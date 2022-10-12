Read full article on original website
Jenny Leeann Newhouse
2d ago
I just can't imagine people giving their drugs away like that unless they are just really bad people trying to hurt kids. I always look through my kids candy.
2
Traffic stop leads to 2 drug arrests in Dugger
Two people were taken into custody following a brief pursuit Wednesday in Sullivan County.
WANE-TV
ISP: Impaired teen hits patrol car, police find Smirnoff in her Jeep
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An allegedly impaired driver was arrested Friday after crashing her Jeep into a trooper’s patrol car and causing a three-car crash, according to a release from Indiana State Police. The release said around 6:35 p.m., a state trooper had stopped the driver of...
k105.com
Western Ky. teen federally indicted for causing 2 fentanyl overdose deaths
A western Kentucky teenager is facing a federal indictment accusing him of causing two fentanyl overdose deaths. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky announced the indictment of 19-year-old Elijah Lovell, of Henderson. He was indicted for distribution of fentanyl between December 27, 2021, and January 31, 2022, causing an overdose death in Henderson. Additionally, on May 5, 2022, Lovell distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person.
14news.com
Perry County Sheriff’s Office warning public about series of camper break-ins
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public after deputies say they have been investigating several camper break-ins. According to a social media post, these break-ins happened this past weekend in the Millstone area. Deputies say if you have cameras in the area...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Search For Wanted Man
KSP is looking for a man by the name of Lameko Silvale Williams. He is wanted for failing to comply with the sex-offender registry. Williams is described as a 38-year-old male who stands 5’11” tall with brown eyes. He has several tattoos including a cross with a heart on his upper left arm, two names on his chest, band around his left wrist, “Silvale” on his right forearm, and “HA2” on his left hand fingers. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 16 in Henderson at 270-826-3312.
wevv.com
Indiana State Police K9 retires after 8 years of service
The Indiana State Police is celebrating the retirement of one of its K9 members. Sgt. Todd Ringle with the ISP Evansville District said Friday that ISP K9 Boomer was retiring after eight years of service in the community. ISP says that during Boomer's time serving, he and his partner, Master...
Man at large becomes “most wanted” in Wabash County
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says you may be able to earn some cash if you’re able to help them find a “most wanted” man. According to deputies, Anthony W. Tucker recently made the list after he was issued an arrest warrant stemming from a burglary charge. Authorities refer to […]
wevv.com
Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect
A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
Suspicious nature call leads to arrest of alleged felon after police shut down Highway 41
Eyewitness News was on the scene of a police presence at a liquor store off Highway 41 near St George on Thursday night.
14news.com
Deputies: Driver backs into EPD cruiser, drugs & gun found
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after he was pulled over by deputies on Wednesday. They say he was spotted speeding and switching lanes with no turn signal, so they stopped him. Deputies say the driver, Rodney Kyle, II, pulled into a store parking lot on...
wbiw.com
Judge orders prison sentence for a Bedford woman who failed to comply with probation terms
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction by Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline Thursday after failing to comply with the terms of her probation. Heather N. Stevens, 30, Bedford, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in March...
wevv.com
Daviess County authorities looking for suspects in Rural King theft
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help in a theft investigation. The sheriff's office says it's trying to identify three men who were involved in a theft at a local Rural King. DCSO says the theft happened on Monday, Oct. 10. The sheriff's office didn't say...
14news.com
EPD: Part of US 41 temporarily shut down while officers apprehend suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Highway 41 was shut down for a period of time on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department told 14 News this move was out of precaution as officers assisted Gibson County authorities in apprehending a suspect. Officers say the call came into them at around...
vincennespbs.org
Public asked to help ID theft suspect
Gibson County authorities are looking for an alleged thief. The Sheriff’s Department says the man, who claims to be a tree trimmer, has been going door to door in Gibson County and has committed a theft. The department has posted surveillance pictures of the man on their social media...
14news.com
Several Tri-State Counties issue burn bans
(WFIE) - At least five counties in the Tri-State have issued burn bans due to the windy conditions. They include Spencer County, Perry County, Dubois County, Henderson County, and Webster County. Officials say no open burning is allowed. Other counties could follow.
wdrb.com
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
Law enforcement react to ‘swatting’ incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Evansville Police are looking for those responsible for a recent ‘swatting call.’ Evansville- Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says they received a call on Tuesday night from someone claiming they had shot their mother on North Colony Drive, north of Morgan Avenue. “Dispatcher: Is you mom alive? Is she breathing? Caller: I’m not sure […]
wevv.com
Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says
We're learning new details about a large fire that broke out in Daviess county, Kentucky on Friday afternoon. Officials with the Daviess County Fire Department tell us Friday's massive fire was started by a tree service truck that was hauling stumps that had somehow caught on fire. Fire department officials...
wevv.com
Police: 22 firearms among items stolen in Evansville storage unit break-in
Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville storage unit where nearly two dozen guns were stolen. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to investigate a burglary at some storage units off of North Burkhart Road on Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. EPD says the owners of the...
