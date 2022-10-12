ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Today's D Brief: NATO defense chiefs discuss Ukraine strategy; G7's Ukraine peace plan; IMF's dismal forecast; Taiwan's defense planning; And a bit more.

By Ben Watson, Jennifer Hlad
Defense One
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
nationalinterest.org

If Putin Nukes Ukraine, Russia Could Win the War

If Ukraine and the West continue to escalate, Putin will respond by doing what he has repeatedly warned he would do: employ nuclear weapons. Having failed in his initial effort to achieve a coup de main against Ukraine and his subsequent campaign to occupy territory in the east and south of that country, Russian president Vladimir Putin has figured out a way of winning by appearing to lose. His recent moves, announcing a partial mobilization and undertaking referenda in the occupied territories on their joining Russia, are precursors to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Newsweek

Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'

A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Benzinga

Putin's Mouthpiece Warns Of 'Guaranteed Escalation To The Third World War' If Ukraine Joins NATO

Vladimir Putin's mouthpiece said Ukraine's admission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) could result in World War III. What Happened: "Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three," the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov, on Thursday told the state TASS news agency in an interview.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Putin Could Cripple Ukraine Without Using Nukes

Comparing the current war in Ukraine to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis is a form of intellectual laziness. Much of the discussion in Washington and other Western capitals in recent days has been focused on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s supposed threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, in response to challenges to what he perceives to be Moscow’s core national interests.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Nato#United Nations#United Russia#Ukraine War Politics#G7#Pentagon#Ukrainian#The White House#Iris#Slm#Der Spiegel#German#Nuclear Planning Group
The Drive

Russia To ‘Modernize’ 800 Vintage T-62 Tanks Due To Ukraine Losses: Report

Russian plans to return hundreds of Cold War-era T-62s to service points to serious attrition, supply chain, and industrial capacity problems. The Russian military is reportedly set to receive some 800 refurbished and possibly upgraded T-62 tanks in the next three years to try to help make up for severe losses it has already sustained in its ongoing all-out invasion of Ukraine. Many of the nearly antique T-62s have already been pulled out of deep storage and sent to Ukraine, where they have shown to be of debatable utility.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Trains in Russia Halted as Destroyed Missile Debris Rains Down on Tracks in Belgorod

Train services in a Russian region near the Ukrainian border were suspended Friday after the wreckage of destroyed missiles showered onto railroad tracks, a regional governor said. Vyacheslav Gladkov shared an image on his Telegram channel which appeared to show the smoking remnants of a rocket alongside damaged tracks, explaining that air defenses had shot missiles out of the sky near Novy Oskol—a town around 56 miles north of the Ukrainian border. “Power lines are damaged. Trains are temporarily suspended,” Gladkov said in the post, adding that there were no casualties. Kyiv has not immediately reacted to the news. On Thursday, Gladkov accused Ukraine of shelling an apartment building in the city of Belgorod after Russia launched widespread missile strikes across Ukraine earlier this week. Ukrainian officials said the building had actually been hit by a misfiring Russian missile targeted at the city of Kharkiv.
EUROPE
Business Insider

On his 70th birthday, Putin hoped to be leading a resurgent Russian empire. Instead his army is in retreat and his enemies are united against him like never before.

Despite being one of the most powerful people in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to be feeling invincible on his landmark 70th birthday. An apparent desire to recapture Russia's old empire, to reclaim land that he saw as Russian, drove Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine. At one point he explicitly compared himself to the Russian conqueror Peter the Great.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia seeks secret UN vote on condemning Ukraine annexation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia called for a secret ballot vote next week on a Western-backed resolution that would condemn its “attempted illegal annexation” of part of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions. Russia apparently hopes it would get more support from the 193 nations in the General Assembly if their votes are not public.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
China
Newsweek

Russian Lawmaker Says Eliminating Ukrainians the 'Only' Solution

Russian State Duma member Mikhail Sheremet said on Thursday that it is hard to "negotiate" with Ukrainians and that eliminating them is the "only" way forward for the Russian invasion in Ukraine. "Given the damage that they cause to [our] infrastructure, and [the harm] to the lives and well-being of...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy