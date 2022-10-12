Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Traditional computers can solve some quantum problems
There has been a lot of buzz about quantum computers and for good reason. The futuristic computers are designed to mimic what happens in nature at microscopic scales, which means they have the power to better understand the quantum realm and speed up the discovery of new materials, including pharmaceuticals, environmentally friendly chemicals, and more. However, experts say viable quantum computers are still a decade away or more. What are researchers to do in the meantime?
New honeycomb-like material may help us develop quantum products
"Our follow-up effort in pursuing a better understanding of the phenomena led us to even more surprising discoveries."
Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI
The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
Phys.org
The coherent simulation of a quantum phase transition in a programmable 2,000 qubit Ising chain
Quantum computers have the potential to outperform classical computers on several complex tasks, yet many challenges will need to be overcome before they reach their full potential. In the meantime, physicists and computer scientists have been trying to realistically estimate the capabilities that quantum computing technologies will exhibit in the near future.
Researchers create material that transforms from soft to hard when exposed to light
For the first time, researchers use only light and a catalyst to change properties such as hardness and elasticity in molecules of the same type, according to a new study published October 13 in Science. Inspired by living things like trees and shellfish, the team created a unique material that...
DeepMind AI can multiply quicker than ever imagined, beating a previous record
What if there was a way to improve and speed up computation by 20 percent? Engineers have created a quicker way in computing that can perform matrix multiplication, therefore speeding up the process for completing computing tasks. The research was presented in the journal Nature. Fast and accurate computation. The...
scitechdaily.com
Quantum Computing Breakthrough: Qubits for a Programmable, Solid-State Superconducting Processor
Long-Lived Coherent Quantum States in a Superconducting Device for Quantum Information Technology. Scientists have been able to demonstrate for the first time that large numbers of quantum bits, or qubits, can be tuned to interact with each other while maintaining coherence for an unprecedentedly long time, in a programmable, solid-state superconducting processor. This breakthrough was made by researchers from Arizona State University and Zhejiang University in China, along with two theorists from the United Kingdom.
hackernoon.com
The Spatial Web is Coming... How Smart Technologies Function Within the Spatial Web - Part 3
Okay, so we build the Smart Technologies, but how do they translate into the Spatial Web?. Enter The Spatial Web Foundation and VERSES Technologies, a next-gen AI company that is literally laying the foundation for the Spatial Web Protocol by establishing and defining an entirely new computing technology stack comprised of three tiers: Interface, Logic & Data.
Nobel Prize in Chemistry Is Awarded to 3 Scientists for Work ‘Linking Molecules Together’
Carolyn Bertozzi, a chemist at Stanford, in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. 17, 2019. (James Tensuan/The New York Times) The 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to three scientists whose work harnessed the power of molecular interaction and introduced new, unobtrusive ways of studying the natural world.
science.org
Provably efficient machine learning for quantum many-body problems
Solving quantum many-body problems, such as finding ground states of quantum systems, has far-reaching consequences for physics, materials science, and chemistry. Classical computers have facilitated many profound advances in science and technology, but they often struggle to solve such problems. Scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computers will be able to solve a broad array of quantum problems but are unlikely to be available for years to come. Meanwhile, how can we best exploit our powerful classical computers to advance our understanding of complex quantum systems? Recently, classical machine learning (ML) techniques have been adapted to investigate problems in quantum many-body physics. So far, these approaches are mostly heuristic, reflecting the general paucity of rigorous theory in ML. Although they have been shown to be effective in some intermediate-size experiments, these methods are generally not backed by convincing theoretical arguments to ensure good performance.
IFLScience
US Department Of Energy Gets Upgraded To World's Fastest Internet At 46 Terabits/s
The fastest Internet network in the world, hosted at the United States Department of Energy, has just received an upgrade to ESnet6, which brings it to an astonishing bandwidth of 46 Terabits/s. The network will be dedicated exclusively to science, and will boost the speed at which new discoveries can be developed and communicated between nodes.
Phys.org
Fast-as-lightning 3D microprinting with two lasers
Printing objects from plastic precisely, quickly, and inexpensively is the goal of many 3D printing processes. However, speed and high resolution remain a technological challenge. A research team from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Heidelberg University, and the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has come a long way toward achieving this goal. It developed a laser printing process that can print micrometer-sized parts in the blink of an eye. The international team published the work in Nature Photonics.
Phys.org
Machine learning takes hold in nuclear physics
Scientists have begun turning to new tools offered by machine learning to help save time and money. In the past several years, nuclear physics has seen a flurry of machine learning projects come online, with many papers published on the subject. Now, 18 authors from 11 institutions summarize this explosion of artificial intelligence-aided work in "Machine Learning in Nuclear Physics," a paper recently published in Reviews of Modern Physics.
todaysemobility.com
Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
Ars Technica
“Battery Genome Project” creators want shared data, better EVs
How much does an electric vehicle’s battery performance change in hot weather? How about cold?. If someone drives aggressively in an EV, how does that affect the battery life?. How much do variations in battery materials make a difference in how an EV performs in various conditions?. Researchers and...
Cancer to Be Treated as Easily as Common Cold When Humans Crack Quantum Computing
DUBAI, United Arab of Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Breakthroughs in quantum computing will enable humans to cure diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s as easily as we treat the common cold. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005367/en/ One of the sessions that took place at Dubai Future Forum in the Museum of the Future (Photo: AETOSWire)
traveltomorrow.com
Researchers developed a low-cost device that converts the slightest breeze into electricity
Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore published a paper in the Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing journal, presenting a device they developed which can transform even the slightest breeze into energy. The team, led by Professor Yang Yaowen, structural engineer and Associate Chair of the NTU School...
Mathematician on AI Dystopia and Human Superiority Over Machines
"There are exciting developments coming through, but much of it, I think, is overhyped," Junaid Mubeen said.
News-Medical.net
New partnership creates an automated anatomic pathology slide-scanning solution
Sakura Finetek, a global leader in histopathology products and Evident Scientific, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, and a global leader in microscopy and imaging solutions, today announced a collaboration to offer a full workflow solution for anatomic pathology slide preparation and high-resolution digital scanning in the Americas. The...
