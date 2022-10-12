Read full article on original website
The walkoff home run by Yordan Alvarez may have grabbed the headlines and highlights on Tuesday, but the Houston Astros bullpen set up the ninth-inning moment with some dominant pitching. After Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander was rocked for six runs and 10 hits in just four innings on...
The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn’t work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in...
HOUSTON, TX — Alvarez hit another game-changing home run on Thursday, this time going opposite field with a two-run homer to boost the Houston Astros to a 4-2 victory and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS. Game 3 is set for Saturday afternoon in Seattle (1:07 p.m. local time), marking the first postseason game in the Emerald City since 2001.
Dodgers, Padres Have Dugout TV Cameras Removed After Complaints
Players and coaches from both clubs were not pleased when they arrived to Petco Park on Friday.
Former broadcaster believes Mariners magic will prevail
Anybody 40 years of age and older in western Washington knows who sportscaster Tony Ventrella is. Over the decades, you could watch Tony on every TV station in town. Ventrella had a storied career over the past half-century, covering all the major sports stories and some news as well. You could hear him commenting often on KIRO 710 AM. He is a community activist and even ran for Congress. He is a published author. And, if you needed a haircut, he could do that too.
KIMA TV
Jarred Kelenic's comeback is impressive, could have storybook ending
The story of Jarred Kelenic is still being written, heck, the first chapter of that story is still in the works. He surged at the end of last season as the Mariners made a late push to the postseason. That led to high hopes at the start of 2022. That part of the story didn't go according to plan, with a cold start and eventual demotion to Triple-A Tacoma.
KIMA TV
Mariners flag flies over the Space Needle ahead of Saturday's home playoff game
(KOMO) The voice of the Seattle Mariners Rick Rizzs raised the M's flag over the iconic Space Needle Friday at noon ahead of the first MLB playoff home game in the city since 2001. The Mariners are hoping to get a win on Saturday after two consecutive losses to the...
Tri-City Herald
Survey: What does it mean to be a Mariners fan as playoff baseball returns to Seattle?
With playoff baseball poised to return to T-Mobile Park for the first time in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners seem to be the only thing on people’s lips lately. It comes up over coffee and beer, on the family text string, it’s on the radio and playing on big-screen TVs in your local Washington state sports bar.
Pamplin Media Group
Scoresheet: Yordan Alvarez goes yard again as Mariners go down 2-0 to Houston.
Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more. Astros 4, Mariners 2 — Yordan Alvarez 2, Seattle Mariners 0. For the second time in as many games, the Houston slugger launched a go-ahead home run as the Astros took a 2-0 lead In the best-of-5 American League Division Series.
Seattle welcomes back playoffs, M’s, try to skip elimination
SEATTLE (AP) — There was bunting draped off the railings in October and logos painted on the grass of T-Mobile Park on Friday that were absent for the past two decades when the Seattle Mariners were stuck in baseball purgatory, left as a spectator every postseason. Twenty-one years later,...
KING-5
Are the Seattle Mariners actually done? It depends who you ask | Locked On Mariners
Ty attempts to shed a positive light on the disastrous decisions of Scott Servais and persuade Colby that the season isn't over yet. Can he do it?
KIMA TV
M/V Mariners 'Good Vibes Only,' Washington ferries cheer on the M's with name change
Washington State Ferries (WSF) is embracing the chaos of the Mariners' postseason games by temporarily changing the name of their fleet to Mariners-inspired names. Gov. Jay Inslee directed WSF to make the temporary name change starting Thursday. The names will remain in place as long as the Mariners remain in the 2022 postseason.
