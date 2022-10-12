Read full article on original website
The NFL’s Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault after pushing down a photographer on Monday and is facing possible suspension. The National Football League said on Tuesday that Mr Adams, who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, had been facing suspension and a police complaint over an incident where, after coming off the field at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Monday night, he appeared to shove a person to the ground.Per CNN, video showed Mr Adams using “two hands to push the man.” Police spokesperson Sgt. Jake Becchina told the network that the photographer “made...
Kansas City police have publicly identified the freelancer who was shoved over by Davante Adams on the sideline of Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Ryan Zebley, also known as Park, a 20-year-old student working as a freelance photographer and cameraperson, was working for ESPN's Monday Night Football crew during the Raiders-Chiefs game when he was pushed over by the frustrated Adams and ultimately hospitalized.
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
