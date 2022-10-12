ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

John Stamos on ‘Big Shot’ Season 2 & the ‘Tsunami of Love’ for Bob Saget (VIDEO)

By Jim Halterman, TV Insider
mycouriertribune.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Wears Skinny Jeans & Platform Boots To Watch Kids Maxwell, 10, & Son Ace, 9, Play Basketball

Jessica Simpson, 42, was a gorgeous sight to see at her kids’ latest basketball game. The singer rocked a red leather jacket over a graphic white tee, skinny jeans, and leopard print platform boots as she watched her daughter Maxwell, 10, and son Ace, 9, play the sport. She had her long blonde hair down and added sunglasses to the look as she carried a large patterned tote bag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Rust’ Production Restart Stirs Complicated Feelings for Crew: ‘The Whole Thing Is Messy’

The settlement that will allow production to resume on “Rust” has stirred complicated feelings among the film’s crew, with some saying they would not return to the project while others support the decision. The producers announced on Oct. 5 that they plan to resume production in January, more than a year after Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while preparing for a scene at a location near Santa Fe, N.M. The producers — including Baldwin — settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, and said they intend to complete the film to honor Hutchins’ memory. The lawsuit alleged...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy