cryptoglobe.com
Mastercard Exec: Crypto Has ‘Potential To Transform the Financial System’s Infrastructure’
Recently, Raj Dhamodharan, Executive Vice President of Blockchain / Digital Asset Products and Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, explained what his firm is doing to unlock crypto’s “potential to transform the financial system’s infrastructure”. In a blog post published on Wednesday (October 12), Dhamodharan gave examples of...
Blockchain.com gets an administrative gesture from Singapore's national bank.
Blockchain.com is the second crypto exchange in two days to receive fundamental approval to provide crypto services in the developing crypto center. Crypto trade Blockchain.com has turned into the most recent crypto organization to tie down starter endorsement from Singapore's national bank to give Advanced Installment Token administrations in the city-state.
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
vcpost.com
Venture Capital Funding In The Cloud Sector Exceeds $50BN
Since cloud technology moved from an idea to a regular feature, it has grown in market interest. The ease of use of cloud technology, paired with its widespread benefits, means that there is a staggering rise in venture capital investment growth within the industry. The cloud saw huge growth during 2020 and 2021 regarding VC investment, and 2022 looks to be following the same trend.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Launches Open-Source Bitcoin Development Non-Profit
ZEBEDEE, a bitcoin gaming company, has announced No Big Deal (NDB), a non-profit dedicated to furthering open source development for Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “NBD does not sell anything, it does not offer services, it does not support products,'' said Andre Neves,...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty. Consumers both want and need to engage with their financial institutions (FIs) digitally, but they want these interactions to be highly personalized. Branch closures rendered digital banking a necessity, and now it is a permanent fixture of the business landscape.
ambcrypto.com
Watches World lets customers pay with over 100 different cryptocurrencies
Luxury watches and Jewelry online shop ‘Watches World’ has made a significant foray into the blockchain world with the adoption of crypto payment support for BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, and dozens of other top cryptocurrencies. Watches World has implemented the payment protection solution of UTRUST so that customers...
B2B eCommerce Firm Papmall Debuts Cross-Border Freelance Payments
B2B eCommerce platform papmall has upgraded its services to allow businesses to send cross-border payments to freelancers. “Freelancers may become frustrated and leave the current platform if they experience frequent payment abandonment,” the Los Angeles company said in a news release Friday (Oct. 14). “papmall tends to address that...
cryptogazette.com
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Press Release: Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress...
bitpinas.com
BSP Recognizes Banking Industry Efforts In Supporting Economic Growth, Digitalization
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) recently stated that the central bank appreciates the collective effort of the banking industry in supporting the country’s economic growth and ongoing digitalization. The BSP noted this during the recent “Annual Reception for the Banking Community.”. BSP Governor Felipe M. Medalla especially...
US News and World Report
UK Extends Deadline to Remove Huawei Equipment From 5G Network Core
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Thursday extended the deadline to remove equipment and services from China's Huawei in core network functions to Dec. 31, 2023, from an original target of Jan. 28, 2023, after consulting with the company and telecoms operators. The government said the deadline to remove all Huawei gear...
techunwrapped.com
Globant buys the Italian Sysdata to strengthen its presence in Europe
The company Globant has bought the technology and business consultancy Sysdata, focused on digital transformation. The acquisition, which represents the landing of Globant in Italy, strengthens Globant’s presence in Europe and will improve its capacity in digital transformation technologies and services for companies. Sysdata, based in Bologna, currently has...
geekwire.com
Kubernetes co-founder, Microsoft Azure CTO invest in new Seattle startup Diagrid
Diagrid, a Seattle startup that offers a fully managed Dapr on Kubernetes service, announced a $24.2 million Series A round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Amplify Partners and Quiet Capital. The 10-person company was founded last year by CEO Mark Fussell and CTO Yaron Schneider, former Microsoft...
KuCoin Wallet Announces Official Strategic Partnership With Polygon (MATIC)
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- KuCoin Wallet, the official Web3 wallet of the cryptocurrency exchange, KuCoin, has just announced its official strategic partnership with Polygon Network, the leading Layer 2 platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development and one of the largest blockchain infrastructure providers around the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005188/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
thenewscrypto.com
Ajman Launches Government Payment Platform on the Metaverse
A Metaverse-based prototype for supplier registration was developed. The Ajman Payment Platform (AjmanPay) is the first unified platform. His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Finance (ADF), launched a suite of smart services in the presence of ADF executive directors and department directors as part of ADF’s participation in the Ajman Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2022. These services included the first government payment platform on the Metaverse. And the first service to register suppliers; Tawreed, which is specific to the Ajman government.
hospitalitytech.com
HT Talks Tech: Arlie Sisson, SVP and Global Head of Digital, Hyatt
Just recently, Hyatt Hotels Corp. announced a new SVP and Global Head of Digital: Arlie Sisson. As part of her job responsibilities, Sisson will be tasked with using digital to redefine on-property experiences for guests, experiment with new ways to drive revenue for owners and innovate with emerging technologies. But while she may be new Hyatt, Sisson is not new to the hospitality industry.
How boards can raise their digital game
Increasingly, to make informed decisions, board members must be conversant with all things digital. When he talks to boards of directors, Mike Bechtel keeps hearing about what he calls the increasing centrality of digital technology. “A client told me, ‘Listen, people around this table will often joke about how I...
kitco.com
Over 40% of the top public companies are utilizing blockchain technology
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a recent report released by enterprise blockchain adoption analytics platform Blockdata, 44 out of the top...
ffnews.com
Fintech TransferGo Sees All-time High – Reaching Five Million Customers – as Demand for Migrant Remittances Soars
TransferGo, one of the world’s fastest growing money transfer companies, today announces significant year-on-year growth. Committed to providing hard-working migrants across the globe with access to simpler, better financial services, the fintech, which also supports transfers to Ukraine, has seen soaring customer adoption, transaction growth and an accelerated global market expansion.
TechRadar
GITEX wants to become the world's top tech show - and it might just succeed
With conference season now well underway, the eyes of technology enthusiasts are constantly switching across the globe. But this attention could soon be focused firmly on the Middle East, which now claims to be the home of the world's largest tech event. GITEX Global 2022, held at Dubai's World Trade...
