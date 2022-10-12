Charles D. Gulbranson passed away at our home in Columbia Falls at the age 62. He was born on Sept. 5, 1960 in Browning to William and Thelma Gulbranson. Charles grew up in Essex and graduated from Columbia Falls High School. Following graduation he went to college in Missoula. He then returned to Essex and went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad as a telegrapher. In later years, he lived in and maintained our parents home in Columbia Falls. Chuck loved spending time with his family sisters and brothers nieces and nephews. We had many barbecues, with swimming and lots of outdoors fun time. Charles is survived by his sisters Linda Street of Kennewick, Washington and Corrine Gulbranson of Hungry Horse; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Thelma Gulbranson, sister Karol Knowels, brothers Russell Gulbranson, Kaare Gulbranson. Our loving brother and uncle will be greatly missed.

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO