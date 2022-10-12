ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

MLB Playoffs: Mariners resume series vs Astros

The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn’t work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
MyNorthwest

Former broadcaster believes Mariners magic will prevail

Anybody 40 years of age and older in western Washington knows who sportscaster Tony Ventrella is. Over the decades, you could watch Tony on every TV station in town. Ventrella had a storied career over the past half-century, covering all the major sports stories and some news as well. You could hear him commenting often on KIRO 710 AM. He is a community activist and even ran for Congress. He is a published author. And, if you needed a haircut, he could do that too.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Jarred Kelenic's comeback is impressive, could have storybook ending

The story of Jarred Kelenic is still being written, heck, the first chapter of that story is still in the works. He surged at the end of last season as the Mariners made a late push to the postseason. That led to high hopes at the start of 2022. That part of the story didn't go according to plan, with a cold start and eventual demotion to Triple-A Tacoma.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Martinez
Person
Homer
Pamplin Media Group

Scoresheet: Yordan Alvarez goes yard again as Mariners go down 2-0 to Houston.

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more. Astros 4, Mariners 2 — Yordan Alvarez 2, Seattle Mariners 0. For the second time in as many games, the Houston slugger launched a go-ahead home run as the Astros took a 2-0 lead In the best-of-5 American League Division Series.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners

Comments / 0

Community Policy