique new playground called Hawks Landing opened a few months ago and it's still a hidden gem!. This new play spot is fabulous, and definitely worth navigating the labyrinthine streets of Tehaleh to find. Tehaleh is a planned community in the city of Bonney Lake, about an hour south of Seattle.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Experiencing Housing Cool Down￼

Looks like Seattle has become a buyers market. It's housing market is seeing an uptick in supply and length of time homes are available. It was recently announced by Seattle-based Redfin that the City is experiencing a larger housing cool down than any other US city. In addition, home prices could skyrocket in West Seattle after the bridge reopening.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

The perfect Seattle dive bar that almost disappeared: Streamline Tavern

The Streamline Tavern is the best kind of dive bar: A place where people from all walks of life wind up in conversation with total strangers.Yet the neighborhood joint in Lower Queen Anne nearly shuttered about eight years ago, until its owners lovingly moved it piece by piece to its current location.Why it matters: Many Seattle dive bars have disappeared, and watering holes like the Streamline — unpretentious with an old-school vibe — are growing increasingly rare.The backstory: The Streamline is a known haunt for local journalists. It's co-owned by former Seattle Post-Intelligencer columnist Mike Lewis, who bought his share...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far

Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
WASHINGTON STATE

