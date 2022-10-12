An Arkansas man is suing a country club after he hit a hole-in-one at a golf tournament and was not given the 2022 Ford truck he was promised as a prize. Austin Clagett competed in what was advertised as the 'Tournament of the Century' at Morrilton Country Club in hope of winning the 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,395.

MORRILTON, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO