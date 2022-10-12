Read full article on original website
click orlando
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
City of Melbourne using Curb Contamination Program to help educate what is recyclable
MELBOURNE - The City of Melbourne’s Curb Contamination Program, which the City says in a release is a “personalized outreach effort aimed at helping residents better understand the changes and reduce the amount of problematic items that end up at the recycling facility,” has ramped up. Beginning...
WESH
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
mynews13.com
Residents relocated after Winter Park senior living community damaged by Hurricane Ian
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Residents at The Mayflower at Winter Park are being relocated as the senior living community is repaired following Hurricane Ian-related flooding issues. The Mayflower at Winter Park residents had to be relocated amid storm-related flooding issues. Building A residents moved out Wednesday and Building B...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
Suspicious device forces shutdown of busy Seminole County roadway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A major Seminole County roadway was shut down while deputies investigated a suspicious device left outside a popular restaurant. According to the Seminole County sheriff’s office, a worker at Panera Bread found a suspicious device around 5:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Deputies...
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
After torrential rainfall in Hurricane Ian, forecasters warn the St. Johns River in Florida could stay above flood stage through Thanksgiving.
Dozens of Vero Beach residents could be forced to move
Dozens of families in a mobile home community in Vero Beach could be forced to move out starting as soon as January.
WESH
Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Mosquito Control Continues to Response to Hurricane Ian, Urges Residents to Take Precaution
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Mosquito Control reminds residents to take precautions against mosquito-borne illness after Hurricane Ian. Brevard County Mosquito Control continues to conduct aerial and truck spraying, mosquito, and disease monitoring, and other public health protection measures as a result of significant increases in standing water and mosquito activity related to Hurricane Ian.
‘That’s not good’: Homeowners feel burned by solar power promises
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando homeowner feels burned by a solar energy company that charged $55,000 for a system that didn’t deliver promised savings on his power bill. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich interviewed Brett Jaffee about his solar panels at his home near downtown Orlando. Jaffee thought the...
spacecoastdaily.com
SpaceX to Launch Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F Mission From Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Oct. 14
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – SpaceX is targeting Friday, October 14, to launch the Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 116-minute launch window opens at 11:26 p.m. ET. A...
spacecoastdaily.com
Weather Conditions 90% Favorable for SpaceX Rocket Launch Wednesday From Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday, October 12, carrying the Hotbird 13F television broadcasting satellite for Eutelsat. The two-hour launch opens at 11:25 p.m. The latest weather report by the 45th Weather Squadron shows weather conditions will be 90-percent favorable on...
Iconic I-Drive hotel sold; all the details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. International Drive’s unique Castle Hotel property is in the hands of a new owner after trading hands just two years ago. Boca Raton-based Waramaug...
melbourneflorida.org
Get to Know Your Local Government During Florida City Government Week, October 17-23
The City of Melbourne is joining cities throughout the state in recognizing Florida City Government Week (October 17-October 23), an annual celebration that raises awareness about the importance of municipal government and its daily impact on residents. Because local government is the government closest to the people — and the...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
spacecoastdaily.com
Health First Unveils Brevard County’s First and Only Post-COVID-19 Care Program
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By her own account, 63-year-old Palm Bay resident Debbie Evans should not even be here to tell her story today. At the age of four, she was struck by a vehicle – landing Evans in a medically-induced coma for what doctors initially feared to be an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury, then followed by multiple surgeries and rehabilitation over the span of two years.
spacecoastdaily.com
SEPTEMBER 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
click orlando
Space Coast Art Festival returns this weekend in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Art Festival is returning to Melbourne this weekend, now in its 57th year. This free event will be hosted at The Avenue Viera on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Social Security...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022
Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
