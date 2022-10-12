Read full article on original website
Death notices for October 12, 2022
Mary Ann Teeples Mary Ann Teeples, 91 of Columbia Falls, passed away Oct. 4, 2022 at Hidden Meadows. A celebration of Mary’s wonderful life will be 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Christ Lutheran Church, 5150 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish. Mary is survived by her children Karen McDonald, Jeffrey Teeples, Robert “Bob” Teeples and Linda Roberts. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Mary’s family. Dean B. VanDyne Dean B. VanDyne, 87, of Columbia Falls, passed away Oct. 9, 2022 at Whitefish Care and Rehab. No local services are scheduled. Dean will be buried in the Fairview Cemetery. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Dean’s family.
Charles D. Gulbranson
Charles D. Gulbranson passed away at our home in Columbia Falls at the age 62. He was born on Sept. 5, 1960 in Browning to William and Thelma Gulbranson. Charles grew up in Essex and graduated from Columbia Falls High School. Following graduation he went to college in Missoula. He then returned to Essex and went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad as a telegrapher. In later years, he lived in and maintained our parents home in Columbia Falls. Chuck loved spending time with his family sisters and brothers nieces and nephews. We had many barbecues, with swimming and lots of outdoors fun time. Charles is survived by his sisters Linda Street of Kennewick, Washington and Corrine Gulbranson of Hungry Horse; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Thelma Gulbranson, sister Karol Knowels, brothers Russell Gulbranson, Kaare Gulbranson. Our loving brother and uncle will be greatly missed.
Football thumps Browning, face Bulldogs Friday
The Columbia Falls football team drubbed Browning on the road Friday, 69-12. The hapless Indians had a tough time just getting a first down against the Wildcats’ starting defense, as the Cats went up 28-0 after the first quarter and 49-0 at the half. The Cats did most of their damage on the ground. Quarterback Cody Schweikert threw nine passes for 78 yards. But he rushed for 228 yards. Eight different Wildcats scored touchdowns in the win. Jace Duval had an 81-yard kickoff return in the second half and Aydan McFadden scored on a blocked punt in the end zone. Kicker Kai Golan was...
Mitchell, Getts to square off in House District 3 race
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Two candidates will square off in the House District 3 Legislative race this November. The district covers the city of Columbia Falls, the North Fork and the Canyon all the way to Marias Pass. Incumbent Republican Braxton Mitchell is challenged by Democrat Andrea Getts. Braxton Mitchell Age: 22 Occupation: Works at Highland Site Services and Vandevanter Meats Education: Graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 2018, went to Flathead Valley Community College for two years. Mitchell said his No. 1 legislative priority this session is to return at least some of the $1.5 billion in state surplus revenue...
Boys soccer gears up for Billings Central in playoffs
Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls boys soccer team finished the regular season undefeated at 12-0-0 after they dropped Libby 6-1 at home Saturday. Finley Sundberg had a hat trick in the win. He leads class A with 22 goals this season. The Cats out-shot the Loggers 12-1. Senior Adam Schrader had a pair of goals and Josiah Kilman had a goal to round out the scoring. It was senior Kilman’s first goal of the year, as he normally plays defense. It’s been at least 17 years since the Wildcats rounded out a perfect season, coach O’Brien Byrd said. Byrd noted that not only does...
Yesterdays: Goats on Teakettle
70 years ago Oct. 10, 1952 A mountain goat came down off Teakettle Mountain to view the construction of the Anaconda Aluminum Co. plant. The goat came within 15 feet of a worker operating a crane on the mountain. Goats are no longer seen on the mountain. 60 years ago Oct. 12, 1962 Clearing and grubbing of the new Camas Road which would run from Apgar to the North Fork of the Flathead around the Apgar Range was underway. The road is a popular cutoff for North Fork travelers today. 50 years ago Oct. 13, 1972 Plum Creek announced it was building a new “particle board” plant called...
Legals for October, 12 2022
No. 1749 INVITATION TO BID Kalispell Schools District 5, 233 1st Ave East Kalispell, MT 59901 will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., local time, October 27, 2022 for the Transportation & Maintenance Facility, Kalispell, Montana. All bids should be mailed and received or delivered by the above time to the District Office, 233 1st Ave East Kalispell, MT 59901. Bids will be opened and read publicly after bid submission deadline. The work consists of supplying and installing furniture. The drawings and specifications divide the work into two (2) buildings and an Alternate #1. Bidders should submit bids that...
Community events: Town meeting in Hungry Horse
Town meeting There will be a town meeting in Hungry Horse at the fire department Oct. 12 (today). There will be kids activities from 6 to 7 p.m. and a meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Spaghetti dinner provided. Women meet Columbia Falls Women’s Connection will host a luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 827 9th St West in Columbia Falls. Guest speakers will be Shirley Willis from Lighthouse Christian Home Cost is $10 and all women are welcome to attend. For reservations call Candy at 387-4119 or Janet at 892-3621 or email cfwomensconnection@yahoo.com by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Please honor or cancel reservations. Affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.
Limited hunting proposed for Bad Rock Wildlife Management Area
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission is expected to consider hunting regulations for the Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area near Columbia Falls. FWP staff is proposing limited access permit only for hunting. Archery season would open Thursday through Sunday (or Monday if it is a holiday) to archery equipment for all legal species, limited to two individuals/week awarded by lottery. General hunting and spring turkey seasons would open to youth ages 10–15 and hunters with a permit to hunt from a vehicle for all legal species, limited to one party/day, also awarded by lottery. The state...
