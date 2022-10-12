ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Paramedic recognized for 40 years of service

Scott Meagher of Rehoboth, Massachusetts was recently recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for achieving 40 consecutive years of National EMS certification. This distinction is an honor held by few EMS professionals. To maintain his status as a Nationally Registered Paramedic, Meagher completed, on a biennial basis,...
Rehoboth Selectmen Consider Junk Bylaw

The Board of Selectmen may propose a new town bylaw regulating how long residents can leave unwanted items outdoors. “People put things out for free,” Selectmen Chairman Skip Vadnais said Tuesday. “I think that’s a good idea, but it’s not a good idea when it stays there for six weeks.” Vadnais noted items such as furniture get battered by rain and wind from being outside for an extended period of time. Vadnais instructed his fellow board members to ride around town and take note of anything which has become an “eyesore.”
Vote on New Seekonk Library Set for October 24

A special town meeting will be held on Monday, October 24 for the sole purpose of voting on a proposed $24 Million Seekonk Public Library building project. The new building would replace the current 14,880 square foot facility at 410 Newman Avenue. According to Tappe Architects: “The proposed new Seekonk...
Rehoboth Wells Tested After Sludge Dumping

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has tested 18 town wells after toxic sludge was dumped on a site on Almeida Road. According to Robert Materne, chairman of the Rehoboth Conservation Commission: “seventeen have PFA and PFO levels that are below the maximum safe limit, and a number of those don't register any PFAs- PFOs. One well was high, DEP is trying to figure out the source.”
Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11

At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
Cranston's mayor pushes back against proposed homeless village

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — As temperatures continue to drop in Rhode Island, state officials are tossing around ideas on how and where to house homeless people during the winter. “We’re looking at all different options and you know some of them are being embraced and others aren’t, so we...
Patricia Page Named Interim EGHS Principal

The press release from EGSD about the naming of Patricia Page as interim principal of EGHS. Former principal Ken Hopkins resigned in August after two years in the position (read more HERE). The East Greenwich School Committee approved the contract for Dr. Patricia Page to begin serving as the Interim...
Pallet Shelters. Not here, not there, maybe not anywhere. No hotel takeovers. What’s next?

Photo from UpRise RI video, below, of community meeting last year in Olneyville. Rhode Island is taking its plan for using Pallet Shelters to provide emergency winter housing for the estimated 500 people in need. Housing officials have been quietly taking the project to local mayors and communities, looking for a home. But while this may be the first many have heard about Pallet Shelters – or tiny, temporary, pop-up housing units, they have been gaining in popularity around the country – but communities in Rhode Island remain resistant or regulations get in the way of an easy or quick implementation.
McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
Two Boston restaurants penalized for employee pay violations

BOSTON — Two Boston restaurants are ordered by the federal court to pay $210,000 in damages and penalty as an investigation found that employers failed to pay 20 employees overtime pay and some employees minimum wage, a press release reported. Department of Labor announced that an investigation revealed Simco’s...
Brownell Boat Stands to relocate in Massachusetts

Steel fabricator Brownell Boat Stands and Equipment, Mattapoisett, Mass., a manufacturer of boat storage and handling products, has announced plans to relocate its operations to Dartmouth, Mass. The new location is expected to be operational in early 2024, creating up to 22 jobs.
Applications Being Accepted by Affordable Housing Lottery

HYANNIS – Applications are currently being accepted for the wait list lottery by the Cape Cod Ready Renters Program. The list is used to select renters for over 40 existing affordable properties in Yarmouth, Barnstable, Orleans, and Falmouth. The income limits vary per address, and units are limited to households earning less than 80 percent of the mean area income. units vary from one to four bedrooms.
