Today's D Brief: NATO defense chiefs discuss Ukraine strategy; G7's Ukraine peace plan; IMF's dismal forecast; Taiwan's defense planning; And a bit more.

US could assassinate Putin if Russia uses nuclear weapon in Ukraine, claims John Bolton
The United States could assassinate Vladimir Putin if Russia uses a nuclear weapon in its conflict with Ukraine, former National Security Adviser John Bolton has claimed. Mr Bolton, a Republican who served under Donald Trump, made the claims during an interview with Andrew Marr on UK radio station LBC News.
Former General Says U.S. Would 'Take Out' Russian Troops If Moscow Used Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
A former CIA and military leader says the U.S. would wipe Russian troops off the map if Moscow chose to use nuclear weapons, Radar has learned. David Petraeus recently spoke about the Russian nuclear threat amid the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. In February, Russia invaded its neighbor under the pretext of freeing persecuted people.
Finland’s prime minister says Russia withdrawal from Ukraine is only way out of conflict
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has said that Russia “leaving Ukraine” is the only way out of the conflict. Her simple comments came after Joe Biden questioned what Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” is, posing a question as to how the Russian president can avoid losing face and significant power within his nation.
nationalinterest.org
If Putin Nukes Ukraine, Russia Could Win the War
If Ukraine and the West continue to escalate, Putin will respond by doing what he has repeatedly warned he would do: employ nuclear weapons. Having failed in his initial effort to achieve a coup de main against Ukraine and his subsequent campaign to occupy territory in the east and south of that country, Russian president Vladimir Putin has figured out a way of winning by appearing to lose. His recent moves, announcing a partial mobilization and undertaking referenda in the occupied territories on their joining Russia, are precursors to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'
A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
CNBC
Putin delays surprise speech; Germany's Scholz says Russia needs to understand it can't win in Ukraine
Russian-backed officials in several parts of Ukraine have announced plans to hold referenda on joining Russia. Ukraine has slammed the upcoming votes as fake attempt to legitimize Russia's invasion and slammed the prospect of "sham" ballots. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russian producers of military equipment to up...
'Exceedingly bad': Retired Lt. general on state of Russian forces in Ukraine
President Joe Biden has delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. CNN’s Military Analyst Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Don Lemon to discuss the state of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
Ukraine warns of harsh response to Russian recognition of 'worthless' votes
KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new warning to Russia of a "very harsh" response by Ukraine if Moscow annexes four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums held by Russia at gunpoint.
msn.com
President of United Arab Emirates travels to Russia on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
UAE Crown Prince and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed travels to Russia on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to try to de-escalate the military escalation with Kiev and to try to put the parties on the road to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Putin's Mouthpiece Warns Of 'Guaranteed Escalation To The Third World War' If Ukraine Joins NATO
Vladimir Putin's mouthpiece said Ukraine's admission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) could result in World War III. What Happened: "Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three," the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov, on Thursday told the state TASS news agency in an interview.
nationalinterest.org
Putin Could Cripple Ukraine Without Using Nukes
Comparing the current war in Ukraine to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis is a form of intellectual laziness. Much of the discussion in Washington and other Western capitals in recent days has been focused on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s supposed threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, in response to challenges to what he perceives to be Moscow’s core national interests.
Russia To ‘Modernize’ 800 Vintage T-62 Tanks Due To Ukraine Losses: Report
Russian plans to return hundreds of Cold War-era T-62s to service points to serious attrition, supply chain, and industrial capacity problems. The Russian military is reportedly set to receive some 800 refurbished and possibly upgraded T-62 tanks in the next three years to try to help make up for severe losses it has already sustained in its ongoing all-out invasion of Ukraine. Many of the nearly antique T-62s have already been pulled out of deep storage and sent to Ukraine, where they have shown to be of debatable utility.
Trains in Russia Halted as Destroyed Missile Debris Rains Down on Tracks in Belgorod
Train services in a Russian region near the Ukrainian border were suspended Friday after the wreckage of destroyed missiles showered onto railroad tracks, a regional governor said. Vyacheslav Gladkov shared an image on his Telegram channel which appeared to show the smoking remnants of a rocket alongside damaged tracks, explaining that air defenses had shot missiles out of the sky near Novy Oskol—a town around 56 miles north of the Ukrainian border. “Power lines are damaged. Trains are temporarily suspended,” Gladkov said in the post, adding that there were no casualties. Kyiv has not immediately reacted to the news. On Thursday, Gladkov accused Ukraine of shelling an apartment building in the city of Belgorod after Russia launched widespread missile strikes across Ukraine earlier this week. Ukrainian officials said the building had actually been hit by a misfiring Russian missile targeted at the city of Kharkiv.
On his 70th birthday, Putin hoped to be leading a resurgent Russian empire. Instead his army is in retreat and his enemies are united against him like never before.
Despite being one of the most powerful people in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to be feeling invincible on his landmark 70th birthday. An apparent desire to recapture Russia's old empire, to reclaim land that he saw as Russian, drove Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine. At one point he explicitly compared himself to the Russian conqueror Peter the Great.
Russia seeks secret UN vote on condemning Ukraine annexation
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia called for a secret ballot vote next week on a Western-backed resolution that would condemn its “attempted illegal annexation” of part of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions. Russia apparently hopes it would get more support from the 193 nations in the General Assembly if their votes are not public.
Russian Lawmaker Says Eliminating Ukrainians the 'Only' Solution
Russian State Duma member Mikhail Sheremet said on Thursday that it is hard to "negotiate" with Ukrainians and that eliminating them is the "only" way forward for the Russian invasion in Ukraine. "Given the damage that they cause to [our] infrastructure, and [the harm] to the lives and well-being of...
Russia says there were deaths in alleged Ukrainian shelling of border region
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had opened a criminal investigation into alleged Ukrainian shelling of a Russian border region in which it said people had been killed and wounded.
Don't push nuclear-armed Russia into a corner, says Lukashenko
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned Ukraine and the West on Friday not to force his ally Russia into a corner, saying Moscow had nuclear weapons for a reason.
Russia protests over Japan's firing of HIMARS in exercise with U.S
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia said it had protested to the Japanese embassy on Wednesday over joint Japan-U.S. military exercises this week in which it said HIMARS rocket systems were fired close to Russia's borders.