Yesterdays: Truman visits Columbia Falls
Oct. 3, 1952 President Harry Truman visited Columbia Falls and the Flathead Valley to dedicate the Hungry Horse Dam. Editor Mel Ruder called the visit $1 million worth of publicity for the county of 30,000 people. Truman’s speech and ceremonial flipping of the switch to turn the dam’s generators on was actually in Kalispell. 60 years ago Oct. 5, 1962 A raccoon showed up in a gopher trap. The animals were relatively scarce in the region at the time, but were being sighted more and more. Raccoons are fairly common in the valley now, and are very common in the eastern U.S. 50 years...
Roy P. Grillo
Roy P. Grillo, 60 of Kalispell passed away Sept. 26, 2022. Roy is survived by three children, Rosario, Pascal, and Santino. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Roy’s family.
Loren Ellis Drewry
Loren Ellis Drewry passed away on Sept. 13, 2022 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Drewry was born in Storm Lake, Iowa on June 28, 1944. He was raised on his parent’s farm outside of Columbia Falls where the family lived like pioneers. Since there were no utilities on the property, he and his dad hauled drinking water from the creek, cut wood for the stove, kept the kerosene lamps lit, and raised and processed much of their own food. In the winter, when the snow was deep on the roads, his family rode the horse and sleigh into town. After graduating...
Abandoned dogs up for adoption
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Some of the multitude of dogs that were abandoned up the Hungry Horse Reservoir a few weeks ago are now up for adoption. Five of the dogs are currently up for adoption, including four 7-month old pups. The pups are a rambunctious, but friendly lot, as they bide their time at the Flathead County Animal Shelter. The father of the pups is also up for adoption, noted shelter director Cliff Bennett. The remaining 12 dogs are still in quarantine and being held as evidence, as Flathead County Sheriff detectives continue to investigate the case of who abandoned the dogs on...
Glacier looks to establish native trout at Gunsight Lake
BY CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Glacier National Park biologists are proposing another native fish restoration project, this one on Gunsight Lake, east of the Divide. Under the proposed plan, the Park would remove non-native rainbow trout from Gunsight Lake and establish the lake as secure habitat for native westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout. Bull Trout are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and westslope cutthroats are a species of special concern. The Park proposes using using a fish toxicant, such as rotenone. While rotenone and other fish toxicants degrade naturally with sunlight and water movement, detoxification would be hastened...
Phillip Ghekiere
Phillip Ghekiere, 78, of Columbia Falls, died Sept. 5, 2022 at his home. He was surrounded by family, love, and prayers. Funeral Mass was held on Sept. 9, 2022 at St. Richard’s Catholic Church. Arrangements were with Darlington Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to either the Animal Humane Society (https://www.animalhumanesociety.org) or Annual Catholic Appeal of the Diocese of Helena (https://tinyurl.com/catholicappeal)
Land to Hand celebrates new home at junior high
CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Beet hummus. Rhubarb mint lemonade. Potato salad. Pizza with squash. Those were just some of the menu items last week as Land to Hand celebrated its new building and Wildcat Garden at the Columbia Falls Junior High School. Earlier this year School District 6 donated one of its buildings at Glacier Gateway School to the nonprofit so it could have an office and storage space at the Garden, which it runs in addition to a host of school food programs. While the building was free, the move came at considerable expense — about $130,000. But generous donations from Swank Enterprises,...
Hamilton chosen for council seat
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City Council Monday night named resident Kelly Hamilton as their top pick for the city council. Hamilton will be formally appointed to council at the Oct. 3 meeting, as Monday night’s meeting was a workshop, where no formal votes are allowed. Hamilton received four votes to fill the post vacated by Doug Karper, who recently resigned. Alice Biel received two votes. Councilors Jenny Lovering and Darin Fisher voted for Biel; Mayor Don Barnhart, and councilors Mike Shepard, Paula Robinson and John Piper voted for Hamilton. All told, nine people initially expressed an interest in the post,...
Community market saw nearly 45,000 people
Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls Community Market had another great summer, with nearly 45,000 people visiting — or about 2,248 for each market, according to figures compiled by director Melissa Ellis. The market featured 117 vendors (48 full season, 43 substitutes, 26 half season vendors), she said. There were also 20 local small businesses as market sponsors and 22 local small nonprofits that received a minimum of $200 in donations each week. The market also featured 20 live band performances by 14 local artists. Other highlight included: • Host Land to Hand provided local low income individuals with access to healthy food with a total benefit...
Ruis Hotel gets a green light
BY CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City Council Monday night approved a new 65-unit hotel off Highway 2. Developer Mick Ruis is planning an extended stay hotel that will feature kitchenettes for guests at the Glacier Inn Motel site. The old motel will remain guest lodging as well. The new hotel will run parallel with Second Avenue East. Existing pine trees will be preserved and as a condition, more trees are required to be planted as a buffer between Second Avenue and the new hotel. The hotel will have Highway 2 access. The council approved a height variance of 50 feet...
Rocky Road Work
Usually, when I fail to write a column it is because nothing of importance has happened on the North Fork and I have not prepared a story about North Fork history. That was not the cause this time. There were actually several reasons this is time. Two important, maybe vital, issues that could impact the North Fork have had me arguing with myself trying to decide what is really the best for the North Fork in the long term. The first and perhaps the most important in the long term is the Trail Creek Road which meanders from the North Fork...
