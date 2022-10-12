ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL
Melbourne, FL
WESH

Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
MIMS, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County Mosquito Control Continues to Response to Hurricane Ian, Urges Residents to Take Precaution

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Mosquito Control reminds residents to take precautions against mosquito-borne illness after Hurricane Ian. Brevard County Mosquito Control continues to conduct aerial and truck spraying, mosquito, and disease monitoring, and other public health protection measures as a result of significant increases in standing water and mosquito activity related to Hurricane Ian.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Iconic I-Drive hotel sold; all the details

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. International Drive’s unique Castle Hotel property is in the hands of a new owner after trading hands just two years ago. Boca Raton-based Waramaug...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Health First Unveils Brevard County’s First and Only Post-COVID-19 Care Program

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By her own account, 63-year-old Palm Bay resident Debbie Evans should not even be here to tell her story today. At the age of four, she was struck by a vehicle – landing Evans in a medically-induced coma for what doctors initially feared to be an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury, then followed by multiple surgeries and rehabilitation over the span of two years.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Space Coast Art Festival returns this weekend in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Art Festival is returning to Melbourne this weekend, now in its 57th year. This free event will be hosted at The Avenue Viera on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Social Security...
MELBOURNE, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022

Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

