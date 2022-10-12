ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Power 93.7 WBLK

Next Thursday is a Big Day For Buffalo Sabres Fans

The Buffalo Sabres opened up their 2022-2023 regular season with a victory over the Ottawa Senators, 4-1 on Thursday night. Victor Olofsson sealed the game with two empty-net goals, while Rasmus Dahlin and rookie JJ Peterka scored the other two. Peterka's was the first of his NHL career. Sabres fans...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rick Jeanneret Has a New Job With the Buffalo Sabres

After Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, there is nobody who has a bigger place in Western New York's heart than Rick Jeannere. Jeanneret retired at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season after 51 years as the play-by-play man for the Buffalo Sabres. Jeanneret started out...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Sabres fans hopeful for start of new season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The scene outside KeyBank Center on Thursday night was one that hasn’t been seen in a while, as a constant flow of optimistic fans headed in with hopes of leaving the last decade’s struggles behind. “It sucked,” Sabres fan Paul LaCapruccia said. “It's...
BUFFALO, NY
